Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Wolves this evening

The teams are out for tonight’s crucial Premier League tie with Arsenal set to play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates.
The Gunners will be looking to assert their dominance over Wolves tonight, knowing that this match could well be a six-pointer in regards to the European places.
The visitors currently sit just one point behind our side, whilst having played one match more in the division thus far, and a home win would leave us four points ahead with a game in hand still.
That cushion could well prove crucial, as well as breaking up their winning run of five wins from six, with us the only team to have taken points of them of late.
We will be pleased to see that we have most of our key players available for today’s crunch game also, and there are no real shocks in the starting line-up apart, although it is definitely a blow not to have Smith Rowe in the squad.
🚨 TEAM NEWS
🇫🇷 Lacazette leads the line
🇧🇷 Martinelli returns
🇬🇭 Partey holds the midfield
⚡️ Let’s go, Gunners pic.twitter.com/gqbM7bDgsJ
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 24, 2022
🚨 Smith Rowe (sickness, not Covid) and Tomiyasu (calf) both miss tonight's squad
👊 Back soon, lads
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 24, 2022
Is this the same XI you would have named to give us the best chance of the win?
Patrick
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Goodluck to Cedric, he had a good game in his last outing.
Our squad is about 3 good players short, only potential game changer on the bench would be Pepe
Let’s hope we don’t pick up an injury or 2 otherwise that’s our season done.
ESR and Tomi are important miss, wish them quick recovery
To w/D under 3.5
swanson is better than cedric and amn put together,laca eddie my lord how did it come to this
They should just put Podence on Xhaka the whole evening, would take about 25 mins to get us down to 10 men 🤣
Ben White is going to have a testing game, I see Jiminez sitting on him not Gabriel.
Sorry not to see Tomiy but I would hate to see him being rushed back too soon.as for ESR being sick means no selection headache for MA and a bit of rest for him and Martinelli is fresh,both blessings in disguise in the long run maybe??
Oh no we lost our main goalscorer
Really hope ESR and Tomi are not serious injuries. I so want to see Tomi back at Right back and ESR as a false 9, surely can’t score less goals than Laca or Eddie?