Confirmed Arsenal team v Atletico Madrid – Martinelli and Gyokeres start

The tactical approaches of Arteta and Diego Simeone are not dissimilar in terms of structure and organisation, which suggests this may not be a high-scoring encounter like the match witnessed the previous night. Both managers tend to prioritise control, discipline, and defensive stability in major fixtures.
That said, both teams possess high-quality players capable of deciding matches in key moments. The expectation is that individual brilliance, rather than open attacking play, could prove decisive at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Fine Margins In A Tight Contest
Neither side enters the match on a long winning streak, with both Arsenal and Atletico having experienced inconsistent form in recent weeks. However, that is unlikely to diminish the intensity or importance of the occasion.
Arsenal will be determined to ensure they take a positive result from the first leg in Spain, with qualification to the final firmly in their sights. Supporters are understood to prioritise success over entertainment at this stage of the competition, with trophies now the primary objective.
The tie begins in Madrid, where a disciplined performance and a strong result would place Arsenal in a favourable position ahead of the return leg. Atletico, meanwhile, will be equally focused on establishing an advantage of its own.
With so little separating the two sides, the outcome is expected to be decided by small details, concentration, and efficiency in both boxes.
Surprised Eze’s benched
He was just injured against Newcastle, well at least taken off as precaution so hes probably not 100% fit
I thought he was ok as has been training
Last night’s game could not be more different to tonight’s.
Last night was exciting football and tonight will be a bore fest.
One thing’s for sure no side bangs 4or5 across the arsenal rearguard – of that you can all be certain.
COYG!
waal2waal,
Don’t tempt fate my friend.🤦♂️
Context: Not with our current CBs, Goalie and our current defense. The days of Man U & Barcelona’s whooping us are long gone.
…we’ll all see.
Good side, glad to see precaution being taken with Eze/Saka, can’t afford to lose them again. Eze/Saka/Trossard/Calafiori/Jesus/Dowman strong options from the bench later on.
big night for gyok/madueke/martinelli to make their mark, that front 3 has struggled together so far.
Correct. My thoughts exactly
Worried about Zubimendi, worried about Martinelli, worried about Gyokores and worried about Hincapie. Saka Trossard and Calafiori can not be fit. Should Eze be in instead of Odergaard? We will see. White needs to be switched on. A draw will be a good result.
Hincapie had one bad game which was way over played in the 1st place (he didn’t make either of the mistakes leading to the goals in the lc which were the only 2 shots on target) and the narrative is he’s a liability it’s based on nothing.
In the league at least he averages more than calafiori for tackles, interceptions, blocks, clearances, through balls, crosses, key passes, passes, pass %, being fouled and is less on dribbled past, unsuccessful touches, committing fouls and possession lost. He is behind Calafiori on dribbles and xg but they have scored the same. It’s odd the stick he gets currently purely because Neville started twisting the knife in the LC as far as i can tell and he’s less flashy.
One player who can’t stop the ball, one who can’t keep it in the pit h and one who has no idea what to do with it… That attack is championship level.
You are so precise
This is our most clueless attack
It’s painful Gyokeres makes Jesus sit, he’s actually a degrade to everyone we had as a forward
What does Madueke bring to the team
He out manoeuvres defenders because he’s very fast and very strong physically. He’s a good and fast dribbler of the ball and he’s equally good with both feet
Those are the strengths I can think of
He obviously has weaknesses too ie. He is inconsistent, not great at finishing, his crossing is average, poor ariel game
Good analysis Stephanie
Going forward the only glimmer of hope is that Odegaard is behind that front3
This is our most unintelligent lineup
Gyokeres loses all balls that comes to him
Noni does plenty nothings
Martinelli actually does nothing unless there an ocean of space to run into
In my wildest dreams Trossard will play better than Odegaard on the 10
Tight game 1-1 would be my prediction
And a bore fest .
Hopefully it’s the opposite.
Staying unbeaten is a great result, leaves us favs. I’m expecting 1-0 us. If we Saka/Eze fit and starting I’d hope for higher.
Any win is a huge statement given our 4-0 win against them already this season.
This dumb attack lost the Premier League for us against Bournemouth
If Trossard started that game we would have at least drawn Bournemouth and still be top with 1 point
Now he’s arranged them again to make us lose the Champions League
Odegaard is the only thing that can help this attack be a lil bit reasonable
Eze/Saka/Trossard/Jesus/Dowman to come off the bench so not all bad but I get the concern with the front 3 they have struggled together as a unit.
Unlikely to be anything like last night’s extravaganza, but hopefully a solid game and nothing stupid at the back with Raya who has had a couple of wobbles lately
Enjoy the game everyone, we waited many years to be back in this position at this stage of the season! See you all after (maybe ht.)
Hoping for a master class performance 🙏. COYG!!!! 🤞
That should have been a goal! 😡
It’s going to be one of those nights “shooooooooot” 😕
And movement of the Atleti towards or goal-area is rare so far but very uncomfortable ……