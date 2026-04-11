Confirmed Arsenal team v Bournemouth – Havertz and Martinelli start

Arsenal welcome one of the trickiest Premier League teams to the Emirates in Bournemouth, and this is the side just announced by Mikel Arteta to overcome the Cherries.

The Gunners must continue winning to maintain their points advantage over Manchester City, although they are aware that Bournemouth are one of the sides capable of causing problems at the Emirates. At this stage of the season, every match carries significant importance, and dropped points could prove costly in the title race.

Bournemouth’s Strong Recent Form

Bournemouth have established themselves as overachievers, and they often appear to raise their level against stronger opposition. This tendency makes them a dangerous opponent, particularly in high-profile fixtures where motivation and intensity can influence outcomes.

They are expected to view this match as an opportunity to slow Arsenal’s progress and demonstrate that they are among the most in-form teams in the country. Their confidence has been reinforced by an extended unbeaten run, which has added to expectations that they can compete strongly in this encounter.

Bournemouth is currently on a ten-game unbeaten run, and their last defeat in the league came in the reverse fixture against Arsenal. This gives them added motivation, as they will be keen to avoid a repeat result while maintaining their impressive form.

Head-to-Head History and Challenge Ahead

The previous meeting between the sides marked Arsenal’s first win in four head-to-head encounters, with Bournemouth having completed a league double over the Gunners last season. This record highlights their ability to trouble top opposition and take advantage of any lapses in performance.

As a result, Bournemouth arrive at the Emirates with confidence and belief that they can compete effectively once again. Arsenal, meanwhile, will need to remain focused and disciplined throughout the match if they are to secure another crucial victory in their pursuit of the title.