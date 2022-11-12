Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Wolves in final PL game before break

The teams are finally out for Arsenal’s final Premier League game before the players head off for the World Cup in Qatar, with us to take on Wolves today.

The Gunners arrive on the back of a defeat to Brighton in the EFL Cup in midweek, but with our first-team returning to the line-up things should go differently today.

Wolves may have that new manager bounce, with Julen Lopetegui having joined at the beginning of the week and starting life with a win against Leeds in the EFL Cup. This is a whole other level however, and it would be a huge result if they were to pick up any points this evening.

We Predicted the below Arsenal XI in our team news earlier on today, and as you can see, there were no shocks.

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Jesus

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Saliba & Gabriel at the back

💪 Xhaka starts in midfield

🎯 Jesus leads the line 📺 Follow all the action from our final game before the break 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 12, 2022

With our first-team back in the line-up, this should be ours to lose. It’s nice to know we are going into the World Cup sitting top of the league thanks to Brentford winning at the Etihad earlier on today, and we now have the chance to build up a four-point lead over Manchester City.

Patrick