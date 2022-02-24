Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Wolves this evening

The teams are out for tonight’s crucial Premier League tie with Arsenal set to play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates.

The Gunners will be looking to assert their dominance over Wolves tonight, knowing that this match could well be a six-pointer in regards to the European places.

The visitors currently sit just one point behind our side, whilst having played one match more in the division thus far, and a home win would leave us four points ahead with a game in hand still.

That cushion could well prove crucial, as well as breaking up their winning run of five wins from six, with us the only team to have taken points of them of late.

We will be pleased to see that we have most of our key players available for today’s crunch game also, and there are no real shocks in the starting line-up apart, although it is definitely a blow not to have Smith Rowe in the squad.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🇫🇷 Lacazette leads the line

🇧🇷 Martinelli returns

🇬🇭 Partey holds the midfield ⚡️ Let’s go, Gunners pic.twitter.com/gqbM7bDgsJ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 24, 2022

🚨 Smith Rowe (sickness, not Covid) and Tomiyasu (calf) both miss tonight's squad 👊 Back soon, lads — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 24, 2022

Is this the same XI you would have named to give us the best chance of the win?

Patrick