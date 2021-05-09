Confirmed Arsenal team to take on West Brom – Martinelli starts up front

Mikel Arteta has got to try and pick up his disheartened Arsenal players for this evening’s meaningless game against West Brom this afternoon, although mathematically I guess we have a very outside chance of moving up a couple of places in the League.

Although after Thursday’s defeat, Arteta made it sound like half his team were either injured or exhausted, so I am expecting his to try a bit of rotation and experimentation to prepare for next season.

The only (official) injuries are to Luz, Mari and Xhaka but I think our youngsters need a long rest after their exertions this season, with maybe Arteta could try to give some gametime to previously excluded reserves.

Anyway, here is the team that Patrick predicted earlier, and he is usually pretty close with his line-ups, but I think it is nigh on impossible to read Arteta’s mind today.

Ryan

Chambers Holding Gabriel Cedric

Ceballos Elneny

Pepe Odegaard Willian

Aubameyang

So here is his official confirmed team….