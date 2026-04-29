Confirmed Arsenal team v Atletico Madrid – Martinelli and Gyokeres start

After the thrilling encounter between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich last night, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are set to face each other tonight, and this is the Gunners’ starting eleven.

Arsenal have enjoyed a strong European campaign and have already matched the stage they reached in last season’s competition. As a result, there is a clear sense of ambition within the squad to go one step further and reach the final, underlining the progress made under Mikel Arteta.

Tactical Battle Expected In Spain

The tactical approaches of Arteta and Diego Simeone are not dissimilar in terms of structure and organisation, which suggests this may not be a high-scoring encounter like the match witnessed the previous night. Both managers tend to prioritise control, discipline, and defensive stability in major fixtures.

That said, both teams possess high-quality players capable of deciding matches in key moments. The expectation is that individual brilliance, rather than open attacking play, could prove decisive at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Fine Margins In A Tight Contest

Neither side enters the match on a long winning streak, with both Arsenal and Atletico having experienced inconsistent form in recent weeks. However, that is unlikely to diminish the intensity or importance of the occasion.

Arsenal will be determined to ensure they take a positive result from the first leg in Spain, with qualification to the final firmly in their sights. Supporters are understood to prioritise success over entertainment at this stage of the competition, with trophies now the primary objective.

The tie begins in Madrid, where a disciplined performance and a strong result would place Arsenal in a favourable position ahead of the return leg. Atletico, meanwhile, will be equally focused on establishing an advantage of its own.

With so little separating the two sides, the outcome is expected to be decided by small details, concentration, and efficiency in both boxes.