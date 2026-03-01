Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team v Chelsea – Eze keeps his place in team

Arsenal take on Chelsea in a fixture they must win after Manchester City secured another three points, and this is today’s starting eleven.

Arsenal team v Chelsea

Arsenal have ten league matches remaining, and this campaign has reached a point where it feels as though they may require all 30 available points to secure the title. City are poised to capitalise on any slip-up, having remained within touching distance of Mikel Arteta’s side for several weeks. The pressure is unrelenting, and every result now carries heightened significance.

Title Pressure Intensifies

Chelsea, meanwhile, is battling to secure a top-four finish, making this contest equally important for them. With Liverpool having won their own match, the stakes have risen further. The convergence of objectives at both ends of the table has elevated this encounter into one of the standout fixtures of the weekend.

Arsenal’s recent form offers encouragement. They have not lost any of their last eight matches, recording six victories in that sequence. However, past successes will count for little unless they maintain their momentum. In a title race of such intensity, the next match invariably carries more weight than the last.

Chelsea Seek Redemption

The previous time Chelsea were defeated, Arsenal were the opposition. That result will still resonate as they prepare for this latest meeting. Although Arsenal boast a strong recent record in this fixture, Chelsea will be determined to respond.

For LiamRosenior, the prospect of losing three consecutive matches against Arteta would be far from ideal. The contest, therefore, represents not only an opportunity for Arsenal to sustain their title push but also a chance for Chelsea to reassert themselves at a critical juncture in the season.

    1. Some people in the stadium would have already fainted under the stress and miss it though. Home crowd have been jittery lately even more so than the players themselves.

  4. Arsenal must win today and control the weekend narrative, and with the Spaniard just finding out how to get the best out of the former Crystal Palace Man, the chasing pack could be playing for minor places

  5. Lets see how Eze performs against a non Spurs team? We need a reaction and not like last time, back into his shell. A win is the ONLY result for obvious reasons.

  6. Gyokeres and Eze got the rewards after their productivity in the NLD, but Rosenior would likely not give them a lot of space in the final-third after two defeats against Arsenal

  8. Chelsea is the 2nd toughest match in our remaining fixtures on paper so a win here is clear a big obstacle out in the way to the league.

    1. GB,

      The way things are currently shaping up, Spurs are fortunate that there is worse teams below them. They might stay up by default, as the teams below slip up as well as them.

  14. Was chatting to some ManU fans before our game, they genuinely believe they can catch us this season

  17. We should restrict Palmer with pocket of space between Midfield and defence where he can run towards our backline

  18. We are playing more vertical and Gyokeres is getting more touches. Chelsea helping by not sitting back.

  25. I am just worried about Eze and Trossard actually
    They are prone lose the ball by opponent tight press

  31. Chelseas defence looks dodgy, to say the least. Trossard has put in some juicy passes but we are not alert. Eze, is slow again and Zubimendi puts us in more trouble than any player, passing back or sideways.

  36. When’s this team going to play at the highest gear? Everything is so casual. Can’t say I’m surprised again when we are so limp in the final third and should be punishing Chelsea.

  38. We need this win
    Not a bad half
    Not a good half
    It was very average
    Poor goal to concede
    Eze is not looking comfortable
    Need to bring Either Havertz or Odegaard for Eze

  39. so explain to me if there’s an agenda against Arsenal and a conspiracy why would officials not take opportunity to give Chelsea a pen when Rice has two hands on player and lifts arm ?

  40. Poor at the attacking end and poor defending has cost us. Eze, Zubimendi and Hindcapie struggling big style.

  41. I hope Arteta gives them the hairdryer treatment at the break.

    Stupid mucking around at the back which could have been a disaster between Raya and Zubimendi and then to have plenty of opportunities going forward to be so inept in front of goal needs sorting out. Pronto

  43. Arsenal were obviously very nervous in the first ten minutes of the game and Saliba’s goal only calmed their nerves a little

    Zubimendi/ Rice didn’t play well in the first half and Gyokeres couldn’t hold the ball as usual

    If I were Arteta and if the score is still 1-1 after the fiftieth minute, I’d replace Gyokeres with Jesus

    If we had Nwaneri, he could replace Eze because we need someone to help Saka cutting inside

    2. Nerves control this entire squad. Impossible to win anything when they are constantly thinking about making mistakes or losing. City did not look nervous at all yesterday even when Leeds were peppering them for 30 minutes. Arsenal do not have the arrogance of would-be champions

  44. We must be well ahead on XG. We absolutely have to win this, we’ve put ourselves in this position, no ifs or buts.

  45. There are “goals” in our team – if we’re to do well we show character. Chelsea are thinking they’re in this – Let’s hope not.

  46. Biggest problem is our lack of conviction and control tbh. We just look like we’re only half in to everything. Passes, challenges and shots all look amateur. We’re almost guaranteed to to drop points playing with this dross. Eze, Trossard and Zubimendi all look flat. Even Rice is not at the races lately. It’s hard to see where a win is coming from when they play like this.

  47. Eze has no excuses coming off the back of last weeks performance – needs to step up. Since Trossard established himself as a starter his performances have dipped. Unfortunately you can’t guarantee that Madueke or Martinelli would be any better if they came on for him.

  52. We are very shaky defending the set piece
    We are facing all sorts of problems while defending corners
    Will not surprise if we loose this match because of corners

  57. Trossard off thank goodness. He’s killed far too many of our attacks today. We’re back to square one with having nobody good enough to solidify the LW position….

  62. It’s the same start of 2nd half as the liverpool and manu game. Collective headloss followed by retreating in a low block. Wake up!!!

  65. Far too slow, passing backwards and sideways all the time. Far too many mistakes against a bang average Chelsea side, massive 25 mins

      1. can I ask though guys and this is not aimed at just Arsenal but is football not going through a cycle where the game passes the likes of Eze by .
        Like today z it’s stop start , all goals from set pieces both keepers direct at times
        Like are the days of the number 10 dead ?
        more me asking then saying my opinion

  67. It’s all there to be seen again today. We just don’t have it in us to push for the title. No urgency or motivation in this massive game. It’s all too casual.

  74. huge red card
    that’s why I love sport ….the smallest details
    Chelsea will fell they been good this second half and then a silly moment
    genius sub to bring on pace of Martinelli

  88. just for the sake of my heart why the flag so late
    it was clear he was offside
    I called it when Pedro had the shot

  91. Needs lots of courage to watch my Arsenal …. never assured what to expect at the ed of the game (and of the season too)!!

  95. Revenge for that 1-1 defeat at Stamford bridge but that was poor Chelsea looked more likely to score with 10 men! Happy with the win but we need massive improvement for the Brighton game!

  96. Why Arteta is always not seeing that EZE is not performing. Why???
    The guy was out from the beginning of the game yet he played the whole game

    2. Yeah he was just MIA the whole game. I guess Arteta’s alternative was to put Havertz there and Jesus up front, but he decided Havertz was the most likely to score of the two, so switched Gyok instead and brought in Nørgs for Rice to do what Nørgs does best. A desperation move really as the reason for bringing in Nørgaard in this setup is that your midfield is being consistently overrun and you need a destroyer to protect the defenders.

      Again showing we’re one man light right now in dominant center/attacking midfield options – if he’d been able to switch Rice, Eze or even Gyok for Merino, he could have bolstered that area with a more progressive attacking threat.

      We were very poor today, but we move on with the 3 points at least…

  97. by way guts I know we don’t always agree but it’s only right to celebrate special occasions
    so Happy St Totteringham Day everyone

  98. Cos Eze only comes alive when we’re on the edge of the opponents box18 (almost plays like a second striker in a 442),
    we don’t have an attacking midfielder that builds the play – that makes himself available when we’re trying to create something

    so Trossard additionally takes on this role – he did it against Spurs and now against Chelsea

    just as Palmer is on the side on paper but floats into the midfield to coordinate play

    that not being his natural/most comfortable role – it makes up for Eze hiding when we’re building up play but only active like a Striker when we’re within the box-18 of the opponent

    this is taking a toll on Trossard’s game but minimizing the effect of we having someone in our Center-Midfield who doesn’t really want to collect the ball in the Midfield area

  99. Not complaining about the three points but so disappointed with the overall performance. If our midfield couldn’t contain a ten man Chelsea then what future does it have? So many non performers. Zubamendi just is, but expected more from Norgaad. Midfield needs a total revamp next summer. Whatever happens this season, we’ll never have the same lucky breaks again.

    1. @JS

      Essentially our quality is in our defense, you know as do all the fans. Eze, Odegaad, Rice, Zubimendi are workhorselike but when the ties become less certain [and going gets tough], it is our rearguard that show class and how *difficult it is to beat us.

      1. This is how the team has been set up,, to fail safe. I don’t call our defense quality. They are just bodies. On the field to deflect, spoil, block get in the way. Our center halves rarely control play. One panicky action after another. Inverted rubbish.We are still in this title race because of Raya and not because of a controlled defensive display. Please don’t associate Rice with Zubamendi etc. The final twenty minutes was a preview of what Arsenal would be like, if Rice were to have a long term injury.

        1. @JS

          Our criticism is constructive, its natural, it’s good; by it we expect our team responds, that I agree.

          Rice is as likely to win trophies as Zubimendi is. Unless we [pretend] he’s not a big feature in the SPA setup which are european champions. Rice is brilliant (much as is a tireless workhorse). But today our defense was the difference, includes Raya. Rice was not the difference – think again, look at the performance(s) from the defenders.

  100. We cant keep doing this at the end of games – Wolves, Brentford now almost this one and against 10 men, Arteta has to address this nonsense. If we are going to play like that at the end we have to make sure we at least have a two goal gap earlier on. Raya, man of the match. We let them run through the midfield far too easy. That needs addressing as well.

