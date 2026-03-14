Confirmed Arsenal team v Everton – Madueke and Saka start

Arsenal face another important test in the Premier League as they prepare to take on Everton, and this is the starting eleven just announced.
The contest arrives at a crucial point in the campaign, and Arsenal understand the importance of delivering a strong performance. The team has been working to maintain its competitive edge despite facing a demanding schedule in recent weeks.
While Arsenal remain the most consistent side in the league this season, the campaign has not been without its difficulties. Arteta’s squad has experienced some challenging moments, and the coming weeks will require them to raise their level and perform better than they have in some of their recent outings.
Arsenal Seek a Response After European Setback
Arsenal’s most recent performance in European competition did not meet expectations. In midweek, they struggled to find their best form and were unable to defeat Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.
Arsenal will be determined to respond positively and deliver the type of display that has helped them remain competitive throughout the season.
The players are fully aware of what is at stake. With Manchester City closely pursuing them in the standings, every match carries significant weight, and dropping points could have major implications in the title race.
Everton Aim to Repeat Last Season’s Success
Everton will travel to the Emirates with confidence that they can create difficulties for the home side. The Merseyside club will be aiming to cause problems for Arsenal once again when the teams meetnthis evening.
Last season, Everton managed to trouble Arsenal at the Emirates, and they will believe they have the ability to repeat that performance. The visitors will be eager to take advantage of any opportunities that arise during the match.
However, Arsenal possess the quality required to secure victory if they perform at their best. With the importance of the result clear to everyone involved, the Gunners will be determined to produce a strong display and claim all three points.
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I love that front three. Has goals written all over it.
UTA
Happy that Havertz is starting and Madueke also on the left though though Saka needs to be ‘rested’ on the right imo, Otherwise, let’s go !
In his defense of the Spaniard and Arsenal style of play, The old fox David Moyes ranted, what’s wrong with thier set pieces, it’s a part of the game.
This shows Everton will be a different proposition mentality, but Arsenal must remain greedy
Game day again, come on Arsenal get the 3 points and put the pressure on City. COME ON YOU REDS.
I think Arteta wants to score quickly in the first ten minutes of the game, by fielding three attacking midfielders and Madueke:
……………………… Raya
Timber . Saliba . Magalhaes . Calafiori
……………. Zubimendi …………. Rice
Madueke ………….. Saka …………. Eze
………………………….. Havertz
I’m sure the highly attacking setup will also excite the Gooners at the Emirates
Nice to see Madueke on the left. Calafiori back at LB, hope he is fit. Don’t think he would have played but Norgard injured, so Zubimendi has to play, hope he does better. Win needed and should be got.
COYG I’m here today
Let’s do this go 10 points clear
Love my boys
Hope it’s a great game for you
Strong lineup, could be a big day for us, West Ham away is not an easy game for City. Sidenote Bayern just lost 2-1 away to Leverkusen (Went down to 9 men tbf but was 1-0 11v11.)
My bad the goal was disallowed for handball in the buildup (3rd disallowed goal in the game 2v1), ended 1-1
I hope Eze lift up his performance today and we are good to go, I think is his day today.
All up Gunners 🔥🙌
Califiori should always be L/B 1st choice. Timber ever gets rested, its a no brainer as performances show he’s the best R/B in the EPL.
The lineup looks businesslike, so… let’s see COYG!
Tarkowski not playing is good; O’brien (whose faults helped Arsenal) tonight playing is also good to Arsenal. COYG!!!
Huge he’s key to that backline.
The shambles that VAR can be continues..
No Norgaard anywhere.
Is he OK?
Injured, so I hear.
Norgaard, not even on the bench arteta likes lots and lots of defenders on the bench rice and zumdi on there last legs
Am also concerned about Norgaard not being on the match day squad, considering Rice & Zubi have played the most minutes than any in the team. That bench looks thin on midfield, but maybe Skelly-Lewis is on standby if needed.
Their GK is world class, he could be the stumbling block.
Don’t overlook Max Dowman for midfield if Eze flops again.
Without overlooking anyone, I just think we’re short there. Not anyone from the bench is tried and tested at no.6 or no.8 if anything happens to Rice or Zubi. But I guess as you point out it might be an opportunity for someone like Max
Win today and we are about to enter unknown territory for this squad because never have they led the league after 32 matches(not gameweek but matches). The furthest we have led the league is 31 games in both 22/23 and 23/24.
Yes in 22/23 after 32 matches we had 5 pts lead but City had 2 matches in hand which they won so we weren’t really leading.
We should win this, at home against Everton.
But Everton have superb this season away from home
They haven’t lost game away from home since October 2025
So even if we win then it will be very narrow win by 1 goal probably
Dying Saka is still a hope for our team
Any match he’s not on our right wing it always feels a certainty that we’ll drop points (Wolves, Brentford, Nottingham)
Liverpool, Man Utd are valid matches to drop points
My anger to Arteta is since you know we’ll not this guy next match why is he always finishing all matches (until now that he’s been worn out)
2 goals up – remove him, there is someone capable of helping us maintaining the lead (unlike previous seasons)
What a block from Calafiori
True was covered though, he didnt know that.
Clearest foul you’ll ever see on Madueke there, probably a yellow too. Regardless best we’ve started in awhile. As typing Raya has been huge this year, had the calafiori block covered by a mile.
That was a warning sign for us
We are very shaky at the back
So far a lack of quality at the back and poor finishing at the front.
Gonna have to do it the hard way today but i have faith we will.
I don’t know how that was not penalty
He certainly pushed Havertz by 2 hands
He stood on his left boot and took his legs out
💯%
It’s not a European game that’s why!
Penalty
Took VAR 5 seconds to decide.. Shambolic!
That was a lot of contact, he could have seriously hurt the Big German
We are very shaky at the back
Our defence looks fragile
Everton have had 1 attack all game
3 attacks
All 3 shots from Mcneil
1 saved by Raya
1 blocked by Calafiori
1 hits the post
They are looking far more dangerous in final 3rd than us
1 save and 1 block were the same attack. The post hit was after i said 1 attack. What are you doing on here?
No
Block was mistake by Raya
McNeill hit the post followed by Offside by Ndiaye and McNeill had another shot after 35 mins
Opposite to the other night, if ref had given it, it would not have been overturned. But VAR are not going to change that or show it to the ref. It should have been given though.
That is one var should catch every single time, its not subjective. Ref missed it, clear and obvious. Them finishing the check so quick means they didnt look.
I didnt even see the suppposed push but i assume that was what was checked and the ref said didnt happen. Correctly tbf to var but missed the reason Havertz didnt take the 1 on 1 with gk because his heel was hit. Most must remember in school when friends would tap your heel lightly as you walk and it would trip you.
Saka is struggling because he is not getting support in overlapping runs of RB
He 2v1 against Defenders which opens up the space on byline for runs
But Timber is playing more centrally which causing Saka not being effective
Surely the ref will be forced to give us one of these spots kick
I feel McNeill or Ndiaye has at least 1 goal on counter attack against us
Our finishing is poor. Not 100% chances but we are too slow getting it away andxwhen we do, its poor. Especially Eze.
It looks we are running out of Gas
And running out of ideas
I hope West Ham is taking something out of the game
Still time and we are controlling most of game.
Need to get their heads up, every decision is going against and heads dropped with it. They need to zone it out and they will win the game comfortably. Our 2 best direct attacks were stopped with fouls not given that were just clear as day. Unsustainable for Everton.
It really is we take too long to shoot, just look at that saka chance on corner could have hit it 1st time even with right foot, better to attempt than fumble until the inevitable tackle or block comes
Agree and we seem to try and shoot at the wrong time?
We just don’t seem to have an attack these days. As soon as we get into the final third we look devoid of what to do with the ball. On paper our attack should be lethal. Instead we look lethargic. As for defense, we’ve not looked this shaky in years.
I can understand the referee not seeing the penalty, but isn’t this reason for VAR
Only reason for var, ridiculous.
Madueke wasn’t effective on the left wing, because he couldn’t cut inside easily with his stronger foot
Havertz and Eze didn’t swap places regularly, unlike when Merino worked well with Eze
If I were Arteta, I’d move Eze to the left wing, and Madueke to the opposite side. Saka should’ve played the right-sided AM role
But you’re not Arteta 😂
Thank above!!!!!
Suspect us to come out massively fired up 2nd half and blow Everton away. Technically they are winning the xg battle but they needed fouls to stop our clearest 2 attacks (madueke/havertz.) If the crowd get behind us 2nd half see a 3-0 minimum.
You are being too optimistic
Don’t you remember our 2nd half performances at Emirates against Liverpool, Man Utd
That’s the story of our 2nd half
We’ll see
I hope you are right with your scoreline because we seriously need to get this over the line this time
If Havertz isnt taken out and the penalty wasnt wrongly not given he either scores 1-0 or misses the biggest chance of the game by far and we are ahead on xg, more of the same we win. Thats ignoring the madueke wipeout before that.
If Everton score first we are in trouble.We never seem to get that 9/10 point lead when we have the chance.I don’t see any deference today
Apart from the odd brainfart in defence and lack of quality up top we have done okish. Everton given the opportunity are a danger but, they are not pressing Arsenal at all and an improvement in quality and the game opening up, should see us ok. Unlucky with penalty but VAR isn’t always going to see that as a mistake. Ref should have given it though, in my opinion.
How on earth have we not had a penalty? What is the point of VAR?
We better not that stupid not showing up for the 10/15 from the 2nd half restart we have done recently at home. Everton will punish us
I feel this is one of those game were our resilience will finally be broken
Expect them to come out fericious and the crowd to get behind them and we will roll Everton even without fair refs.
Max Dowman could make that difference in their penalty area, but will Arteta bring him on?
I am not sure bring on 15-16 year kid against in these kind of pressure games
You never know one mistake from him of giving the ball away and Everton scores the will cost us and Dowman’s confidence as at this age
Not a problem to bring him we would ahead by 2 goals or so
VAR gone completely nuts, hopefully there is an overhaul of how it is used in the premier league of the next campaign
People need sacking for decisions like this, we all remember the forgot to draw the offside lines nonsense, or the newcastle its not a foul because the player who pushed didnt score the goal.
I start to think we don’t even practice attack. We have no idea or clear plans near their goal. It seems our players are not comfortable with handling balls in tight spaces and they always look for easier and open spaces, which is most conveniently behind them. Nobody is willing to dribble and disturb our opponents’ defense in the middle. The only talent we seem to have is Max Dowman and Nwaneri. Our attack game is completely conservative.
Minimal contact?!! Sheesh
The problem is Gyokeres would have done better with that through pass Eze gave to havertz in the box because It would have fallen to Gyokeres right foot and he would have been stronger and not fall over too easily the way Havertz did, then on the other hand Gyokeres wouldnt have been in that position at that time to recieve the ball, he would have been somewhere in the left side of the box in a crowded area. Good first half imo , the lads are playing well and so too is Everton. I hope Timber injury isn’t too severe . Come on guys get that 3 PTS you can do it. COYG.
Terrible from Madueke, he doesn’t seem to want to take his player on.
Our LW is completely handicapped
Trossard, Martinelli now Madueke
Nobody is effective
We need quality or Elite LW like Leao or Nico Williams
Budget options would be Mitoma
Nidiaye
Or perhaps the tactics and instructions on the LW are lacking? What is more likely, all 3 player’s quality fizzles out, or the instructions on LW are?
Can someone teach Saliba to pass a ball, 3 times on the trot, pass was on and he gives it away. And puts us in trouble.
Exactly, his role is not a mid-fielder. The entire team has the same issue, they can’t go simple.
Crowds staring to get going, dont stop!
We need to shoot when we get in their penalty area, can’t keep passing it around and not doing anything.
This doesnt look good
Yeah it doesn’t
I hope we are not bottling today
We never play in 1st intention which completely kills most of our attacks. Releasing the ball 1-2 quicker makes all the difference.
This is anti football.
At least it’s being played in Everton’s half
Its coming
I like your positive attitude
Our slow football is so predictable every team knows how to setup against us. Looks like we don’t want to shoot any more. We don’t know how to create. No pace going forward. We don’t even have a fast counter attack in us. The fact our set pieces have dried up tells a story. Our goal tally has stalled. Something has to change and soon if we’re to finish this season on a high. At the moment it looks like we’re stalling..
Need the 12th man now, most goals/assists from subs in the league. Lets go!
Bad substitution from Arteta. He should’ve taken Saka and Eze out, instead of Havertz and Madueke
What did Madueke do in this game ?
If you’re looking for a goal as a Liverpool Manager you’ll take out prime Salah ?
You don’t take out Saka when you’re looking for a goal, Arteta did the perfect thing
Put someone else there who does something different from Saka
But leave Saka in somewhere else
Don’t like Havertz and Madueke coming off thought they looked good.
We are getting nothing from the ref, we need the crowd
👍
Don’t change your goal post from Our intensity to ref
We aren’t good in 2nd half either
And we may concede from corner
Agree to disagree
Is George Graham in charge again?
No because he won the league
63% possession, 18 shots, George Graham?
Boring and no goals..
Grahams best point season was 81, highest goals was 81, artetas is 89 points, 91 goals.
You’re missing my point, Angus. I’m talking about boring football.
You mean the one that won a European trophy ?
So you just follow bandwagon & the noise you hear your enemies formulating
This game is in no way boring, we’ve been controlling the match from the very beginning
I feel 2 points dropped today
And now tittle race is not in our hands anymore
This referee is an absolute joke, how many free kicks is he going to give away for dives? How many more penalties is he not going to give to us?
Why not play Kai and Gyokeres together? It just doesnt make sense to put on Gyok and Martinelli when you need a goal. They haven’t been reliable all season.
why not bring Jesus on ?
Even with 15 mins to go we can’t go up a gear. Not so sure we got out of second gear tbh. At least Dowman is giving us hope.
It is coming
Saka should’ve played the right-sided AM role since the beginning of the game and Martinelli should’ve started on the left wing
Gyokeres cant kick a simple ball back, Saka takes extra touch to make sure all the defenders surround him and block his shots. 🙄
Years in the mud with the piss taken out of us. Now is the time for the stadium to erupt and help the team get over the line!
Feel like Delia Smith right now, we’ve been the best team in europe this seasone. Believe
Objectively the best in europe too, its not close.
Not feeling this match at all, very bad vibe
We are done
This is side is not winning the league
City will cement their title by beating Arsenal at Eithad
Care to revise your negative comments Kedar???? 😂😂😂
Dowman should have been brought on sooner. But we haven’t looked like opening up in open play AGAIN.
Referee breaks up play all the time and they just dive
Thank god for that!!!!!
To beat Pickford (ENG) you have to get inside the pockets. I don’t see him beaten long range.
True
He is very dodgy for long balls and crosses
He is a world class shot stopper
Dowman and our serendipity
A child shall leads them
Imagine the whole team im 4 years when dowman is 20
Love this team!
A 16 year old has to be the one who provides the quality. Are you looking Arteta? He needs more game time.
But isn’t it shameful that we need 16 years old kid to rescue us?
Isn’t it shameful that we have been the best team in the pl and the cl so far (bayern w8 l1, Arsenal w8 d1.)and you are trying to sow negativity.
Get lost Angus, you wally!!!!!!!
I think he was responding to Kedar Damie who is relentlessly negative, not you.
Sorry Angus, if it wasn’t me. I wasn’t being negative. Thanks Kadar.
Sorry not thanks kadar, Thanks Bergkamfwagon.
(Man-boy) W. Rooney was that age when scoring an absolute screamer against us. Dowman is the future – *Bravo to him..
But isn’t it shameful that we need 16 years old kid to rescue us?
What rubbish are you spewing Everybody played well mind you, Everton is not a weak team neither are they pushovers, were you expecting them to roll over and let us beat them or were you expecting us to steam roll them, You are a joke. By the way that 16 yr old is an arsenal player and part of the squad , he is not from the moon or outer space. so it was an arsenal player that saved the arsenal team.
No its not shameful. We are lucky.
Yesssssssss!!!!!!!
Dowman is special
remember the name
Max Downman
what a moment
what a celebration
The script was written
The brace is complete
I am STRESSED out. Gyokeres and Dowman, THANK YOU!!!!! Dowman changed the whole game COYGGG!!!!!
Didn’t I say I hope Arteta brings Dowman on? Not sure my heart can take much more of this ….
oh wait my 1-0 😢
oh well lol
You probably didn’t remember the kid
Dowman has scored his 1st league goal earlier than Yamal.
Insane. The kid has skills!
I hope, Arteta and Arsenal don’t fumble Dowman like they are fumbling Nwaneri
An offensive lineup with Nwaneri and Dowman will be scary
Nwaneri never changed a big game like that
remember he was dropped it the run in
That’s a huge mentality
You’re missing my point, am not in any way comparing the two. But remember Nwaneri had 11 goal contributions last season and for me he’s a generational talent and has balon d’or potential. He just needs opportunities like last season.
Nwaneri has 4 league goal for Arsenal. Messi was at Barca obvs and Ronaldo was at United when 18.
Nwaneri is a top talent and was handled perfectly he’ll be very good, dowman is generational. Nwaneri is unlucky to have been the guy just before that (city/liv/madrid wanted nwaneri, better talent than wilshere imo)
too early to say that
didn’t take his opportunity last season
Didn’t take his opportunity last season? Remember we’re talking about a 17/18 year old that contributed 11 goals here with limited game time.
True, would have liked to see more in france as well but that humbling should see him kick on knowing Arsenal were not holding him back. His shot/finishing is insane and that is hard to teach. He’s 18, Saka had 1 league goal at 18
Everyone has forgot no youngsters used to go insane in the teens Messi had 4 at 18, Ronaldo had 4 at 18 too. They were insane as well.
Rooney scored 9 league goals at 18 (8 for everton)
Mbappe had 15 and owen had 18 so thats the high bar but both were strikers. Nwaneri has until march next year to score 10 (scored 1 in France) to equal Mbappe.
This kid is our Messi.
don’t put that kind of pressure on him
that’s how youngsters get destroyed
He’s Yamals competition, messi v ronaldo. Its not going to stop. I agree completely but you cant contain this, same way Barca couldnt for Yamal (who was getting grief at the euros for Spain being a passenger until hit that goal against netherlands, 17, 1 day.)
He was 16 for every other game and getting questioned for not contributing enough.
and there will never be another Messi or Ronaldo
not quite yet
I would need to more to say that
Who am I to put that pressure on him? Can’t a fellow Gooner get carried away for a moment? Enjoy the moment, Dude.
So, the subs done it!
David Moyes really had plan on spoiling the party
Trust dem there Youth Mikel. I mentioned earlier in the season that if we were ever to win the title it would be because of Nwaneri and Dowman. We’ve left the first kid get away but The Max is on track to do a Roy of the Rovers for us. Fingers crossed the Arsenal injury jinx doesn’t slow down his career.
well that’s not true is it
we were top without their contribution really
lets not make the mistake we made with other youngsters
let the kid breath
Definitely agree with that Dan, but this stale group of players definitely needed a spark of energy. Nwaneri a different type of players could also have offered more options. Agree that he needs to be protected in cotton wool. We’ve already seen with Saka and Martinelli how Arteta s overelience on the star boys to produce magic moments has led to potential burn out.
Every body played well today every single one of them , Max dowman it was written in the stars for you today take a bow. If we play like this on Tuesday we blow the Germans away.
We are 10 PTS clear , great thanks to Mikel and his mob.
COYG.
Disregard my earlier negative comments from before the substitutions were made😇.
🤣🤣🤣
7 to go
Dowman to the rescue,all glory to God.