Confirmed Arsenal team v Chelsea – Kepa in goal, Gyokeres up front

Arsenal take on Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal at the Emirates Stadium, with hopes of reaching the final, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has chosen to do just yet.
This season could mark the end of Arsenal’s wait for silverware, with fans eager to see success not only in the Carabao Cup but also in the Premier League and Champions League. While a cup victory would be celebrated, the team faces a determined Chelsea side equally intent on adding to their own honours this term.
A Tough Challenge Awaits
The encounter promises to be a challenging one for Mikel Arteta’s squad. Arsenal cannot afford to underestimate Chelsea, who almost overturned the tie in the first leg. Although the Gunners secured a 3-2 win in that match, the margin is narrow, and complacency would be costly. Arsenal are expected to raise their performance levels to ensure progression to the final.
Form adds an extra layer of intrigue to the clash. Arsenal have not lost any of their last five meetings with Chelsea, providing confidence in the historical record. Meanwhile, the Blues arrive on the back of five consecutive wins across all competitions, carrying momentum and belief into the fixture.
Anticipation and Uncertainty
The combination of past results and current form suggests that fans can anticipate a high-quality contest. Both teams possess the quality and motivation to make a decisive impact, and the match is likely to be closely contested until the final whistle. Despite Arsenal’s position as favourites, Chelsea’s recent performances mean that victory is far from guaranteed for the Gunners.
Supporters of both clubs can expect a tense, competitive game, with the outcome uncertain. The second leg at the Emirates promises to deliver drama, skill, and the kind of intensity expected from a Carabao Cup semifinal.
Let’s go!!!
Gyokeres.
Martinelli. Eze. Madueke.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Hincapie. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Kepa.
Subs – Jesus, Trossard, Havertz, Norgaard, Calafiori, Skelly, Mosquera, White, Raya.
Injured – Merino, Saka, Odegaard.
No Odegaard, not even on the bench. No Saka either. But better to have them ready for the weekend game. Although I haven’t heard that Odegaard is injured.
Come on you Gunners, can you make the final?. 🤞
Santos. Pedro. Delap.
Cucurella. Enzo. Caicedo. Gusto.
Hato. Chalobah. Fofana.
Sanchez.
A change of formation for Chelsea
They want to choke the midfield with a 3-4-3 .
Our wingers could have a field day with long balls into the full back positions
COYG!
I expect Chelsea to come at us, with everything they have. It’s a cup game and they’re behind by a goal, Martineli and Noni will have to cause a lot problems with the space left behind by their full backs.
Chelsea has nothing to lose so they will come hard at us.
Strange though they play with 5 defenders and 3 defensive/central midfielders.
Chelsea came to keep us busy in the first half and hit us with pace in the second half through the introduction of Garnacho and the support of Palmer.
I’m still cross from the first leg to be honest. The team Chelsea had out that night wasn’t at all good, with key players missing, low confidence. We led by two goals for a lot of the game. But don’t forget we left handbrake off for the whole match. Even two up we are leaving no one back, everyone bombing forward for more goals. It was wrong. If there was anytime this whole season to put on handbrake, it was at two nil or deffo at three one. Chelsea had to open right up, we could and should have sat back and picked them off.
If this stronger and more buoyant Chelsea side go through tonight, perhaps on pens, it’s in that first leg we let ourselves down in a tie we should have won.
It’s left me with a frustrated and nervous feeling before kick off of this one.
What wrong with Ode?