Confirmed Arsenal team v Chelsea – Eze keeps his place in team

Arsenal take on Chelsea in a fixture they must win after Manchester City secured another three points, and this is today’s starting eleven.
Arsenal have ten league matches remaining, and this campaign has reached a point where it feels as though they may require all 30 available points to secure the title. City are poised to capitalise on any slip-up, having remained within touching distance of Mikel Arteta’s side for several weeks. The pressure is unrelenting, and every result now carries heightened significance.
Title Pressure Intensifies
Chelsea, meanwhile, is battling to secure a top-four finish, making this contest equally important for them. With Liverpool having won their own match, the stakes have risen further. The convergence of objectives at both ends of the table has elevated this encounter into one of the standout fixtures of the weekend.
Arsenal’s recent form offers encouragement. They have not lost any of their last eight matches, recording six victories in that sequence. However, past successes will count for little unless they maintain their momentum. In a title race of such intensity, the next match invariably carries more weight than the last.
Chelsea Seek Redemption
The previous time Chelsea were defeated, Arsenal were the opposition. That result will still resonate as they prepare for this latest meeting. Although Arsenal boast a strong recent record in this fixture, Chelsea will be determined to respond.
For LiamRosenior, the prospect of losing three consecutive matches against Arteta would be far from ideal. The contest, therefore, represents not only an opportunity for Arsenal to sustain their title push but also a chance for Chelsea to reassert themselves at a critical juncture in the season.
I presume Odegaard’s injured.
SueP.
I to would assume Odegaard’s injured. Although on the clubs website, they say he’s been left out of the matchday squad.
Knee problem, so they just said on Sky.
No Cucurella to attach himself to Saka either, Jax
Yeah, that’s a plus Sue
SueP, I’m hearing he’s torn his hamstring and is out for the rest of the season.
Poor man. He’s having a torrid time HD
He certainly is SueP
just made up lol ?
What ??? 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
I’m saying you just made that up.
Well I’m posting what I’ve heard !!!!
who from ?
None of your business
made for a late Havertz winner
Some people in the stadium would have already fainted under the stress and miss it though. Home crowd have been jittery lately even more so than the players themselves.
Big 3 points needed today.
Arsenal must win today and control the weekend narrative, and with the Spaniard just finding out how to get the best out of the former Crystal Palace Man, the chasing pack could be playing for minor places
Lets see how Eze performs against a non Spurs team? We need a reaction and not like last time, back into his shell. A win is the ONLY result for obvious reasons.
Gyokeres and Eze got the rewards after their productivity in the NLD, but Rosenior would likely not give them a lot of space in the final-third after two defeats against Arsenal
Really good lineup
Must win
Chelsea is the 2nd toughest match in our remaining fixtures on paper so a win here is clear a big obstacle out in the way to the league.
Let’s go fry whoever is on their leftside-back
Happy St Totteringham’s Day Gooners!
The way things are currently shaping up, Spurs are fortunate that there is worse teams below them. They might stay up by default, as the teams below slip up as well as them.
Yes can’t honestly see them going down as it seems Wolves and Burnley have gone and Hammers and Forest aren’t stepping up.
It seems the pattern today is 2-1, home wins, that will suit me.
I hope you’re right. 🤞
Just get this funny feeling, the game will be fought and won in the dugout
I don’t want spurs to go down, they guarantee us six points every season.
@koss: Really felt about Spurs ….. our best neighbours ever!!
A cagey start
Was chatting to some ManU fans before our game, they genuinely believe they can catch us this season
Going to be a very difficult game to win
Feeling very nervous
any nerves in stadium being helped by Sanchez
But we are yet to capitalise on his mistakes
We should restrict Palmer with pocket of space between Midfield and defence where he can run towards our backline
We are playing more vertical and Gyokeres is getting more touches. Chelsea helping by not sitting back.
Good goal, but we are letting them run through our midfield too easily
Especially couple of runs by Palmer and Neto
Seems to have rejuvenated the players and the crowd which can only be a good thing. The game was a bit flat
Hold it now, settle down and score more
We have conceded a lot lately soon after scoring, need to concentrate and lock down.
I am just worried about Eze and Trossard actually
They are prone lose the ball by opponent tight press
I am liking the way Gyökeres dropping down try to link up play with other players
Zubimendi is tired
He is not looking sharp at all
Unfortunately, Arteta is obsessed with him
How are they tired? They just rested for full 7 days.
Can somebody please tell me if Rice is in this game?
Looks like the team has understood how to play with Gyok.
So much for Eze kicking on, 5 or 6 bad touches already.
Chelseas defence looks dodgy, to say the least. Trossard has put in some juicy passes but we are not alert. Eze, is slow again and Zubimendi puts us in more trouble than any player, passing back or sideways.
We are missing some half chances
We need to take our chances
If our passing in the final third was better we would have at least three goals by now..
You read my mind GunnerRay
Spot on. Chelsea are showing nothing. Our passes and touches are just sloppy higher up the pitch
Raya to the rescue
Trossard has been garbage all game
When’s this team going to play at the highest gear? Everything is so casual. Can’t say I’m surprised again when we are so limp in the final third and should be punishing Chelsea.
Typically wasteful up front and suckered at the back..🙄
We need this win
Not a bad half
Not a good half
It was very average
Poor goal to concede
Eze is not looking comfortable
Need to bring Either Havertz or Odegaard for Eze
Odegaard isn’t on the bench
Ohh then it has to be Havertz
I didn’t notice that
so explain to me if there’s an agenda against Arsenal and a conspiracy why would officials not take opportunity to give Chelsea a pen when Rice has two hands on player and lifts arm ?
One of their players had two hands on Raya
Poor at the attacking end and poor defending has cost us. Eze, Zubimendi and Hindcapie struggling big style.
I hope Arteta gives them the hairdryer treatment at the break.
Stupid mucking around at the back which could have been a disaster between Raya and Zubimendi and then to have plenty of opportunities going forward to be so inept in front of goal needs sorting out. Pronto
Do you want the title?!
SHOW US
Arsenal were obviously very nervous in the first ten minutes of the game and Saliba’s goal only calmed their nerves a little
Zubimendi/ Rice didn’t play well in the first half and Gyokeres couldn’t hold the ball as usual
If I were Arteta and if the score is still 1-1 after the fiftieth minute, I’d replace Gyokeres with Jesus
If we had Nwaneri, he could replace Eze because we need someone to help Saka cutting inside
Don’t know WHY we let Nwaneri go, he was supposed to be backup for Odergaard, which we’ve always needed.
Maybe because Merino and Havertz were available at that time. I don’t think there’s a recall clause on Nwaneri’s loan contract
Nerves control this entire squad. Impossible to win anything when they are constantly thinking about making mistakes or losing. City did not look nervous at all yesterday even when Leeds were peppering them for 30 minutes. Arsenal do not have the arrogance of would-be champions
Yeah, Arteta and the players obviously can’t handle the pressure. We need Jesus and Martinelli in the second half
We must be well ahead on XG. We absolutely have to win this, we’ve put ourselves in this position, no ifs or buts.
There are “goals” in our team – if we’re to do well we show character. Chelsea are thinking they’re in this – Let’s hope not.
Biggest problem is our lack of conviction and control tbh. We just look like we’re only half in to everything. Passes, challenges and shots all look amateur. We’re almost guaranteed to to drop points playing with this dross. Eze, Trossard and Zubimendi all look flat. Even Rice is not at the races lately. It’s hard to see where a win is coming from when they play like this.
Eze has no excuses coming off the back of last weeks performance – needs to step up. Since Trossard established himself as a starter his performances have dipped. Unfortunately you can’t guarantee that Madueke or Martinelli would be any better if they came on for him.
What on earth was Raya doing for their goal?????
Really frustrating that Max Dowden is just on the bench, he frightens defences
You are not serious to put that kid in this kind of pressure game especially after coming back from 2 months injury
@Kedar Damle
Thank you…👍🏾
We need to win this because City is going on run now
4 straight wins for City
get out of there with the draw at the moment
would still be in our hands
About time the crowd found their voice
We are very shaky defending the set piece
We are facing all sorts of problems while defending corners
Will not surprise if we loose this match because of corners
Trossards worst game tbh..
this is a test of the Emirates
stick with the team
They need to because Chelsea are growing in confidence
Martinelli on – Leo gone= Good change.
We are so poor so far in the 2nd half
Trossard off thank goodness. He’s killed far too many of our attacks today. We’re back to square one with having nobody good enough to solidify the LW position….
Chelsea is dominating us at the moment
Chelsea goal is coming soon
Chelsea on the front foot now. Something else has to change and it’s not just Trossard..
Outrageous from the ref to stop play to give yellow to palmer
It’s the same start of 2nd half as the liverpool and manu game. Collective headloss followed by retreating in a low block. Wake up!!!
Its got to said, this is shit football.
If we concede then game is gone and title as well
Far too slow, passing backwards and sideways all the time. Far too many mistakes against a bang average Chelsea side, massive 25 mins
Has Eze even touched the ball 2nd half? Absolutely awefull workrate from him.
Flatters to deceive a lot of the time
can I ask though guys and this is not aimed at just Arsenal but is football not going through a cycle where the game passes the likes of Eze by .
Like today z it’s stop start , all goals from set pieces both keepers direct at times
Like are the days of the number 10 dead ?
more me asking then saying my opinion
Bruno Fernandes and Wirtz are doing fine though. My problem with Eze is he doesn’t work hard enough to make himself available for passes
I don’t think he even flatters Sue
Thinking the same.
Nor does he deceive.
It’s all there to be seen again today. We just don’t have it in us to push for the title. No urgency or motivation in this massive game. It’s all too casual.
I think this will be ruled off
Finally
where would we be without corners
said earlier Sanchez has helped clear the nerves lol
Thank god Sanchez is poor!
Another red card for Chelsea
Neto is soo stupid for this. Terrible decision
huge red card
that’s why I love sport ….the smallest details
Chelsea will fell they been good this second half and then a silly moment
genius sub to bring on pace of Martinelli
And he didn’t go splat and got up and kept playing. Could do with more of that
Another red incredible. Still gotta see this game out tho
I picture a Havertz goal
I hope you are right
Chelsea are fighting
They are not letting this go down easily
Don’t stop attacking!!
I swear to god, if Garnacho scores!
We need a third!
This is killing me. We look like we are down to 10 men. Massive 6 mins in our season COYG
So true. We can’t retain the ball. WTF is going on?
Three more minutes of this!!
Come on Arsenal for god’s sake
We are so dodgy!!!!!
It’s ten men you idiots, what the hell are we doing?????
I nearly died
What is wrong with us???? We just don’t have the nerve!!
just for the sake of my heart why the flag so late
it was clear he was offside
I called it when Pedro had the shot
Thing is Dan, even if onside we were always going to concede.. we can’t handle the pressure.
Blimey
That was too close for comfort
I have no nails left, SueP 🥵
Own goal from Hencapie, but my man of the match.
Needs lots of courage to watch my Arsenal …. never assured what to expect at the ed of the game (and of the season too)!!
..that’s Chelski out the way… which sucker wants it next? 🙂
@waal2waal
Very unsure performance but 3 points is what matters. We have to play better than that though.
No quality from open play.
There wasn’t a lot.
Revenge for that 1-1 defeat at Stamford bridge but that was poor Chelsea looked more likely to score with 10 men! Happy with the win but we need massive improvement for the Brighton game!
Why Arteta is always not seeing that EZE is not performing. Why???
The guy was out from the beginning of the game yet he played the whole game
He needs a rocket up his arse.
Yeah he was just MIA the whole game. I guess Arteta’s alternative was to put Havertz there and Jesus up front, but he decided Havertz was the most likely to score of the two, so switched Gyok instead and brought in Nørgs for Rice to do what Nørgs does best. A desperation move really as the reason for bringing in Nørgaard in this setup is that your midfield is being consistently overrun and you need a destroyer to protect the defenders.
Again showing we’re one man light right now in dominant center/attacking midfield options – if he’d been able to switch Rice, Eze or even Gyok for Merino, he could have bolstered that area with a more progressive attacking threat.
We were very poor today, but we move on with the 3 points at least…
by way guts I know we don’t always agree but it’s only right to celebrate special occasions
so Happy St Totteringham Day everyone
Yes! Happy St Totteringham’s day to one and all! The good saint came early this year 🙂
Cos Eze only comes alive when we’re on the edge of the opponents box18 (almost plays like a second striker in a 442),
we don’t have an attacking midfielder that builds the play – that makes himself available when we’re trying to create something
so Trossard additionally takes on this role – he did it against Spurs and now against Chelsea
just as Palmer is on the side on paper but floats into the midfield to coordinate play
that not being his natural/most comfortable role – it makes up for Eze hiding when we’re building up play but only active like a Striker when we’re within the box-18 of the opponent
this is taking a toll on Trossard’s game but minimizing the effect of we having someone in our Center-Midfield who doesn’t really want to collect the ball in the Midfield area
Not complaining about the three points but so disappointed with the overall performance. If our midfield couldn’t contain a ten man Chelsea then what future does it have? So many non performers. Zubamendi just is, but expected more from Norgaad. Midfield needs a total revamp next summer. Whatever happens this season, we’ll never have the same lucky breaks again.
@JS
Essentially our quality is in our defense, you know as do all the fans. Eze, Odegaad, Rice, Zubimendi are workhorselike but when the ties become less certain [and going gets tough], it is our rearguard that show class and how *difficult it is to beat us.
This is how the team has been set up,, to fail safe. I don’t call our defense quality. They are just bodies. On the field to deflect, spoil, block get in the way. Our center halves rarely control play. One panicky action after another. Inverted rubbish.We are still in this title race because of Raya and not because of a controlled defensive display. Please don’t associate Rice with Zubamendi etc. The final twenty minutes was a preview of what Arsenal would be like, if Rice were to have a long term injury.
@JS
Our criticism is constructive, its natural, it’s good; by it we expect our team responds, that I agree.
Rice is as likely to win trophies as Zubimendi is. Unless we [pretend] he’s not a big feature in the SPA setup which are european champions. Rice is brilliant (much as is a tireless workhorse). But today our defense was the difference, includes Raya. Rice was not the difference – think again, look at the performance(s) from the defenders.
We cant keep doing this at the end of games – Wolves, Brentford now almost this one and against 10 men, Arteta has to address this nonsense. If we are going to play like that at the end we have to make sure we at least have a two goal gap earlier on. Raya, man of the match. We let them run through the midfield far too easy. That needs addressing as well.