Confirmed Arsenal team v Bayer Leverkusen – Trossard starts

Arsenal face Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, and this is the starting eleven just announced.
After failing to secure a victory in the first leg in Germany, Arsenal were arguably fortunate to leave the BayArena with a draw, making a home win essential to progress.
A Crucial European Test
Leverkusen demonstrated in the first leg that they are capable of providing a stern challenge and are determined to reach the latter stages of the competition. Arsenal will therefore be keen to avoid any complacency and ensure they deliver a strong performance on home soil. The German side’s recent form further underlines the scale of the task, having come close to defeating Bayern Munich over the weekend.
Both teams have performed admirably to reach this stage of the tournament, yet an exit at this point would be a significant disappointment for Arsenal. Expectations surrounding the club have increased, and progression in Europe is viewed as an important objective this season.
Pressure on Arsenal to Deliver
Arsenal’s recent domestic performance also highlights areas of concern. They required two late goals to overcome Everton in the Premier League, a result that, while positive, exposed vulnerabilities. In this upcoming fixture, a quicker start in front of goal will be essential to avoid allowing Leverkusen to grow into the game.
Leverkusen, meanwhile, will be motivated to embrace its role as an underdog and attempt to create a memorable European moment. It will be Arsenal’s responsibility to ensure they do not become the victims of such a narrative by maintaining focus and executing their game plan effectively.
I hope Saka turns up tonight. His performances of late haven’t been up to much to be honest.
That said, come on you Gunners.
He will perform better with Ben white on the overlap
COYG , let’s make quarter finals
Love my boys
happy that White is starting
Hopefully White will bring the best out of the right side and Saka. It’s been soo long since our right hand side has been as good as in the past. White unavailability played a big part in that.
I hope no late drama or tense moment tonight. A good 2-0 win please.
Its Arsenal 😅
I understand Trossard on left, he is our best option but have to say Madueke very unlucky again. We need big games from Saka, Gyokores, Zubimendi and Hindcapie. I hope White plays ok.
Trossard is due a goal for us
I hope White put up good performance tonight and Eze to make history tonight 🔴⚪
Is all up Gunners 🔥🙌
Tonight’s impactful finishers should be Jesus, Madueke and Havertz. It’s their turn.
Make my evening please, guys.
COYG!!!
This is it , I can smell it, somthing brewing
Good lineup
COYG
Not tight enough to any of their players, they all have 5m of space where receiving the ball
Surely, they’re going to pay with one of these corners or set play
Well done Hincapie, great closing and block! Where was our DM??
GOOOOOAAAALLLLLL…..wow! Podolski-esque strike!
Rocket💥
Let’s not go defensive now, let’s bury them.
Great hit
Have always known, that Eze just needs a consistent run into the team to be his old selve
Pressed as a team brilliantly, shape excellent and probably should be more up. Attacking as a team and intelligence. Great, great finish.
Their keeper has kept them in the game with some good saves.
He has.
Great shot from Eze, but he couldn’t get more shooting opportunities since Gyokeres mostly occupied the CF position nor could he cut inside from the right side
Gyokeres’ hold-up play was very good, but he could’ve been more threatening in attacking set-piece if he used his height and strength in the penalty box