Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Watford in today’s PL encounter

The teams are out for today’s Premier League clash at Vicarage Road, where Arsenal will take on Watford.

The Gunners come into the tie on the back of three straight wins, and with the potential to climb into fourth place in the division. West Ham lost to Liverpool yesterday evening to leave the door wide open, while Manchester United would need to beat Man City at the Etihad later on to reclaim fourth should we manage to claim all three points today.

We will not be taking our opponents lightly today however, despite being the better side on paper, with Roy Hodgson having improved their form since coming in to replace Claudio Ranieri, and with his players fighting to get out of the relegation zone.

With that in mind, there is no shocks from our starting line-up with an unchanged XI from the one which took on Wolves 10 days ago, as predicted in today’s preview.

📋 Team news from Vicarage Road… We're unchanged from Thursday's win over Wolves ✅ COME ON YOU GUNNERS! #WATARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 6, 2022

Should this team be able to carve out a routine victory this afternoon?

Patrick

