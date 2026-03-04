Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team v Brighton – Mosquera starts, Dowman on the bench

Arsenal travel to Brighton this evening in the Premier League, aiming to secure another crucial victory as they chase the title, and this is the starting eleven just announced.

Arsenal team v Brighton

Arsenal currently hold a five-point lead over Manchester City, but Guardiola’s side has played one game fewer, meaning a win in their outstanding fixture could reduce the gap to just two points. With the season entering its decisive stages, the Gunners cannot afford to drop points if they are to maintain their advantage and stay on course for the title.

Brighton’s Challenge

The upcoming match represents one of Arsenal’s toughest remaining tests. Brighton will approach the game with a sense of vengeance after losing the reverse fixture earlier in the season. While they were unable to beat Arsenal in both league meetings last term, they remain capable of securing a draw, which would represent a significant obstacle for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Fabian Hürzeler’s team are known for their energy, pressing ability and tactical discipline, qualities that have enabled them to challenge top teams consistently. Arsenal must be prepared to cope with Brighton’s intensity while exploiting any spaces left behind when the Seagulls commit players forward.

Arsenal’s Form And Strength

Despite the challenge, Arsenal arrive with confidence. The squad has been in excellent form over the past few weeks, with most players performing at a consistently high level. Their quality and cohesion give them the tools to overcome Brighton and secure the three points. Maintaining focus, executing their game plan effectively and responding to Brighton’s pressure will be key if Arsenal are to take another step towards the Premier League title.

  1. No Saliba on the bench. Still no start for Norgaard, he is so underused. Come on Arsenal, 3 points is needed.

    2. Yeah really thought Norgaard is gonna start against former club.! Guess he starts on the weekend then. Or might come in earlier in second half and score a screamer. 😁

  3. Let injuries not be our demise for this remaining 9 fixtures.
    Saliba currently out. I hope it’s nothing serious.

    Merino
    White
    Odegaard
    Saliba

    4 important players currently out injured. Hopefully our squad depth can see us through and give us wins.

      by now – no one should need convincing about it. I consider him a valid “start option” he earned it by great finishes and assists against the worlds very best opposition. Maybe gone for now but not forgotten

  4. Defence ok, Midfield lacking but obvious, attack a little bit worrying. Not a lot of guille in attack. I think I would have found a place for Haverz and Trossard. We keep persevering with Eze and Norgard regardless. A win a must. Go out and prove you can!!!!!

  5. Saliba getting on the scorecard has earned him a night at home with his feet up 🙂 . Youngster Mosquera is ready in waiting – he has a chance at winning fans over (again).

    Regardless, at this stage (of our campaign) this squad knows what’s at stake – they either assert authority (on BRI) or they open there selves to criticism, from here, there-n-everywhere.

  6. What’s up with all this injuries?
    Am worried for this game than the past 2. Hope the boys dig in and earn the three points

  8. Eze’s fear of holding the ball in the middle will really show today

    Trossard has been the one trying to cover for him by always shifting into the middle & that affected his own game

    Martinelli can’t do that
    The void in the middle will be very obvious today

  9. Time for Saka to justify his huge salary and perform when the going gets tough. I may be in a minority but Saka has not impressed me this season and its time he made a positive contribution.A tough challenge tonight as Brighton are particularly strong in midfield but without Welbeck they may lack a cutting edge and i expect us to have enough to win the 3 points.

    1. Yes he has not impressed based on his own standards

      He’s a victim of his own self and his own standards

      Yet he’s still behind almost everything we do

      He might not have the assist nor the goal, but go check, 80% of our open play goals are still from gameplays that involved Saka and the right wing

  10. We have 3 more matches that really scare me:

    Brighton, today
    Everton next
    Newcastle

    These guys know how to get something from us – and we just can’t afford that now

  11. I hope Gyokeres and Eze wear their shooting boots tonight, because Eze would likely not be able to create any easy scoring chance for Gyokeres since their playing styles don’t complement each other

    Reply

      1. Gyokeres’ goals weren’t created by Eze. It was because Spuds were in chaos and Tudor had his first game in England

        I told you guys many times that Eze is better at shooting for Arsenal than he is at unlocking sturdy defenses with through passes

        1. They were still onnthe pitch together and they were the only ones that scored and I am only saying that because, after you saying that they both scored. 🤞after you saying it again, they can do the same again.

  12. Well, City are almost certain to pick up all three points tonight. We’re not so I’m hoping we can turn up with a better performance than the Chelsea game. That was a nervy, sloppy performance even against ten men Chelsea. Time will tell. COYG!!!

    3. The era has come where Arsenal need to play slow football. Gone are the days of quick one-touch football. We don’t attack with speed or press. Our passing is laboured and miss-guided. It’s a crap show to watch. We’re not winning the 50/50 battles and we’re more reliant on set pieces more than ever to score. What is going on? At the moment I would rate Eze at 2/10 and Gyokeres the same. Not even in the game. In fact, only Saka, Gabriel and Rice would be the highest at 6/10. Not good enough!

  24. It’s only Brighton ffs we are making them look like Real Madrid. We can’t keep the ball and we look so do poor AGAIN

    Reply

      how he will look at is how many saves has Raya had to make ?
      that means it’s defensively a controlled performance
      that’s how we play in 2026
      not saying I agree with it but defence is just as much as part of the sport as attack

    2. How will we keep the ball without Odegaard but Passenger-Eze & Gyokeres that can’t do any other thing asides shoot the ball

      It doesn’t matter the amount of space, when the ball is given to Gyokeres that’s the end of our possession

  25. These commentators are real Arsenal haters.

    Moaning about:
    – Set piece time
    – Fouls
    – Lack of shots
    – Lack of set pieces
    – Scoring too much from set pieces
    – Losing league when 8 points ahead a few seasons back

    Blah blah blah

    Might as well just mute commentary.

    1. They actually have a point tbh. Our football is in reverse. We rely on set pieces. It’s frustrating to watch sometimes because we score a goal and then sit back nervously playing risk and slowing games down. It’s not great and I wouldn’t be surprised if we concede in the second half because credit to Brighton for at least trying to entertain..

  26. That’s an ugly first half. I don’t see this ending 1-0 so we need to see a response next 45. No opportunities besides for the goal in 9th min…

  27. That was absolutely terrible, what on earth are we doing? We were just giving away the ball left right and centre. Mosquera needs to be replaced, really soft yellow card, when Mitoma did two the same and got nothing. Absolutely have to do better, get Max Dowman on and scare the bejesus out of them.

    1. Brighton seem to start targeting Mosquera for his second yellow card. If I were Arteta, I’d replace him with Calafiori after the 55th minute

      If Zubimendi is unfit to play in the second half, he must be replaced too since he didn’t really play well in the first half of the game

  28. The Gunners were less nervous than they were when playing against Chelsea. Probably because they knew that Arteta’s tactics are more suited to away games, despite the heavy pressure from Brighton

    We were lucky that Brighton were lame in the final third and didn’t have Minteh to cut inside from their right wing

    Gyokeres should be sold in the summer while his value is still high, because he is rarely willing to engage in aerial duels despite his height. If he just wants to do ground duels, he needs to improve his technical skills

  29. Need Havertz on for Gyokeres, Mosquera off and put Skelly at left back and Hencapie alongside Gilberto. Trossard on later in the game for Martinelli.

  30. Terrible game to watch.We get the lead and then just defend.With all the players we have it is such a ridiculous approach,but is just Arteras way.

  31. I think Rice needs help in midfield and Gyokores and Martinelli need to do more. We need to press the Brighton defence more. They are not that great.

  33. With Eze & Gyokeres we play 11 vs 9

    All teams will outplay us (except woeful Spurs)

    We need Odegaard asap

  37. how’s he not taken Mosquera off
    in a title race that can be decided by the smallest of details ….this could be a huge mistake

  38. We could concede here if we don’t watch it – what are we doing? For gods sake Arteta make some subs.

  43. Kai and Leo on. C’mon lets get a spark going, need to start taking some semblance on control of this

  47. Gyokeres off finally. Offered nothing this game. I would be surprised if don’t concede though. Putting ourselves under more pressure with this mediocre football and gittery performance. How are we top of the table?

  49. Zero stability without a solid DM on the field, they’ve carved through our midfield time and time again. Makes so many of our games a nervous watch

  52. Why on earth are we playing like this?To be honest we don’t deserve to win this game and if ends up as a draw or worse we only have are ourselves to blame

  55. Rice has been working very hard. If he gets injured, we’d likely get screwed because Merino won’t be available till next season

    I wish we can recall Nwaneri

