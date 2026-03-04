Confirmed Arsenal team v Brighton – Mosquera starts, Dowman on the bench

Arsenal travel to Brighton this evening in the Premier League, aiming to secure another crucial victory as they chase the title, and this is the starting eleven just announced.
Arsenal currently hold a five-point lead over Manchester City, but Guardiola’s side has played one game fewer, meaning a win in their outstanding fixture could reduce the gap to just two points. With the season entering its decisive stages, the Gunners cannot afford to drop points if they are to maintain their advantage and stay on course for the title.
Brighton’s Challenge
The upcoming match represents one of Arsenal’s toughest remaining tests. Brighton will approach the game with a sense of vengeance after losing the reverse fixture earlier in the season. While they were unable to beat Arsenal in both league meetings last term, they remain capable of securing a draw, which would represent a significant obstacle for Mikel Arteta’s side.
Fabian Hürzeler’s team are known for their energy, pressing ability and tactical discipline, qualities that have enabled them to challenge top teams consistently. Arsenal must be prepared to cope with Brighton’s intensity while exploiting any spaces left behind when the Seagulls commit players forward.
Arsenal’s Form And Strength
Despite the challenge, Arsenal arrive with confidence. The squad has been in excellent form over the past few weeks, with most players performing at a consistently high level. Their quality and cohesion give them the tools to overcome Brighton and secure the three points. Maintaining focus, executing their game plan effectively and responding to Brighton’s pressure will be key if Arsenal are to take another step towards the Premier League title.
No Saliba on the bench. Still no start for Norgaard, he is so underused. Come on Arsenal, 3 points is needed.
👍
Yeah really thought Norgaard is gonna start against former club.! Guess he starts on the weekend then. Or might come in earlier in second half and score a screamer. 😁
Or more probably, not start at all😂
Kenya001,
Getting you’re clubs mixed up, his former club was Brentford. 👍
COYG
Please win and keep this minimum 5 point gap .
Love my boys.
Great to see young Max on bench
Let injuries not be our demise for this remaining 9 fixtures.
Saliba currently out. I hope it’s nothing serious.
Merino
White
Odegaard
Saliba
4 important players currently out injured. Hopefully our squad depth can see us through and give us wins.
On par or less than many teams
Our bench probably cost more than The whole of the Brighton team and valued higher.
Merino and White are not starters.
Surely *Merino is a big loss? in many minds he is.
by now – no one should need convincing about it. I consider him a valid “start option” he earned it by great finishes and assists against the worlds very best opposition. Maybe gone for now but not forgotten
Defence ok, Midfield lacking but obvious, attack a little bit worrying. Not a lot of guille in attack. I think I would have found a place for Haverz and Trossard. We keep persevering with Eze and Norgard regardless. A win a must. Go out and prove you can!!!!!
Or even Madueke on left wing.
Madueke does nothing on the left
But does plenty on the right which results in close to nothing
Leave Madueke out when the match is a must win
Really?
Saliba getting on the scorecard has earned him a night at home with his feet up 🙂 . Youngster Mosquera is ready in waiting – he has a chance at winning fans over (again).
Regardless, at this stage (of our campaign) this squad knows what’s at stake – they either assert authority (on BRI) or they open there selves to criticism, from here, there-n-everywhere.
He shouldn’t have to win anyone over.
Reggie,
He’s 21yrs – he’s so young his ollies might not have dropped (properly) yet. I hope he rises to the task.
Not let us down yet.
Fortunately he’ll be monitored by Big Gabby & Raya… this is what’s most encouraging.
What’s up with all this injuries?
Am worried for this game than the past 2. Hope the boys dig in and earn the three points
Norgaard must be getting pretty fed up with continually being on the bench.
Eze’s fear of holding the ball in the middle will really show today
Trossard has been the one trying to cover for him by always shifting into the middle & that affected his own game
Martinelli can’t do that
The void in the middle will be very obvious today
|
What’s obvious is we are *Top of The League… and for good reason.
Time for Saka to justify his huge salary and perform when the going gets tough. I may be in a minority but Saka has not impressed me this season and its time he made a positive contribution.A tough challenge tonight as Brighton are particularly strong in midfield but without Welbeck they may lack a cutting edge and i expect us to have enough to win the 3 points.
Yes he has not impressed based on his own standards
He’s a victim of his own self and his own standards
Yet he’s still behind almost everything we do
He might not have the assist nor the goal, but go check, 80% of our open play goals are still from gameplays that involved Saka and the right wing
Grandad,
Add another to you’re minority. I to think that were not getting enough from our poster boy. 🤷♂️👍
We have 3 more matches that really scare me:
Brighton, today
Everton next
Newcastle
These guys know how to get something from us – and we just can’t afford that now
I hope Gyokeres and Eze wear their shooting boots tonight, because Eze would likely not be able to create any easy scoring chance for Gyokeres since their playing styles don’t complement each other
I think the last time you said that, they got 2 each in the same game. 🤞they can’t play with each other again😂
Gyokeres’ goals weren’t created by Eze. It was because Spuds were in chaos and Tudor had his first game in England
I told you guys many times that Eze is better at shooting for Arsenal than he is at unlocking sturdy defenses with through passes
They were still onnthe pitch together and they were the only ones that scored and I am only saying that because, after you saying that they both scored. 🤞after you saying it again, they can do the same again.
You busted my ribs there Reggie. He should then say that more often?!
Well, City are almost certain to pick up all three points tonight. We’re not so I’m hoping we can turn up with a better performance than the Chelsea game. That was a nervy, sloppy performance even against ten men Chelsea. Time will tell. COYG!!!
Raya raya raya, that was awful again
There’s that poor final ball from Saka. Another fantastic chance gone.
But redeemed himself nicely!
Deflection FC?
A collectors piece, a goal from outside the box. Rotten goalkeeping 😂
That was a bs yellow card by kavanaugh, started his work early. Remember the rice 2nd yellow.
Arsenal score, Arsenal go on the back foot. 🙄
You’d think Brighton were the team trying to win the league and not us by what we are seeing
Yeah can’t keep playing this survival crap
I’ve come to the party late
Saka the scorer?
This is awful 😖
take Mosquera off now
he’s on a yellow
one more bad tackle he’s off
And take Gyokeres off with him!
Not sure which is worse, the Arsenal performance or the ref.
as he should have sent Mosquera off at this point I wouldn’t complain
and they should have had a pen
The era has come where Arsenal need to play slow football. Gone are the days of quick one-touch football. We don’t attack with speed or press. Our passing is laboured and miss-guided. It’s a crap show to watch. We’re not winning the 50/50 battles and we’re more reliant on set pieces more than ever to score. What is going on? At the moment I would rate Eze at 2/10 and Gyokeres the same. Not even in the game. In fact, only Saka, Gabriel and Rice would be the highest at 6/10. Not good enough!
It’s only Brighton ffs we are making them look like Real Madrid. We can’t keep the ball and we look so do poor AGAIN
think some are missing the point of Arteta’s ethos
how he will look at is how many saves has Raya had to make ?
that means it’s defensively a controlled performance
that’s how we play in 2026
not saying I agree with it but defence is just as much as part of the sport as attack
How will we keep the ball without Odegaard but Passenger-Eze & Gyokeres that can’t do any other thing asides shoot the ball
It doesn’t matter the amount of space, when the ball is given to Gyokeres that’s the end of our possession
These commentators are real Arsenal haters.
Moaning about:
– Set piece time
– Fouls
– Lack of shots
– Lack of set pieces
– Scoring too much from set pieces
– Losing league when 8 points ahead a few seasons back
Blah blah blah
Might as well just mute commentary.
They actually have a point tbh. Our football is in reverse. We rely on set pieces. It’s frustrating to watch sometimes because we score a goal and then sit back nervously playing risk and slowing games down. It’s not great and I wouldn’t be surprised if we concede in the second half because credit to Brighton for at least trying to entertain..
That’s an ugly first half. I don’t see this ending 1-0 so we need to see a response next 45. No opportunities besides for the goal in 9th min…
That was absolutely terrible, what on earth are we doing? We were just giving away the ball left right and centre. Mosquera needs to be replaced, really soft yellow card, when Mitoma did two the same and got nothing. Absolutely have to do better, get Max Dowman on and scare the bejesus out of them.
Brighton seem to start targeting Mosquera for his second yellow card. If I were Arteta, I’d replace him with Calafiori after the 55th minute
If Zubimendi is unfit to play in the second half, he must be replaced too since he didn’t really play well in the first half of the game
The Gunners were less nervous than they were when playing against Chelsea. Probably because they knew that Arteta’s tactics are more suited to away games, despite the heavy pressure from Brighton
We were lucky that Brighton were lame in the final third and didn’t have Minteh to cut inside from their right wing
Gyokeres should be sold in the summer while his value is still high, because he is rarely willing to engage in aerial duels despite his height. If he just wants to do ground duels, he needs to improve his technical skills
It cannot be improved
It’s like at 5.5%
Need Havertz on for Gyokeres, Mosquera off and put Skelly at left back and Hencapie alongside Gilberto. Trossard on later in the game for Martinelli.
Agree, Gyok cannot win any duels and keeps getting us pushed back. Kai very much needed
Terrible game to watch.We get the lead and then just defend.With all the players we have it is such a ridiculous approach,but is just Arteras way.
I think Rice needs help in midfield and Gyokores and Martinelli need to do more. We need to press the Brighton defence more. They are not that great.
Forest 1 city 1
Enduring the torture …..
With Eze & Gyokeres we play 11 vs 9
All teams will outplay us (except woeful Spurs)
We need Odegaard asap
mosquera needs to come off, he’s being targeted.
If we conceed which I think we will we will be in serious trouble
Classic michael owen comment, if brighton score it will be 1-1. Yes that is how football works.
The less we attack the more we are attacked. I just don’t understand the mentally!?
how’s he not taken Mosquera off
in a title race that can be decided by the smallest of details ….this could be a huge mistake
Truth is Dan, it’s not just Masquera that needs to come off. At least half the team might as well be on holiday.
We could concede here if we don’t watch it – what are we doing? For gods sake Arteta make some subs.
Top of the table but seem to get outplayed every game, bizarre!
When was the last time we were actually outplayed? Brighton are playing better than us but there hasnt been another example recently.
The term headless chickens comes to mind at times.
City 1-1 Forest 🙏
Ole ole ole
Not any more 😔
City are labouring at home to Forest though xg of 1 v 0.8
2-2
We can’t keep doing this, we need some subs.
Kai and Leo on. C’mon lets get a spark going, need to start taking some semblance on control of this
I don’t see this staying 1-0.
We need to score again as City might slip up.
Why hasn’t he changed Mosquera?
Mosquera is on a thin thin rope. Surely a sub is being considered…
Should have been subbed already 🤦
Gyokeres off finally. Offered nothing this game. I would be surprised if don’t concede though. Putting ourselves under more pressure with this mediocre football and gittery performance. How are we top of the table?
What is wrong with you?
You think this is a good performance?
No i think it was bad until the last 10 but you said how are we top which is a different kettle.
take Mosquera off !!!!
Zero stability without a solid DM on the field, they’ve carved through our midfield time and time again. Makes so many of our games a nervous watch
Showing a bit more ambition this half.
Hopefully show even more last 20
Why on earth are we playing like this?To be honest we don’t deserve to win this game and if ends up as a draw or worse we only have are ourselves to blame
2-2 city at home to forest!
nah mate .controlling this better now
Forest equaliser go on and win it now 😂
2-2 at Ethiad 🙏
Rice has been working very hard. If he gets injured, we’d likely get screwed because Merino won’t be available till next season
I wish we can recall Nwaneri