Confirmed Arsenal team to take on West Brom – Martinelli starts up front

Mikel Arteta has got to try and pick up his disheartened Arsenal players for this evening’s meaningless game against West Brom this afternoon, although mathematically I guess we have a very outside chance of moving up a couple of places in the League.

Although after Thursday’s defeat, Arteta made it sound like half his team were either injured or exhausted, so I am expecting his to try a bit of rotation and experimentation to prepare for next season.

The only (official) injuries are to Luz, Mari and Xhaka but I think our youngsters need a long rest after their exertions this season, with maybe Arteta could try to give some gametime to previously excluded reserves.

Anyway, here is the team that Patrick predicted earlier, and he is usually pretty close with his line-ups, but I think it is nigh on impossible to read Arteta’s mind today.

Ryan
Chambers Holding Gabriel Cedric
Ceballos Elneny
Pepe Odegaard Willian
Aubameyang

So here is his official confirmed team….

93 Comments

  1. Perry ames says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:03 pm

    Who really cares

    1. Sue says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:06 pm

      We can relegate Big Sam!!!

      1. Vinod says:
        May 9, 2021 at 6:29 pm

        @Sue did you watch the performance of Villa Women against ours to avoid relegation? Their goalkeeper literally put her life on the line (shame I don’t remember her name). We can expect such a performance from Big Sam and co.

        1. Sue says:
          May 9, 2021 at 6:44 pm

          I didn’t watch it, Vinod, kept an eye on the score online.
          That is all you want from your team – putting your life on the line!! Good on them too, beating the drop!
          Well, if Big Sam doesn’t beat us, I’m sure we’ll do a damn good job of doing it for him!! 🤣

          1. Vinod says:
            May 9, 2021 at 6:57 pm

            😂

    2. Declan says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:17 pm

      I care, every game , I bloody CARE!.

      1. Trudeau says:
        May 9, 2021 at 7:49 pm

        👍👍

    3. ACE says:
      May 9, 2021 at 7:02 pm

      Honestly why are you posting this on a FANS
      site?

      If you’ve thrown in your Arsenal towel please
      don’t let the door hit ya on the way out.

  2. Dan kit says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:03 pm

    Thought he might have played Luiz upfront on crutches as a false nine .
    COYG

  3. Dan kit says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:04 pm

    Will add that is a awful looking team when there is still a slim chance of European football

    1. instrooments says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:15 pm

      Dan, he needs to leave , am so tired of the clueless guy….slim chances to still be in Europe…then he drops his strikers again…

      How can we as fans, not even know our strongest eleven after 30+ games till now….changes every match, no consistency…

      Prolly saka would play left back , keeps confusing young players trying to define and develop their football

    2. Jimmy Bauer says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:39 pm

      Slim hope??!.. C’mon Dan please don’t..

  4. Vinod says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:06 pm

    Does that “internal issue” has got anything to do with Cedric’s absence?

    1. Sue says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:35 pm

      I’m perplexed as to what’s happened to Cedric. He was hospitalised with a stomach bug prior to Villarreal – but before that who knows!! Got himself back in the Portugal squad, then bang! Dropped!!

  5. gotanidea says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    A win will motivate the players for the match at Stamford Bridge

    1. Nickerless Bender says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:11 pm

      Like the win against Newcastle motivated them for Villarreal CF.😳

      1. Sue says:
        May 9, 2021 at 6:14 pm

        👍

      2. gotanidea says:
        May 9, 2021 at 6:17 pm

        Villareal were lucky because we missed several sitters

        1. Nickerless Bender says:
          May 9, 2021 at 6:22 pm

          🤣🤣🤣 GOI you do make chuckle like when I watch you’ve been framed and anything with Ant & Dec in it.

          As you can see I can be as ‘tounge in cheek” as your last comment.🙃

          1. gotanidea says:
            May 9, 2021 at 6:25 pm

            I’m telling you the truth. You could re-watch Smith-Rowe’s shot to Villareal’s goal and our other shots that hit their posts

        2. Stephanie says:
          May 9, 2021 at 6:25 pm

          Emery is better than Arteta tactically, more experienced and a EL Champion. That’s why they won

          1. gotanidea says:
            May 9, 2021 at 6:34 pm

            Emery’s defensive tactic in the second leg actually almost didn’t work, since we dominated the game and we got more golden chances than them. Villareal’s on-goal shots were mostly not too dangerous, as compared to ours

        3. Perry ames says:
          May 9, 2021 at 7:16 pm

          You are really getting on my nerves with your constant talk of how good we are please shut up

    2. TH14-TW14 says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:38 pm

      Confirmed: Gotanidea is a big troll. He’s catching a cruise with all of you and your emotions. Can’t stop laughing.

      1. gotanidea says:
        May 9, 2021 at 6:44 pm

        I think I’ve been here longer than you

  6. DaJuhi says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:11 pm

    And NOW he finally plays Martinelli upfront but just had to play ESR as false nine in our biggest game against Villarreal.

    Unreal. Just unreal.

  7. Kats says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    I guess ARS 0-1 ALB WB. Then MA sacked tomorrow

  8. Nickerless Bender says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    Is he taking the proverbial, by starting Martinelli up front when we was screaming for it in the first leg of UEL?

    And Saka looks like left back… and wtf is ceballos playing. What is he bringing next season?

    Do you know what. I give up.

    It looks like he puts slips of paper in a hat and whatever he pulls out dictates his team.

  9. Matthew says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    Come on you baggies….

  10. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:18 pm

    william ceballos my god starting with 9 men,.,holding captain of AFC this could get messiiiiiiiiii

  11. Declan says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:19 pm

    You’ve given up? Bye bye, don’t come back!

    1. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:22 pm

      thick& thin mate but this is the pits…..

  12. Matthew says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:20 pm

    Gotanidea is a clown

    1. gotanidea says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:22 pm

      Why are you so mean

    2. Declan says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:24 pm

      So are you, Co Co.

      1. gotanidea says:
        May 9, 2021 at 6:53 pm

        👍

  13. Herbz says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:20 pm

    This to me looks a more balanced starting 11 than all these left-footed players he’s been trying to fit in the team…..

  14. Sean Williams says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:22 pm

    Now I know Arteta is a lunatic. Willian and Ceballos start. Well at least Martinelli is playing.

    Willian + Ceballos = 1 player, so we have 10 men.

    1. instrooments says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:32 pm

      Spot on Sean…prolly has mental issues from over thinking…the arteta is brilliant tag earlier is affecting his reasoning…

      He wants to make arsenal unpredictable blah blah blah, has gotten players confused cuz they don’t even know if the d play the next match so form doesn’t count much as pepe once complained about…

      Stick to a consistent defined eleven and subs…look at solksjaer ,klopp,Rodgers ,Moyes teams…only ring changes for absences and all..

      But with arteta I just don’t know…damn

  15. Nickerless Bender says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:25 pm

    All I need is Michael Owen as Co commentator on BT sports and it will make my afternoon

    1. Nickerless Bender says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:29 pm

      Even worst would be McManaman

      1. Sue says:
        May 9, 2021 at 6:37 pm

        The mute button is a wonderful thing 🙂

    2. Dan kit says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:30 pm

      Just stream it mate
      Fck spending money on that crap ,personally haven’t payed for a match in 10 years ,well maybe a few on now tv.

    3. Nickerless Bender says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:31 pm

      TFI for that. 🤔

      1. Kedar says:
        May 9, 2021 at 6:37 pm

        I have better….
        Don Hutchison

  16. Sean Williams says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:29 pm

    Today is the first time EVER…I want us to lose. Just to get rid of that ‘Shmuck’, Arteta.
    What is sad is that probably tens of thousands of Arsenal supporters are praying Arsenal lose today. I wonder why. Insane isn’t it?

  17. Marty says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:32 pm

    Why doesn’t Balogun at least get on the subs bench and why is Cellabos playing when he has openly said he will be back at Madrid next year.

    1. gotanidea says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:36 pm

      I guess because Real Madrid loanees have a certain required starts, minutes or games, written on their loan contracts

    2. PJ-SA says:
      May 9, 2021 at 7:06 pm

      Exactly…seasons over lets use the time wisely to get the youngsters experience like Balogun and Azeez

  18. indian gooner says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:45 pm

    Give some opportunities to our academy players like balogun, azees and other kids instead of those who haven’t had done anything for the club in this season . Whats the use of chance given to ceballos a loan player who will return to real at the end of the season i dont understand, and willian( i don’t know whats the role of him in this club) this game result will not effect any advantage to us.

  19. Skills1000 says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:46 pm

    Even if we win this game by 15:0, it still does not change the fact that Arteta should be sacked ASAP

  20. Sue says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:50 pm

    Come on guys, cut it out, gai has an opinion just like the rest of us. You may not agree with him, but there’s no need to be rude. We’re all disappointed with the way things are….

    1. gotanidea says:
      May 9, 2021 at 6:53 pm

      Thanks Sue. Let’s enjoy the game

      1. Sue says:
        May 9, 2021 at 6:57 pm

        Going by that suit has Big Sam got a part in Peaky Blinders lined up? 😄 Knowing our luck the Baggies will play a ‘blinder’ 🙄

        Willian to [finally] get off the mark??

        1. gotanidea says:
          May 9, 2021 at 7:49 pm

          Big Sam looked really disappointed 😂

  21. Grandad says:
    May 9, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    So you want us to lose Sean?In that case why can’t you find another more appropriate Club site on which to display your intellect.I was under the impression that this site was established for fans who support Arsenal FC The owner and Manager are merely custodiers, but real fans ,who are supporters for life, would never hope we lose.Perhaps, in hindsight you should withdraw your comments because, despite the intensity of your bitterness towards the current custodiers, I realize that you are a true Gunner at heart.

    1. Sean Williams says:
      May 9, 2021 at 7:22 pm

      Grandad
      I want us to lose because it’s the only way to get rid of your hero Arteta. You make out you are wise…but you are not. I’m also over 70, but I care about this club, but it’s clear you are gullible and not the supporter you claim to be.

      1. ACE says:
        May 9, 2021 at 7:34 pm

        Again with the personal slight directed at
        probably one of the most rational and
        respected contributors to this site?

        Perhaps you might want to read a few
        more of Grandads opinions on the state of
        AFC before you question the mans love for
        the club and his supposed devotion to
        everything MA. Might learn a few things mate

        But in the meantime thanks for proving my
        point on how unreadable this site has
        become.

    2. ACE says:
      May 9, 2021 at 7:28 pm

      Well said Grandad, as a a long standing
      contributor to this site I honestly have never
      witnessed such a collection of SO Called
      Arsenal fans that have successfully polluted
      this board to the point that it is practically
      unreadable. The incessant Kroenke OUT,
      Arteta is a mug, Willian is an abomination,
      Luiz is a clown posts are bad enough but the
      recent personal attacks on fellow posters
      has honestly taken this site to the depths
      of something shocking. All Arsenal fans
      are disappointed and heartbroken by
      the state of our beloved Club, and have the
      right, possibly even the obligation to discuss
      there frustrations here on this wonderful
      site, however there is no place IMHO for
      the senseless emotive and personal
      GARBAGE that has dominated this once
      great site recently.

      All of can and should do better

      1. Sean Williams says:
        May 9, 2021 at 7:32 pm

        Ace

        Total condescending rubbish

        1. ACE says:
          May 9, 2021 at 7:40 pm

          From a supposed fan cheering for AFC to
          lose?

          gotcha

          Do some of us a favor and take a few threads
          off

      2. Dan kit says:
        May 9, 2021 at 7:36 pm

        Grandad
        May 8, 2021 at 2:52 pm
        You have not got a clue about football given your ludicrous comments concerning Kieran Tierney .Have you ever kicked a ball in your life?

        Might want to retract that Ace ,seeing grandad is just the same as the rest of us .
        Every fan as a voice don’t make him
        Out to be any different

  22. fan in Hong Kong says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:02 pm

    @Sean William’s

    Count me in! Arsenal to lose…Arteta!

    😊

    1. Kieronblandford@blueyonder.co.uk says:
      May 9, 2021 at 7:22 pm

      I made the mistake of started watching William now I’m just winding myself up!
      Getting bundled over not showing for the ball and looking lost on the pitch.
      I know he’s clearly bereft of confidence but knowing he didn’t want to leave Chelsea and that he’s on a mega wage under a long contract you’ve got to winder what is going on with football.
      Any other job they’d say you’re not even getting close to fulfilling your contractual obligations and be able to rip up the paperwork and sack him.

      Ot shame willock isn’t available tonight could do with his energy.
      I read Bissouma wants arsenal!! Let’s hope so.

      Only one thing matters atm and that’s Kroenk3s out! If that happens then all focus is on Arteta who then will have nowhere to hide.

  23. Reddb10 says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:06 pm

    Our worst home defeat record since 1929 and Arteta still has a job.

  24. Jimmy Bauer says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:06 pm

    Arteta the Pep wannabe..
    It’s so sad how bad things turned out..
    Arteta Arsenal is like that relationship you worked hard to make work ..You made lots of sacrifices.. but still bit the dust..
    I’ll celebrate the day he lives AFC..
    Who’s with me for some chill champagne?!..😄

  25. Bur says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:13 pm

    Why is Willian on the pitch? Why is he even at our club.? In fact why are 9 of the starting team at Arsenal?

    1. Gmv8 says:
      May 9, 2021 at 7:21 pm

      Why are Saka and ESR on and no one to support them?

    2. Kieronblandford@blueyonder.co.uk says:
      May 9, 2021 at 7:27 pm

      I understand issues with quality and nerves today but what I expect in.abudance is effort workmate and hard tackling.

      I’m hearing leno won’t sign and extension not surprised!

      So next season keep or leave for
      Torreira, gunedouzzi AMN and willock

  26. Bur says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:16 pm

    😔jeees this is poor!!!!

  27. Dan kit says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:18 pm

    Conor Townsend looks a good player ,someone else mentioned him last week ,could be a good bargain to be had seeing they are pretty much down .
    Goer need a left back next season 👍

  28. Raw1 says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:22 pm

    Pepe is one of the most brainless footballers I have ever watched in the top flight … he has no and I mean zero understanding of the game … will have to take a 50m loss and shovel him back to Ligue 1 where he belongs

    1. Dan kit says:
      May 9, 2021 at 7:28 pm

      Iwobi “hold my beer “

    2. Dan kit says:
      May 9, 2021 at 7:38 pm

      Also that comment to age well did it buddy

    3. ACE says:
      May 9, 2021 at 7:44 pm

      Showed a little fuotbol brain with that
      incredible finish eh?

      SMMFH over and over and over

    4. Declan says:
      May 9, 2021 at 7:51 pm

      Oh dear how you are going to be proved wrong

  29. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:22 pm

    Pepe William wouldn’t get in the baggies 2nd team

  30. instrooments says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    Wow… Its really getting worse ….we are actually defending against westbrom, a Sam allardyce team….

    People actually feel arteta would turn things around…damn ..SMH

  31. indian gooner says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:27 pm

    Arteta still in charge that’ll tell the whole story of our club, even the relegation team is dominating the game in our home,

  32. MartinelliTheBench says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:28 pm

    🥱 Yawn…..

  33. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:28 pm

    Players look lost no pattern of play its on the GAFFER. Smith Rowe martinelli playing. cb minutes ago

  34. Sue says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    ESR 😍

  35. Sue says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:30 pm

    Where would we be without our Hale Enders?!

  36. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:30 pm

    Saka Smith Rowe we have a future

  37. Sue says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    What a goal!!!

    1. Vinod says:
      May 9, 2021 at 7:37 pm

      Martinelli next

      1. Sue says:
        May 9, 2021 at 7:38 pm

        Or even Willian 😜

        1. Vinod says:
          May 9, 2021 at 7:44 pm

          Finally Willian is having a good game.

  38. Stephanie says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:38 pm

    ESR & Pepe💕

  39. ArseOverTit says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:41 pm

    Testing..1..2..

  40. ArseOverTit says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:46 pm

    Great goal by Pepe and ESR but why oh why do people only show up and do the business when there is NOTHING to play for against a relegated team.!?

    Can’t agree that the future is bright at all despite our two goals against a relegated team.

    1. Sue says:
      May 9, 2021 at 7:48 pm

      👍 Typical Arsenal… the most inconsistent team in the land!!!

  41. Kev82 says:
    May 9, 2021 at 7:53 pm

    Kroenke will be preparing a new contract for peps cone boy after this 😄

