Confirmed Arsenal team v Chelsea – Kepa in goal, Gyokeres up front

Arsenal take on Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal at the Emirates Stadium, with hopes of reaching the final, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has chosen to do just yet.

This season could mark the end of Arsenal’s wait for silverware, with fans eager to see success not only in the Carabao Cup but also in the Premier League and Champions League. While a cup victory would be celebrated, the team faces a determined Chelsea side equally intent on adding to their own honours this term.

A Tough Challenge Awaits

The encounter promises to be a challenging one for Mikel Arteta’s squad. Arsenal cannot afford to underestimate Chelsea, who almost overturned the tie in the first leg. Although the Gunners secured a 3-2 win in that match, the margin is narrow, and complacency would be costly. Arsenal are expected to raise their performance levels to ensure progression to the final.

Form adds an extra layer of intrigue to the clash. Arsenal have not lost any of their last five meetings with Chelsea, providing confidence in the historical record. Meanwhile, the Blues arrive on the back of five consecutive wins across all competitions, carrying momentum and belief into the fixture.

Anticipation and Uncertainty

The combination of past results and current form suggests that fans can anticipate a high-quality contest. Both teams possess the quality and motivation to make a decisive impact, and the match is likely to be closely contested until the final whistle. Despite Arsenal’s position as favourites, Chelsea’s recent performances mean that victory is far from guaranteed for the Gunners.

Supporters of both clubs can expect a tense, competitive game, with the outcome uncertain. The second leg at the Emirates promises to deliver drama, skill, and the kind of intensity expected from a Carabao Cup semifinal.