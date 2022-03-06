Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Watford in today’s PL encounter

The teams are out for today’s Premier League clash at Vicarage Road, where Arsenal will take on Watford.
The Gunners come into the tie on the back of three straight wins, and with the potential to climb into fourth place in the division. West Ham lost to Liverpool yesterday evening to leave the door wide open, while Manchester United would need to beat Man City at the Etihad later on to reclaim fourth should we manage to claim all three points today.
We will not be taking our opponents lightly today however, despite being the better side on paper, with Roy Hodgson having improved their form since coming in to replace Claudio Ranieri, and with his players fighting to get out of the relegation zone.
With that in mind, there is no shocks from our starting line-up with an unchanged XI from the one which took on Wolves 10 days ago, as predicted in today’s preview.
📋 Team news from Vicarage Road…
We're unchanged from Thursday's win over Wolves ✅
COME ON YOU GUNNERS! #WATARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 6, 2022
Should this team be able to carve out a routine victory this afternoon?
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH – Arteta talks about Odegaard, the top four race and the next big transfer window
67 CommentsAdd a Comment
Good LINEUP as expected, we should have more than enough for Watford. COYG…
no SMITH-ROWE in the squad??
Arsenal just confirmed SMITH-ROWE has tested positive for COVID.
Good LINEUP as expected, we should have more than enough for Watford. COYG…
no SMITH-ROWE in the squad??
What happen to ESR, i thought he is fit enough to be a starter or bench.
Smith Rowe still not in the squad?
Am nervous. I think today win is so important.
3games in hand isn’t same as points but a win will truely put us in top 4 and if Utd win, we are still a contender.
I wish no stupid red card or naive moment, I wish the boys all the best
COYG
COYG!
Winning is all that matters today.i don’t care how we win, just get d 3 points…..Good luck lads
ESR Covid positive.
Let’s win this.
COYG
Last season it was difficult to predict the lineup, it’s always change every 3-5games, but now, almost every fans knows 90% of the players starting. Such stability is what we need
🙌🙌
Shame EDR is unfit, but Martinelli is due a big performance. Pepe has earned a start but where could he play? He could still be our matchwinner late on. C’mon Laca….you owe us some goals…..give us a brace today.
You wouldn’t have thought that there is also a London Derby on Sky Sports. Manure this $hity that…😡
Oops, Sorry not a Derby… but all the same.
Technically it isn’t but Watford is right next to North London so I don’t think what you said is totally absurd.
It IS a derby in the sense that both training grounds are next to each other
Pepe should’ve been rewarded with a starting position because he produced a goal against Wolves, but the coaches and the medical staffs surely know better than I do. Too bad Smith-Rowe is still unfit, but I think Pepe and Nketiah could be super-subs again
Utd are in the 4th place temporarily, chelsea should be the taget not man u. UTG Up the gunners.
Hopefully for ESR he gets through Covid quickly and without too much illness . He is young after all. It’s a nasty little blighter as I can recently testify. Still testing positive after 10 days
I hope you get well soon SueP 🙏
Covid is really dangerous
Thanks GAI
Let’s hope we have a good win today to cheer me up
Hopefully that will wake us up!
Please recommend a Site to watch this. Hesgoal stopped streaming EPL matches.
wow lets hope the game isnas good as that clapping
Is there anywhere to steam the game?
I have a telegram channel where you can livestream it.
If admin will allow me post it here, I will.
Or better still, download Live football from Google play store.
More better than Hesgoal honestly. No annoying ads
You can add a link Eddie
*stream
Same question here
Hesgoal . tv 👍
Boom!!
Is that an assist and a goal?
I love Odegaard
What happened to ramsdale
lol some bad acting there, goes down like 5 seconds later hahaha idiot.
And idiot ref bought it
Game on…
1-1
Ball watching..
We are looking forward to goals. Arteta please circumvent gambling is substituting those not adding value. Pepe the wonderboy is here.
Watch out for watford trying to hurt saka/Odeggard as they cant handle them. Will the ref do his job ?
Sports history is littered with players who were far more effective as an impact sub. Pepe could well be such a player. He isn’t an ideal fit in our tactical set up for various reasons. Playing 20-30 mins at the end of a game by no means says either that he isn’t as important as the starters or that he is not critical to our success. We need to stop assuming that you are only a sub if the manager doesnt rate you. Same for ESR.
Damn Xhaka and partey are playing very high up the pitch.
Please any streaming site
En. Vipleague .tv
Thank you. Appreciate it!
Not a fan of the red shorts/red socks
They are exactly like Liverpool…
Exactly – gross! Love our stripy socks!
Please is there a link I can stream this from?
If xhaka stays on we could lose this
Of course, anything to blame Xhaka.
How did you come up with this comment?
Why shoot from there?
We are backing off, backing off while defending.
Easy for Watford players to run onto to players
Martinelli having a bit of a mare.
What was that?
You beauty!
What a corker that was
Blimey
Yesss, but Gabriel’s passing is horrible
Cedric looks to be Decent back up for Tomiyasu
Good crosses, bu noone to take them
For that MA need to find a player like Lukaku, Kane, Zigic
HALF TIME: MOSTLY THE SAKA AND ODEGAARD SHOW, I’D SAY! These two are way out in front of all our other players.
MO reminds me so much of Rosicky, with his trademark quick passing, mobility and change of play.
MØ has been brilliant and I think he will be our next captain.
He’s always brilliant 👌
A highly entertaining game, because both teams weren’t highly defensive
Screamer!!!
I am absolutely loving our young guns… Laca needs a special shout again with 2 assists.
👍