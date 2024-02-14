Confirmed Arsenal team to take Gunners to Women’s Conti Cup semi-finals

After this Women’s Conti Cup match was postponed, due to a water-logged pitch, on 7th February, it has been rescheduled for tonight. Arsenal Women will make the short journey to Princes Park, to face London City Lionesses in the Women’s Conti Cup quarter-finals tonight. As reigning Conti Cup champions, our Gunners will move one step closer to retaining that title, with a win tonight. A win for Arsenal tonight would see our Gunners face Aston Villa in the semi-finals of the competition, while Chelsea face Man City.

After the devastating blow of our Gunners being put out of the Women’s FA Cup yesterday, as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 1-0 at home, tonight’s match counts more than ever!

The match kicks off at 7PM UK and will be shown live on the FA Player.

Here is the Confirmed Team that Jonas Eidevall believes can take Arsenal Women to the Conti up semi-finals:

Kim Little captains the side

Lia Wälti in midfield

Stina Blackstenius leads the line

Izzy Groves steps into the XI

Nicole Douglas leads the line

Lois Joel captains the team

Michelle Maxwell

