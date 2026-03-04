Confirmed Arsenal team v Brighton – Mosquera starts, Dowman on the bench

Arsenal travel to Brighton this evening in the Premier League, aiming to secure another crucial victory as they chase the title, and this is the starting eleven just announced.

Arsenal currently hold a five-point lead over Manchester City, but Guardiola’s side has played one game fewer, meaning a win in their outstanding fixture could reduce the gap to just two points. With the season entering its decisive stages, the Gunners cannot afford to drop points if they are to maintain their advantage and stay on course for the title.

Brighton’s Challenge

The upcoming match represents one of Arsenal’s toughest remaining tests. Brighton will approach the game with a sense of vengeance after losing the reverse fixture earlier in the season. While they were unable to beat Arsenal in both league meetings last term, they remain capable of securing a draw, which would represent a significant obstacle for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Fabian Hürzeler’s team are known for their energy, pressing ability and tactical discipline, qualities that have enabled them to challenge top teams consistently. Arsenal must be prepared to cope with Brighton’s intensity while exploiting any spaces left behind when the Seagulls commit players forward.

Arsenal’s Form And Strength

Despite the challenge, Arsenal arrive with confidence. The squad has been in excellent form over the past few weeks, with most players performing at a consistently high level. Their quality and cohesion give them the tools to overcome Brighton and secure the three points. Maintaining focus, executing their game plan effectively and responding to Brighton’s pressure will be key if Arsenal are to take another step towards the Premier League title.