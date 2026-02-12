Confirmed Arsenal team v Brentford – Gyokeres and Eze start

Arsenal travel to face an in-form Brentford in what is widely regarded as a must-win fixture, and this is the starting eleven announced by Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have performed consistently well throughout the term and have been widely tipped to finish strongly. Although they remain in contention for four trophies, their immediate priority is securing three points in this encounter. Arteta has repeatedly emphasised the importance of taking each match as it comes, and this contest represents the next significant hurdle.

Brentford Pose a Genuine Threat

Brentford may have shown inconsistency at times, but they have also produced impressive performances over the course of the season. Several of their players possess the quality to trouble even the strongest opponents, and Arsenal will be fully aware of the threat they carry. Playing at the GTech Stadium has often provided the Bees with added confidence, making this a particularly testing away fixture.

Arsenal will have prepared meticulously, understanding that any lapse in concentration could be costly. The pressure associated with a must-win match only heightens the intensity of the occasion.

Encouraging Record for the Gunners

Despite the difficulty of the task, recent history offers encouragement for the visitors. Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Brentford in all competitions, demonstrating a measure of control in this fixture. Furthermore, at the GTech Stadium, Brentford have lost their last four competitive matches against Arsenal, three of which have come in the Premier League.

Such statistics provide a psychological boost and reinforce belief within the squad. If Arsenal can replicate the discipline and quality shown in previous encounters, they will be confident of securing a vital victory and maintaining momentum in their pursuit of silverware.