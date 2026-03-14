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Confirmed Arsenal team v Everton – Madueke and Saka start

Arsenal face another important test in the Premier League as they prepare to take on Everton, and this is the starting eleven just announced.

Arsenal team v Everton

The contest arrives at a crucial point in the campaign, and Arsenal understand the importance of delivering a strong performance. The team has been working to maintain its competitive edge despite facing a demanding schedule in recent weeks.

While Arsenal remain the most consistent side in the league this season, the campaign has not been without its difficulties. Arteta’s squad has experienced some challenging moments, and the coming weeks will require them to raise their level and perform better than they have in some of their recent outings.

Arsenal Seek a Response After European Setback

Arsenal’s most recent performance in European competition did not meet expectations. In midweek, they struggled to find their best form and were unable to defeat Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Arsenal will be determined to respond positively and deliver the type of display that has helped them remain competitive throughout the season.

The players are fully aware of what is at stake. With Manchester City closely pursuing them in the standings, every match carries significant weight, and dropping points could have major implications in the title race.

Everton Aim to Repeat Last Season’s Success

Everton will travel to the Emirates with confidence that they can create difficulties for the home side. The Merseyside club will be aiming to cause problems for Arsenal once again when the teams meetnthis evening.

Last season, Everton managed to trouble Arsenal at the Emirates, and they will believe they have the ability to repeat that performance. The visitors will be eager to take advantage of any opportunities that arise during the match.

However, Arsenal possess the quality required to secure victory if they perform at their best. With the importance of the result clear to everyone involved, the Gunners will be determined to produce a strong display and claim all three points.

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  2. Happy that Havertz is starting and Madueke also on the left though though Saka needs to be ‘rested’ on the right imo, Otherwise, let’s go !

    Reply

  3. In his defense of the Spaniard and Arsenal style of play, The old fox David Moyes ranted, what’s wrong with thier set pieces, it’s a part of the game.
    This shows Everton will be a different proposition mentality, but Arsenal must remain greedy

    Reply

  5. I think Arteta wants to score quickly in the first ten minutes of the game, by fielding three attacking midfielders and Madueke:

    ……………………… Raya
    Timber . Saliba . Magalhaes . Calafiori
    ……………. Zubimendi …………. Rice
    Madueke ………….. Saka …………. Eze
    ………………………….. Havertz

    I’m sure the highly attacking setup will also excite the Gooners at the Emirates

    Reply

  6. Nice to see Madueke on the left. Calafiori back at LB, hope he is fit. Don’t think he would have played but Norgard injured, so Zubimendi has to play, hope he does better. Win needed and should be got.

    Reply

  8. Strong lineup, could be a big day for us, West Ham away is not an easy game for City. Sidenote Bayern just lost 2-1 away to Leverkusen (Went down to 9 men tbf but was 1-0 11v11.)

    Reply

  9. I hope Eze lift up his performance today and we are good to go, I think is his day today.

    All up Gunners 🔥🙌

    Reply

  10. Califiori should always be L/B 1st choice. Timber ever gets rested, its a no brainer as performances show he’s the best R/B in the EPL.

    The lineup looks businesslike, so… let’s see COYG!

    Reply

  11. Tarkowski not playing is good; O’brien (whose faults helped Arsenal) tonight playing is also good to Arsenal. COYG!!!

    Reply

  13. Norgaard, not even on the bench arteta likes lots and lots of defenders on the bench rice and zumdi on there last legs

    Reply

    1. Am also concerned about Norgaard not being on the match day squad, considering Rice & Zubi have played the most minutes than any in the team. That bench looks thin on midfield, but maybe Skelly-Lewis is on standby if needed.

      Their GK is world class, he could be the stumbling block.

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        1. Without overlooking anyone, I just think we’re short there. Not anyone from the bench is tried and tested at no.6 or no.8 if anything happens to Rice or Zubi. But I guess as you point out it might be an opportunity for someone like Max

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  14. Win today and we are about to enter unknown territory for this squad because never have they led the league after 32 matches(not gameweek but matches). The furthest we have led the league is 31 games in both 22/23 and 23/24.

    Yes in 22/23 after 32 matches we had 5 pts lead but City had 2 matches in hand which they won so we weren’t really leading.

    Reply

    1. But Everton have superb this season away from home
      They haven’t lost game away from home since October 2025
      So even if we win then it will be very narrow win by 1 goal probably

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  16. Dying Saka is still a hope for our team

    Any match he’s not on our right wing it always feels a certainty that we’ll drop points (Wolves, Brentford, Nottingham)
    Liverpool, Man Utd are valid matches to drop points

    My anger to Arteta is since you know we’ll not this guy next match why is he always finishing all matches (until now that he’s been worn out)

    2 goals up – remove him, there is someone capable of helping us maintaining the lead (unlike previous seasons)

    Reply

  18. Clearest foul you’ll ever see on Madueke there, probably a yellow too. Regardless best we’ve started in awhile. As typing Raya has been huge this year, had the calafiori block covered by a mile.

    Reply

  25. Opposite to the other night, if ref had given it, it would not have been overturned. But VAR are not going to change that or show it to the ref. It should have been given though.

    Reply

      1. I didnt even see the suppposed push but i assume that was what was checked and the ref said didnt happen. Correctly tbf to var but missed the reason Havertz didnt take the 1 on 1 with gk because his heel was hit. Most must remember in school when friends would tap your heel lightly as you walk and it would trip you.

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  26. Saka is struggling because he is not getting support in overlapping runs of RB
    He 2v1 against Defenders which opens up the space on byline for runs
    But Timber is playing more centrally which causing Saka not being effective

    Reply

  29. Our finishing is poor. Not 100% chances but we are too slow getting it away andxwhen we do, its poor. Especially Eze.

    Reply

    2. Need to get their heads up, every decision is going against and heads dropped with it. They need to zone it out and they will win the game comfortably. Our 2 best direct attacks were stopped with fouls not given that were just clear as day. Unsustainable for Everton.

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    3. It really is we take too long to shoot, just look at that saka chance on corner could have hit it 1st time even with right foot, better to attempt than fumble until the inevitable tackle or block comes

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  30. We just don’t seem to have an attack these days. As soon as we get into the final third we look devoid of what to do with the ball. On paper our attack should be lethal. Instead we look lethargic. As for defense, we’ve not looked this shaky in years.

    Reply

  32. Madueke wasn’t effective on the left wing, because he couldn’t cut inside easily with his stronger foot

    Havertz and Eze didn’t swap places regularly, unlike when Merino worked well with Eze

    If I were Arteta, I’d move Eze to the left wing, and Madueke to the opposite side. Saka should’ve played the right-sided AM role

    Reply

  33. Suspect us to come out massively fired up 2nd half and blow Everton away. Technically they are winning the xg battle but they needed fouls to stop our clearest 2 attacks (madueke/havertz.) If the crowd get behind us 2nd half see a 3-0 minimum.

    Reply

          1. If Havertz isnt taken out and the penalty wasnt wrongly not given he either scores 1-0 or misses the biggest chance of the game by far and we are ahead on xg, more of the same we win. Thats ignoring the madueke wipeout before that.

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  34. If Everton score first we are in trouble.We never seem to get that 9/10 point lead when we have the chance.I don’t see any deference today

    Reply

  35. Apart from the odd brainfart in defence and lack of quality up top we have done okish. Everton given the opportunity are a danger but, they are not pressing Arsenal at all and an improvement in quality and the game opening up, should see us ok. Unlucky with penalty but VAR isn’t always going to see that as a mistake. Ref should have given it though, in my opinion.

    Reply

  37. We better not that stupid not showing up for the 10/15 from the 2nd half restart we have done recently at home. Everton will punish us

    Reply

    1. I am not sure bring on 15-16 year kid against in these kind of pressure games
      You never know one mistake from him of giving the ball away and Everton scores the will cost us and Dowman’s confidence as at this age
      Not a problem to bring him we would ahead by 2 goals or so

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  39. VAR gone completely nuts, hopefully there is an overhaul of how it is used in the premier league of the next campaign

    Reply

    1. People need sacking for decisions like this, we all remember the forgot to draw the offside lines nonsense, or the newcastle its not a foul because the player who pushed didnt score the goal.

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  40. I start to think we don’t even practice attack. We have no idea or clear plans near their goal. It seems our players are not comfortable with handling balls in tight spaces and they always look for easier and open spaces, which is most conveniently behind them. Nobody is willing to dribble and disturb our opponents’ defense in the middle. The only talent we seem to have is Max Dowman and Nwaneri. Our attack game is completely conservative.

    Reply

  42. The problem is Gyokeres would have done better with that through pass Eze gave to havertz in the box because It would have fallen to Gyokeres right foot and he would have been stronger and not fall over too easily the way Havertz did, then on the other hand Gyokeres wouldnt have been in that position at that time to recieve the ball, he would have been somewhere in the left side of the box in a crowded area. Good first half imo , the lads are playing well and so too is Everton. I hope Timber injury isn’t too severe . Come on guys get that 3 PTS you can do it. COYG.

    Reply

    1. Our LW is completely handicapped
      Trossard, Martinelli now Madueke
      Nobody is effective
      We need quality or Elite LW like Leao or Nico Williams
      Budget options would be Mitoma
      Nidiaye

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  44. Can someone teach Saliba to pass a ball, 3 times on the trot, pass was on and he gives it away. And puts us in trouble.

    Reply

  46. We need to shoot when we get in their penalty area, can’t keep passing it around and not doing anything.

    Reply

  48. We never play in 1st intention which completely kills most of our attacks. Releasing the ball 1-2 quicker makes all the difference.

    Reply

  51. Our slow football is so predictable every team knows how to setup against us. Looks like we don’t want to shoot any more. We don’t know how to create. No pace going forward. We don’t even have a fast counter attack in us. The fact our set pieces have dried up tells a story. Our goal tally has stalled. Something has to change and soon if we’re to finish this season on a high. At the moment it looks like we’re stalling..

    Reply

    1. What did Madueke do in this game ?

      If you’re looking for a goal as a Liverpool Manager you’ll take out prime Salah ?

      You don’t take out Saka when you’re looking for a goal, Arteta did the perfect thing

      Put someone else there who does something different from Saka

      But leave Saka in somewhere else

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  58. This referee is an absolute joke, how many free kicks is he going to give away for dives? How many more penalties is he not going to give to us?

    Reply

  59. Why not play Kai and Gyokeres together? It just doesnt make sense to put on Gyok and Martinelli when you need a goal. They haven’t been reliable all season.

    Reply

  61. Even with 15 mins to go we can’t go up a gear. Not so sure we got out of second gear tbh. At least Dowman is giving us hope.

    Reply

  63. Saka should’ve played the right-sided AM role since the beginning of the game and Martinelli should’ve started on the left wing

    Reply

  64. Gyokeres cant kick a simple ball back, Saka takes extra touch to make sure all the defenders surround him and block his shots. 🙄

    Reply

  65. Years in the mud with the piss taken out of us. Now is the time for the stadium to erupt and help the team get over the line!

    Reply

  67. We are done
    This is side is not winning the league
    City will cement their title by beating Arsenal at Eithad

    Reply

  75. A 16 year old has to be the one who provides the quality. Are you looking Arteta? He needs more game time.

    Reply

    1. What rubbish are you spewing Everybody played well mind you, Everton is not a weak team neither are they pushovers, were you expecting them to roll over and let us beat them or were you expecting us to steam roll them, You are a joke. By the way that 16 yr old is an arsenal player and part of the squad , he is not from the moon or outer space. so it was an arsenal player that saved the arsenal team.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. You’re missing my point, am not in any way comparing the two. But remember Nwaneri had 11 goal contributions last season and for me he’s a generational talent and has balon d’or potential. He just needs opportunities like last season.

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    3. Nwaneri is a top talent and was handled perfectly he’ll be very good, dowman is generational. Nwaneri is unlucky to have been the guy just before that (city/liv/madrid wanted nwaneri, better talent than wilshere imo)

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        2. True, would have liked to see more in france as well but that humbling should see him kick on knowing Arsenal were not holding him back. His shot/finishing is insane and that is hard to teach. He’s 18, Saka had 1 league goal at 18

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      1. He’s Yamals competition, messi v ronaldo. Its not going to stop. I agree completely but you cant contain this, same way Barca couldnt for Yamal (who was getting grief at the euros for Spain being a passenger until hit that goal against netherlands, 17, 1 day.)

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  89. Trust dem there Youth Mikel. I mentioned earlier in the season that if we were ever to win the title it would be because of Nwaneri and Dowman. We’ve left the first kid get away but The Max is on track to do a Roy of the Rovers for us. Fingers crossed the Arsenal injury jinx doesn’t slow down his career.

    Reply

  90. Definitely agree with that Dan, but this stale group of players definitely needed a spark of energy. Nwaneri a different type of players could also have offered more options. Agree that he needs to be protected in cotton wool. We’ve already seen with Saka and Martinelli how Arteta s overelience on the star boys to produce magic moments has led to potential burn out.

    Reply

  91. Every body played well today every single one of them , Max dowman it was written in the stars for you today take a bow. If we play like this on Tuesday we blow the Germans away.
    We are 10 PTS clear , great thanks to Mikel and his mob.
    COYG.

    Reply

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