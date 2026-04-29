Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team v Atletico Madrid – Martinelli and Gyokeres start

Atletico Madrid v Arsenal

After the thrilling encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich last night, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are set to face each other tonight, and this is the Gunners’ starting eleven.

Arsenal team v Atletico Madrid

Arsenal have enjoyed a strong European campaign and have already matched the stage they reached in last season’s competition. As a result, there is a clear sense of ambition within the squad to go one step further and reach the final, underlining the progress made under Mikel Arteta.

Tactical Battle Expected In Spain

The tactical approaches of Arteta and Diego Simeone are not dissimilar in terms of structure and organisation, which suggests this may not be a high-scoring encounter like the match witnessed the previous night. Both managers tend to prioritise control, discipline, and defensive stability in major fixtures.

That said, both teams possess high-quality players capable of deciding matches in key moments. The expectation is that individual brilliance, rather than open attacking play, could prove decisive at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Fine Margins In A Tight Contest

Neither side enters the match on a long winning streak, with both Arsenal and Atletico having experienced inconsistent form in recent weeks. However, that is unlikely to diminish the intensity or importance of the occasion.

Arsenal will be determined to ensure they take a positive result from the first leg in Spain, with qualification to the final firmly in their sights. Supporters are understood to prioritise success over entertainment at this stage of the competition, with trophies now the primary objective.

The tie begins in Madrid, where a disciplined performance and a strong result would place Arsenal in a favourable position ahead of the return leg. Atletico, meanwhile, will be equally focused on establishing an advantage of its own.

With so little separating the two sides, the outcome is expected to be decided by small details, concentration, and efficiency in both boxes.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
‘I don’t know’ Odegaard reacts to rumours he could leave in the summer
Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand wants Arsenal to free one player to play his game
Diego Simeone
“There is interest” Manager confirms he knows Arsenal wants his star man
Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid v Arsenal

30 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  2. One thing’s for sure no side bangs 4or5 across the arsenal rearguard – of that you can all be certain.

    COYG!

    Reply

  3. Good side, glad to see precaution being taken with Eze/Saka, can’t afford to lose them again. Eze/Saka/Trossard/Calafiori/Jesus/Dowman strong options from the bench later on.

    Reply

  4. Worried about Zubimendi, worried about Martinelli, worried about Gyokores and worried about Hincapie. Saka Trossard and Calafiori can not be fit. Should Eze be in instead of Odergaard? We will see. White needs to be switched on. A draw will be a good result.

    Reply

    1. Hincapie had one bad game which was way over played in the 1st place (he didn’t make either of the mistakes leading to the goals in the lc which were the only 2 shots on target) and the narrative is he’s a liability it’s based on nothing.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. In the league at least he averages more than calafiori for tackles, interceptions, blocks, clearances, through balls, crosses, key passes, passes, pass %, being fouled and is less on dribbled past, unsuccessful touches, committing fouls and possession lost. He is behind Calafiori on dribbles and xg but they have scored the same. It’s odd the stick he gets currently purely because Neville started twisting the knife in the LC as far as i can tell and he’s less flashy.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  5. One player who can’t stop the ball, one who can’t keep it in the pit h and one who has no idea what to do with it… That attack is championship level.

    Reply

    1. He out manoeuvres defenders because he’s very fast and very strong physically. He’s a good and fast dribbler of the ball and he’s equally good with both feet
      Those are the strengths I can think of
      He obviously has weaknesses too ie. He is inconsistent, not great at finishing, his crossing is average, poor ariel game

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  7. Going forward the only glimmer of hope is that Odegaard is behind that front3

    This is our most unintelligent lineup

    Gyokeres loses all balls that comes to him

    Noni does plenty nothings

    Martinelli actually does nothing unless there an ocean of space to run into

    Reply

    1. Staying unbeaten is a great result, leaves us favs. I’m expecting 1-0 us. If we Saka/Eze fit and starting I’d hope for higher.

      Any win is a huge statement given our 4-0 win against them already this season.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  10. This dumb attack lost the Premier League for us against Bournemouth

    If Trossard started that game we would have at least drawn Bournemouth and still be top with 1 point

    Now he’s arranged them again to make us lose the Champions League

    Odegaard is the only thing that can help this attack be a lil bit reasonable

    Reply

  11. Unlikely to be anything like last night’s extravaganza, but hopefully a solid game and nothing stupid at the back with Raya who has had a couple of wobbles lately

    Reply

  12. Enjoy the game everyone, we waited many years to be back in this position at this stage of the season! See you all after (maybe ht.)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors