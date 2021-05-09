Confirmed Arsenal team to take on West Brom – Martinelli starts up front

Mikel Arteta has got to try and pick up his disheartened Arsenal players for this evening’s meaningless game against West Brom this afternoon, although mathematically I guess we have a very outside chance of moving up a couple of places in the League.
Although after Thursday’s defeat, Arteta made it sound like half his team were either injured or exhausted, so I am expecting his to try a bit of rotation and experimentation to prepare for next season.
The only (official) injuries are to Luz, Mari and Xhaka but I think our youngsters need a long rest after their exertions this season, with maybe Arteta could try to give some gametime to previously excluded reserves.
Anyway, here is the team that Patrick predicted earlier, and he is usually pretty close with his line-ups, but I think it is nigh on impossible to read Arteta’s mind today.
Ryan
Chambers Holding Gabriel Cedric
Ceballos Elneny
Pepe Odegaard Willian
Aubameyang
So here is his official confirmed team….
🚨 Six changes from midweek
➡️ Chambers, Gabriel, Ceballos, Elneny, Willian, Martinelli
⬅️ Bellerin, Mari, Tierney, Partey, Odegaard, Aubameyang#ARSWBA
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 9, 2021
Who really cares
We can relegate Big Sam!!!
@Sue did you watch the performance of Villa Women against ours to avoid relegation? Their goalkeeper literally put her life on the line (shame I don’t remember her name). We can expect such a performance from Big Sam and co.
I didn’t watch it, Vinod, kept an eye on the score online.
That is all you want from your team – putting your life on the line!! Good on them too, beating the drop!
Well, if Big Sam doesn’t beat us, I’m sure we’ll do a damn good job of doing it for him!! 🤣
😂
I care, every game , I bloody CARE!.
👍👍
Honestly why are you posting this on a FANS
site?
If you’ve thrown in your Arsenal towel please
don’t let the door hit ya on the way out.
Thought he might have played Luiz upfront on crutches as a false nine .
COYG
Will add that is a awful looking team when there is still a slim chance of European football
Dan, he needs to leave , am so tired of the clueless guy….slim chances to still be in Europe…then he drops his strikers again…
How can we as fans, not even know our strongest eleven after 30+ games till now….changes every match, no consistency…
Prolly saka would play left back , keeps confusing young players trying to define and develop their football
Slim hope??!.. C’mon Dan please don’t..
Does that “internal issue” has got anything to do with Cedric’s absence?
I’m perplexed as to what’s happened to Cedric. He was hospitalised with a stomach bug prior to Villarreal – but before that who knows!! Got himself back in the Portugal squad, then bang! Dropped!!
A win will motivate the players for the match at Stamford Bridge
Like the win against Newcastle motivated them for Villarreal CF.😳
👍
Villareal were lucky because we missed several sitters
🤣🤣🤣 GOI you do make chuckle like when I watch you’ve been framed and anything with Ant & Dec in it.
As you can see I can be as ‘tounge in cheek” as your last comment.🙃
I’m telling you the truth. You could re-watch Smith-Rowe’s shot to Villareal’s goal and our other shots that hit their posts
Emery is better than Arteta tactically, more experienced and a EL Champion. That’s why they won
Emery’s defensive tactic in the second leg actually almost didn’t work, since we dominated the game and we got more golden chances than them. Villareal’s on-goal shots were mostly not too dangerous, as compared to ours
You are really getting on my nerves with your constant talk of how good we are please shut up
Confirmed: Gotanidea is a big troll. He’s catching a cruise with all of you and your emotions. Can’t stop laughing.
I think I’ve been here longer than you
And NOW he finally plays Martinelli upfront but just had to play ESR as false nine in our biggest game against Villarreal.
Unreal. Just unreal.
I guess ARS 0-1 ALB WB. Then MA sacked tomorrow
Is he taking the proverbial, by starting Martinelli up front when we was screaming for it in the first leg of UEL?
And Saka looks like left back… and wtf is ceballos playing. What is he bringing next season?
Do you know what. I give up.
It looks like he puts slips of paper in a hat and whatever he pulls out dictates his team.
Come on you baggies….
william ceballos my god starting with 9 men,.,holding captain of AFC this could get messiiiiiiiiii
You’ve given up? Bye bye, don’t come back!
thick& thin mate but this is the pits…..
Gotanidea is a clown
Why are you so mean
So are you, Co Co.
👍
This to me looks a more balanced starting 11 than all these left-footed players he’s been trying to fit in the team…..
Now I know Arteta is a lunatic. Willian and Ceballos start. Well at least Martinelli is playing.
Willian + Ceballos = 1 player, so we have 10 men.
Spot on Sean…prolly has mental issues from over thinking…the arteta is brilliant tag earlier is affecting his reasoning…
He wants to make arsenal unpredictable blah blah blah, has gotten players confused cuz they don’t even know if the d play the next match so form doesn’t count much as pepe once complained about…
Stick to a consistent defined eleven and subs…look at solksjaer ,klopp,Rodgers ,Moyes teams…only ring changes for absences and all..
But with arteta I just don’t know…damn
All I need is Michael Owen as Co commentator on BT sports and it will make my afternoon
Even worst would be McManaman
The mute button is a wonderful thing 🙂
Just stream it mate
Fck spending money on that crap ,personally haven’t payed for a match in 10 years ,well maybe a few on now tv.
TFI for that. 🤔
I have better….
Don Hutchison
Today is the first time EVER…I want us to lose. Just to get rid of that ‘Shmuck’, Arteta.
What is sad is that probably tens of thousands of Arsenal supporters are praying Arsenal lose today. I wonder why. Insane isn’t it?
Why doesn’t Balogun at least get on the subs bench and why is Cellabos playing when he has openly said he will be back at Madrid next year.
I guess because Real Madrid loanees have a certain required starts, minutes or games, written on their loan contracts
Exactly…seasons over lets use the time wisely to get the youngsters experience like Balogun and Azeez
Give some opportunities to our academy players like balogun, azees and other kids instead of those who haven’t had done anything for the club in this season . Whats the use of chance given to ceballos a loan player who will return to real at the end of the season i dont understand, and willian( i don’t know whats the role of him in this club) this game result will not effect any advantage to us.
Even if we win this game by 15:0, it still does not change the fact that Arteta should be sacked ASAP
Come on guys, cut it out, gai has an opinion just like the rest of us. You may not agree with him, but there’s no need to be rude. We’re all disappointed with the way things are….
Thanks Sue. Let’s enjoy the game
Going by that suit has Big Sam got a part in Peaky Blinders lined up? 😄 Knowing our luck the Baggies will play a ‘blinder’ 🙄
Willian to [finally] get off the mark??
Big Sam looked really disappointed 😂
So you want us to lose Sean?In that case why can’t you find another more appropriate Club site on which to display your intellect.I was under the impression that this site was established for fans who support Arsenal FC The owner and Manager are merely custodiers, but real fans ,who are supporters for life, would never hope we lose.Perhaps, in hindsight you should withdraw your comments because, despite the intensity of your bitterness towards the current custodiers, I realize that you are a true Gunner at heart.
Grandad
I want us to lose because it’s the only way to get rid of your hero Arteta. You make out you are wise…but you are not. I’m also over 70, but I care about this club, but it’s clear you are gullible and not the supporter you claim to be.
Again with the personal slight directed at
probably one of the most rational and
respected contributors to this site?
Perhaps you might want to read a few
more of Grandads opinions on the state of
AFC before you question the mans love for
the club and his supposed devotion to
everything MA. Might learn a few things mate
But in the meantime thanks for proving my
point on how unreadable this site has
become.
Well said Grandad, as a a long standing
contributor to this site I honestly have never
witnessed such a collection of SO Called
Arsenal fans that have successfully polluted
this board to the point that it is practically
unreadable. The incessant Kroenke OUT,
Arteta is a mug, Willian is an abomination,
Luiz is a clown posts are bad enough but the
recent personal attacks on fellow posters
has honestly taken this site to the depths
of something shocking. All Arsenal fans
are disappointed and heartbroken by
the state of our beloved Club, and have the
right, possibly even the obligation to discuss
there frustrations here on this wonderful
site, however there is no place IMHO for
the senseless emotive and personal
GARBAGE that has dominated this once
great site recently.
All of can and should do better
Ace
Total condescending rubbish
From a supposed fan cheering for AFC to
lose?
gotcha
Do some of us a favor and take a few threads
off
Grandad
May 8, 2021 at 2:52 pm
You have not got a clue about football given your ludicrous comments concerning Kieran Tierney .Have you ever kicked a ball in your life?
Might want to retract that Ace ,seeing grandad is just the same as the rest of us .
Every fan as a voice don’t make him
Out to be any different
@Sean William’s
Count me in! Arsenal to lose…Arteta!
😊
I made the mistake of started watching William now I’m just winding myself up!
Getting bundled over not showing for the ball and looking lost on the pitch.
I know he’s clearly bereft of confidence but knowing he didn’t want to leave Chelsea and that he’s on a mega wage under a long contract you’ve got to winder what is going on with football.
Any other job they’d say you’re not even getting close to fulfilling your contractual obligations and be able to rip up the paperwork and sack him.
Ot shame willock isn’t available tonight could do with his energy.
I read Bissouma wants arsenal!! Let’s hope so.
Only one thing matters atm and that’s Kroenk3s out! If that happens then all focus is on Arteta who then will have nowhere to hide.
Our worst home defeat record since 1929 and Arteta still has a job.
Arteta the Pep wannabe..
It’s so sad how bad things turned out..
Arteta Arsenal is like that relationship you worked hard to make work ..You made lots of sacrifices.. but still bit the dust..
I’ll celebrate the day he lives AFC..
Who’s with me for some chill champagne?!..😄
Why is Willian on the pitch? Why is he even at our club.? In fact why are 9 of the starting team at Arsenal?
Why are Saka and ESR on and no one to support them?
I understand issues with quality and nerves today but what I expect in.abudance is effort workmate and hard tackling.
I’m hearing leno won’t sign and extension not surprised!
So next season keep or leave for
Torreira, gunedouzzi AMN and willock
😔jeees this is poor!!!!
Conor Townsend looks a good player ,someone else mentioned him last week ,could be a good bargain to be had seeing they are pretty much down .
Goer need a left back next season 👍
Pepe is one of the most brainless footballers I have ever watched in the top flight … he has no and I mean zero understanding of the game … will have to take a 50m loss and shovel him back to Ligue 1 where he belongs
Iwobi “hold my beer “
Also that comment to age well did it buddy
Showed a little fuotbol brain with that
incredible finish eh?
SMMFH over and over and over
Oh dear how you are going to be proved wrong
Pepe William wouldn’t get in the baggies 2nd team
Wow… Its really getting worse ….we are actually defending against westbrom, a Sam allardyce team….
People actually feel arteta would turn things around…damn ..SMH
Arteta still in charge that’ll tell the whole story of our club, even the relegation team is dominating the game in our home,
🥱 Yawn…..
Players look lost no pattern of play its on the GAFFER. Smith Rowe martinelli playing. cb minutes ago
ESR 😍
Where would we be without our Hale Enders?!
Saka Smith Rowe we have a future
What a goal!!!
Martinelli next
Or even Willian 😜
Finally Willian is having a good game.
ESR & Pepe💕
Testing..1..2..
Great goal by Pepe and ESR but why oh why do people only show up and do the business when there is NOTHING to play for against a relegated team.!?
Can’t agree that the future is bright at all despite our two goals against a relegated team.
👍 Typical Arsenal… the most inconsistent team in the land!!!
Kroenke will be preparing a new contract for peps cone boy after this 😄