Arsenal v Bournemouth
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Confirmed Arsenal team v Bournemouth – Havertz and Martinelli start

Arsenal v Bournemouth

Arsenal welcome one of the trickiest Premier League teams to the Emirates in Bournemouth, and this is the side just announced by Mikel Arteta to overcome the Cherries.

Arsenal team v Bournemouth

The Gunners must continue winning to maintain their points advantage over Manchester City, although they are aware that Bournemouth are one of the sides capable of causing problems at the Emirates. At this stage of the season, every match carries significant importance, and dropped points could prove costly in the title race.

Bournemouth’s Strong Recent Form

Bournemouth have established themselves as overachievers, and they often appear to raise their level against stronger opposition. This tendency makes them a dangerous opponent, particularly in high-profile fixtures where motivation and intensity can influence outcomes.

They are expected to view this match as an opportunity to slow Arsenal’s progress and demonstrate that they are among the most in-form teams in the country. Their confidence has been reinforced by an extended unbeaten run, which has added to expectations that they can compete strongly in this encounter.

Bournemouth is currently on a ten-game unbeaten run, and their last defeat in the league came in the reverse fixture against Arsenal. This gives them added motivation, as they will be keen to avoid a repeat result while maintaining their impressive form.

Head-to-Head History and Challenge Ahead

The previous meeting between the sides marked Arsenal’s first win in four head-to-head encounters, with Bournemouth having completed a league double over the Gunners last season. This record highlights their ability to trouble top opposition and take advantage of any lapses in performance.

As a result, Bournemouth arrive at the Emirates with confidence and belief that they can compete effectively once again. Arsenal, meanwhile, will need to remain focused and disciplined throughout the match if they are to secure another crucial victory in their pursuit of the title.

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          1. |
            “sat on the bench to keep his match fitness.” Lol
            Sitting on his but hardly achieves fitness.

            Rather I believe (and hope) he is being rested.
            Of course i’m only guessing here.

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  2. Interesting, White RB, been dodgy and he is trusting MLS. No Calafiori at all but Hincapie back on bench. The team just has to go out and win.

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  3. Nervous about today (the early game) and the line-up.. but then what do I know, I benched Mavropanos and he got 23 points 🤣🤣 COYG 3 points is a must!

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  4. Calafiori injured yet again?.The Bournemouth right winger, Rayan, is a flyer,and MLS is likely to have his work cut out.Bournemouth are one of the most energetic, attacking sides around and,quite frankly, with our current fragility at full back i cannot see us keeping a clean sheet today.I hope i am wrong , but against a well rested side i would not be surprised if we had to settle for a draw.

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  5. I’m also nervous about the referee Sue, a certain Mr Oliver!!
    Funny how he gets this match the week before we play city115 wouldn’t you say?
    I expect red cards today.

    As for the first eleven, I’m worried, really worried and it’s bloody cold at the Emirates – let’s hope we can keep warm celebrating some Arsenal goals 🥶

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  6. COYG, wish Hincapie was starting.
    But hopefully MLS will step up today.
    Come on boys, I’m just so desperately wanting this premier league title.
    Live my boys.

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  8. Looking at this alarming team sheet, in a nutshell why Arteta only has a few matches left as Arsenal Manager.
    That is not a title fighting team out there today. This is a mid table line up. After six years of building, Arteta’s squad depth is not good enough. And the endless tippy tappy without any direct ball play has become massively outdated in Premiership football.
    Gyokeres is worst signing ever. The transfer choice that lost us a title. He delivered in just one Prem match in 2026 so far, and that was against Spuds Championship level defence.
    Buenas Noches Carlos.

    Reply

  9. Let us give Arteta the benefit of the doubt. He has Mosquera and Hincapie on the bench. If either of White and Skelly doesn’t perform to expectation, they can easily be replaced. However, we must bear in mind that the two are our players despite their unconvincing performances lately. Since we can’t wish them away, we must play them. Obviously, this is a very crucial game where the manager must be determined to replace whichever player doesn’t perform to the expected standard.

    Reply

  10. We are goint to win this game.
    Bournemouth have drawn the last 5 matches. Nothing lasts forever. According to the statistics, it will then be the end. So defeat or win for Bournemouth. I believe in defeat and thus win for Arsenal. Considering the importance of the game, we should win this game, even though I know Bournemouth will not be an easy game.

    Reply

  12. That bloody 1 in 1 out injury crisis just won’t leave us this season. Eze arrives and Odegaard promptly gets out.

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  13. Why are fans always approaching games in fear? we are top by merit. Bournemouth only expertise is going to be retrieving the ball from the back of their net.

    I’m happy when benny blanco turns out, i am not surprised when he has a good game. Eze is back! As is our World Class C/Bs; as is Dowman. We’ll be fine!

    Reply

      1. Arsenal already know the peril that comes with Bournemouth: we learned after being 2-nil down but still came back with finish from Reiss. So we learned, I don’t expect any repeat.

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