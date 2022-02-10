Confirmed Arsenal Team to take on Wolves this evening

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League clash at the Molineux where Arsenal will take on Wolves.

The Gunners will be hoping that their January woes are behind them having failed to win a single fixture, but they arrive here fresh of a training excursion in Dubai, and will hope to have fresh legs and fresh minds going into today’s matchup.

We will be coming up against one of the strongest defence in the division, and a goalkeeper who deserves to be talked about in a similar way that Aaron Ramsdale is after joining the club this summer also.

Neither side will be taking anything for granted this evening, especially with just two points currently separating the sides in the Premier League table, knowing that this result could well prove to have a major effect on how the European places are decided come the end of the term.

Thankfully we have a strong squad of options available for today’s fixture, with just Tomiyasu missing out, meaning Cedric comes into the side at right-bacl.

What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the team sheet?

Patrick