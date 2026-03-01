Confirmed Arsenal team v Chelsea – Eze keeps his place in team

Arsenal take on Chelsea in a fixture they must win after Manchester City secured another three points, and this is today’s starting eleven.

Arsenal have ten league matches remaining, and this campaign has reached a point where it feels as though they may require all 30 available points to secure the title. City are poised to capitalise on any slip-up, having remained within touching distance of Mikel Arteta’s side for several weeks. The pressure is unrelenting, and every result now carries heightened significance.

Title Pressure Intensifies

Chelsea, meanwhile, is battling to secure a top-four finish, making this contest equally important for them. With Liverpool having won their own match, the stakes have risen further. The convergence of objectives at both ends of the table has elevated this encounter into one of the standout fixtures of the weekend.

Arsenal’s recent form offers encouragement. They have not lost any of their last eight matches, recording six victories in that sequence. However, past successes will count for little unless they maintain their momentum. In a title race of such intensity, the next match invariably carries more weight than the last.

Chelsea Seek Redemption

The previous time Chelsea were defeated, Arsenal were the opposition. That result will still resonate as they prepare for this latest meeting. Although Arsenal boast a strong recent record in this fixture, Chelsea will be determined to respond.

For LiamRosenior, the prospect of losing three consecutive matches against Arteta would be far from ideal. The contest, therefore, represents not only an opportunity for Arsenal to sustain their title push but also a chance for Chelsea to reassert themselves at a critical juncture in the season.