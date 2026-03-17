Confirmed Arsenal team v Bayer Leverkusen – Trossard starts

Arsenal face Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, and this is the starting eleven just announced.

After failing to secure a victory in the first leg in Germany, Arsenal were arguably fortunate to leave the BayArena with a draw, making a home win essential to progress.

A Crucial European Test

Leverkusen demonstrated in the first leg that they are capable of providing a stern challenge and are determined to reach the latter stages of the competition. Arsenal will therefore be keen to avoid any complacency and ensure they deliver a strong performance on home soil. The German side’s recent form further underlines the scale of the task, having come close to defeating Bayern Munich over the weekend.

Both teams have performed admirably to reach this stage of the tournament, yet an exit at this point would be a significant disappointment for Arsenal. Expectations surrounding the club have increased, and progression in Europe is viewed as an important objective this season.

Pressure on Arsenal to Deliver

Arsenal’s recent domestic performance also highlights areas of concern. They required two late goals to overcome Everton in the Premier League, a result that, while positive, exposed vulnerabilities. In this upcoming fixture, a quicker start in front of goal will be essential to avoid allowing Leverkusen to grow into the game.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, will be motivated to embrace its role as an underdog and attempt to create a memorable European moment. It will be Arsenal’s responsibility to ensure they do not become the victims of such a narrative by maintaining focus and executing their game plan effectively.