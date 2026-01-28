Confirmed Arsenal team v Kairat Almaty – Havertz starts, White captain

Arsenal hosts Kairat in their final UCL league phase game, and this is the team selected by Mikel Arteta.

The Kazakhstani side has struggled in Europe this season and sits at the bottom of the league, having collected just a single point.

The Gunners, by contrast, have enjoyed a stronger campaign and will be eager to maintain their momentum heading into the knockout stages. Arsenal has worked hard to remain unbeaten in the competition so far, and supporters will hope the team continues their winning form. While a victory is anticipated, pride and ambition mean the Gunners are likely to aim for a commanding performance.

This match should not pose significant difficulties for Arteta’s side. The difference in quality between the teams is considerable, and Arsenal are expected to control the game from start to finish.

Despite their struggles in Europe, Kairat remain strong domestically, sitting near the top of their league standings. With nothing to lose, the visitors could play with freedom and confidence, seeking to make the most of any opportunities against a superior opponent. Their experience this season in Europe will serve as a learning curve, but they may still attempt to challenge the Gunners and create surprises at the Emirates.

While Arsenal are heavily favoured, Kairat’s motivation and quality in their domestic league mean that Arteta’s side cannot afford complacency. The Gunners will need to remain focused to ensure they finish the league stage in style and continue building momentum for the next phase of the Champions League.