Confirmed Arsenal team v Bayer Leverkusen – Saka captain

Arsenal travel to the BayArena today to face Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 first leg of the Champions League, and this is the starting eleven selected by Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal produced a flawless performance during the league phase, winning all eight of their matches and establishing themselves as one of the standout teams in the competition. Their perfect record secured them automatic qualification for the round of 16, allowing them to bypass the playoff stage and advance directly to the knockout rounds.

Leverkusen, by contrast, had to navigate the additional challenge of the playoff round to reach this stage. Despite that hurdle, the German side will approach the match with determination, knowing that a strong performance could keep their European campaign alive.

Arsenal’s Impressive European Form

Arsenal’s performances so far in the competition have made them one of the teams that many opponents hoped to avoid in the draw. Their consistency, attacking strength and defensive organisation have allowed them to dominate matches throughout the earlier stages.

However, the knockout rounds often present a different type of challenge. Every match becomes more intense and tactical, and teams must maintain their highest level to continue progressing. Arsenal will be eager to extend their winning run and demonstrate that their earlier success was no coincidence.

Their confidence will also be boosted by a positive record against Leverkusen in previous meetings. Historical results can often provide psychological encouragement, especially in high-pressure European fixtures.

Leverkusen Seeking an Upset

The two clubs have met three times previously, and Arsenal has remained unbeaten in those encounters. The Gunners won the last two meetings by identical 4-1 scorelines, results that underline the challenge Leverkusen faces in this tie.

Recent domestic form may also be a concern for the German side. Leverkusen has managed just one victory in its last five matches, a run that does not represent ideal preparation for a clash with a team in such strong form.

Leverkusen will nevertheless be determined to prove they can compete with one of Europe’s most in-form teams and attempt to halt Arsenal’s perfect run in the competition.