Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Watford in today’s PL encounter

The teams are out for today’s Premier League clash at Vicarage Road, where Arsenal will take on Watford.

The Gunners come into the tie on the back of three straight wins, and with the potential to climb into fourth place in the division. West Ham lost to Liverpool yesterday evening to leave the door wide open, while Manchester United would need to beat Man City at the Etihad later on to reclaim fourth should we manage to claim all three points today.

We will not be taking our opponents lightly today however, despite being the better side on paper, with Roy Hodgson having improved their form since coming in to replace Claudio Ranieri, and with his players fighting to get out of the relegation zone.

With that in mind, there is no shocks from our starting line-up with an unchanged XI from the one which took on Wolves 10 days ago, as predicted in today’s preview.

Should this team be able to carve out a routine victory this afternoon?

Patrick

WATCH Arteta talks about Odegaard, the top four race and the next big transfer window

  3. Eric says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:07 pm

    What happen to ESR, i thought he is fit enough to be a starter or bench.

  4. Davi says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:07 pm

    Smith Rowe still not in the squad?

  5. Adajim says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:08 pm

    Am nervous. I think today win is so important.
    3games in hand isn’t same as points but a win will truely put us in top 4 and if Utd win, we are still a contender.
    I wish no stupid red card or naive moment, I wish the boys all the best
    COYG

  6. Sid says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:10 pm

    COYG!

  7. Clive says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:16 pm

    Winning is all that matters today.i don’t care how we win, just get d 3 points…..Good luck lads

  8. Eddie says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:16 pm

    ESR Covid positive.
    Let’s win this.
    COYG

  9. Adajim says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    Last season it was difficult to predict the lineup, it’s always change every 3-5games, but now, almost every fans knows 90% of the players starting. Such stability is what we need

    Reply
    1. dO2 says:
      March 6, 2022 at 1:38 pm

      🙌🙌

  10. Sean Williams says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:20 pm

    Shame EDR is unfit, but Martinelli is due a big performance. Pepe has earned a start but where could he play? He could still be our matchwinner late on. C’mon Laca….you owe us some goals…..give us a brace today.

  11. Nickerless Bender says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:21 pm

    You wouldn’t have thought that there is also a London Derby on Sky Sports. Manure this $hity that…😡

    1. Nickerless Bender says:
      March 6, 2022 at 1:23 pm

      Oops, Sorry not a Derby… but all the same.

      1. EastLDN Gooner says:
        March 6, 2022 at 1:42 pm

        Technically it isn’t but Watford is right next to North London so I don’t think what you said is totally absurd.

      2. Admin Pat says:
        March 6, 2022 at 2:31 pm

        It IS a derby in the sense that both training grounds are next to each other

  12. gotanidea says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:22 pm

    Pepe should’ve been rewarded with a starting position because he produced a goal against Wolves, but the coaches and the medical staffs surely know better than I do. Too bad Smith-Rowe is still unfit, but I think Pepe and Nketiah could be super-subs again

  13. O.B.O says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:39 pm

    Utd are in the 4th place temporarily, chelsea should be the taget not man u. UTG Up the gunners.

  14. SueP says:
    March 6, 2022 at 1:54 pm

    Hopefully for ESR he gets through Covid quickly and without too much illness . He is young after all. It’s a nasty little blighter as I can recently testify. Still testing positive after 10 days

    1. gotanidea says:
      March 6, 2022 at 1:56 pm

      I hope you get well soon SueP 🙏

      Covid is really dangerous

      1. SueP says:
        March 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm

        Thanks GAI
        Let’s hope we have a good win today to cheer me up

  15. SueP says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:02 pm

    Hopefully that will wake us up!

  16. Odi says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:03 pm

    Please recommend a Site to watch this. Hesgoal stopped streaming EPL matches.

  17. Mambo says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:04 pm

    wow lets hope the game isnas good as that clapping

  18. Marc says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:05 pm

    Is there anywhere to steam the game?

    1. Eddie says:
      March 6, 2022 at 2:51 pm

      I have a telegram channel where you can livestream it.
      If admin will allow me post it here, I will.
      Or better still, download Live football from Google play store.
      More better than Hesgoal honestly. No annoying ads

      1. Admin Pat says:
        March 6, 2022 at 2:56 pm

        You can add a link Eddie

  19. Marc says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:05 pm

    *stream

    1. Cestor says:
      March 6, 2022 at 2:19 pm

      Same question here

      1. Defund The Media says:
        March 6, 2022 at 2:42 pm

        Hesgoal . tv 👍

  20. Sue says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:05 pm

    Boom!!

  21. SueP says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:05 pm

    Is that an assist and a goal?
    I love Odegaard

  22. Adajim says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:08 pm

    What happened to ramsdale

  23. Mambo says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:11 pm

    lol some bad acting there, goes down like 5 seconds later hahaha idiot.

    And idiot ref bought it

  24. Sue says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:11 pm

    Game on…

  25. Declan says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:11 pm

    1-1

  26. GunneRay says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:12 pm

    Ball watching..

  27. Patrico says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:13 pm

    We are looking forward to goals. Arteta please circumvent gambling is substituting those not adding value. Pepe the wonderboy is here.

  28. Ackshay says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:14 pm

    Watch out for watford trying to hurt saka/Odeggard as they cant handle them. Will the ref do his job ?

  29. GUY says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:14 pm

    Sports history is littered with players who were far more effective as an impact sub. Pepe could well be such a player. He isn’t an ideal fit in our tactical set up for various reasons. Playing 20-30 mins at the end of a game by no means says either that he isn’t as important as the starters or that he is not critical to our success. We need to stop assuming that you are only a sub if the manager doesnt rate you. Same for ESR.

  30. Ackshay says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:19 pm

    Damn Xhaka and partey are playing very high up the pitch.

  31. Cestor says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:20 pm

    Please any streaming site

    1. Dan kit says:
      March 6, 2022 at 2:31 pm

      En. Vipleague .tv

      1. Marc says:
        March 6, 2022 at 2:41 pm

        Thank you. Appreciate it!

  32. Sue says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:22 pm

    Not a fan of the red shorts/red socks

    1. Kedar says:
      March 6, 2022 at 2:24 pm

      They are exactly like Liverpool…

      1. Sue says:
        March 6, 2022 at 2:32 pm

        Exactly – gross! Love our stripy socks!

  33. Pablomoney says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:23 pm

    Please is there a link I can stream this from?

  34. RW1 says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:26 pm

    If xhaka stays on we could lose this

    1. Eddie says:
      March 6, 2022 at 2:53 pm

      Of course, anything to blame Xhaka.
      How did you come up with this comment?

  35. SueP says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:27 pm

    Why shoot from there?

  36. Kedar says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:28 pm

    We are backing off, backing off while defending.
    Easy for Watford players to run onto to players

  37. Declan says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    Martinelli having a bit of a mare.

    1. Sean says:
      March 6, 2022 at 3:11 pm

      What was that?

  38. Sue says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:30 pm

    You beauty!

  39. SueP says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:31 pm

    What a corker that was
    Blimey

  40. Vlajko says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:31 pm

    Yesss, but Gabriel’s passing is horrible

  41. Kedar says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:34 pm

    Cedric looks to be Decent back up for Tomiyasu

    1. Vlajko says:
      March 6, 2022 at 2:37 pm

      Good crosses, bu noone to take them

      1. Kedar says:
        March 6, 2022 at 2:39 pm

        For that MA need to find a player like Lukaku, Kane, Zigic

  42. jon fox says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:56 pm

    HALF TIME: MOSTLY THE SAKA AND ODEGAARD SHOW, I’D SAY! These two are way out in front of all our other players.

    MO reminds me so much of Rosicky, with his trademark quick passing, mobility and change of play.

    1. Declan says:
      March 6, 2022 at 2:59 pm

      MØ has been brilliant and I think he will be our next captain.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        March 6, 2022 at 3:01 pm

        He’s always brilliant 👌

  43. gotanidea says:
    March 6, 2022 at 2:58 pm

    A highly entertaining game, because both teams weren’t highly defensive

  44. Sue says:
    March 6, 2022 at 3:11 pm

    Screamer!!!

  45. Sean says:
    March 6, 2022 at 3:12 pm

    I am absolutely loving our young guns… Laca needs a special shout again with 2 assists.

    1. Sue says:
      March 6, 2022 at 3:13 pm

      👍

