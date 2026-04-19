Confirmed Arsenal team v Man City – Havertz starts Gyokeres on bench

Manchester City will host Arsenal in a crunch Premier League meeting between the two best clubs in the division, and this is the starting eleven selected by Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal currently hold a six-point cushion at the top of the standings, although City still have a game in hand. That advantage gives Arteta’s side some breathing space, yet it will be seriously tested when they face the defending champions in one of the most significant matches of the season.
Huge Stakes In Title Race
If Arsenal win, which would be the ideal outcome for them, they would extend their lead and place themselves in an even stronger position heading into the closing weeks of the campaign. A victory at this stage could also provide a major psychological boost.
However, defeat would reduce the gap to just three points and hand City the chance to draw level if they win their outstanding match. That scenario would dramatically shift the momentum of the title race and increase the pressure on Arsenal.
Arsenal Must Raise Their Level
The worst result Arsenal should aim for in this contest is a draw, as taking a point away from home would still preserve their advantage at the summit. Avoiding defeat could prove vital against a side with City’s experience and quality.
City beat Arsenal a few matches back in the Carabao Cup final, so they already know how to stop Arteta’s team. That previous success will give Pep Guardiola’s side confidence, while Arsenal must show they have learned from that setback.
It is set to be one of the biggest matches in European football this weekend, and Arsenal are expected to give everything in pursuit of victory. The importance of the occasion means concentration, discipline and composure will all be essential.
Having failed to beat City in two other meetings this term, Arsenal will need to perform far better than they did in those matches if they want to end the campaign as champions.
Is Eze playing in the front three, or as an extra body in midfield?
It appears he’s playing on the left wing. Why, I’d like to know. Timber is a big miss. I was at least hoping to see him on the bench given that he has a groin injury with no reliable time frame for his return being provided yet.
BB, I think that’s how he used to play at Palace. Starting out left and moving inside.
Hi Jax, he played in various positions with CP but mostly as an incredibly effective attacking left 8. He can be effective on the wing at times but not very often. Also, in general he doesn’t have many defensive skills to draw on so they may have a field day on that side of the pitch.
glad Odegarrd is back but I wouldn’t have started Mosquera or Madueke
What are the options on those positions?
The line-up looks good, although I’d prefer Martinelli on the left wing instead of Eze to catch Man City on the break with his pace
I believe Man City will win the ball possession by 60+%, but we could win or draw the game by scoring from set-pieces. Havertz’s and Mosquera’s aerial abilities will increase our attacking set-piece threat
COYG
I’m praying for a win, but please don’t lose.
Love you boys.
Game of the season!! We only need a point to secure the title and avoid the most embarrassing failure in the history of English football!
If we fail to win the league after holding it in our hands for the whole season Arteta must resign and return this season’s salary.
Secure the title when there are still 5 matches left to play ?
We all just watched our team lose to Bournemouth in our own backyard and you’re dismissing 5 teams just like that ?
Best attack against probably the best the backline in the league ,take a draw but obviously 3 points would be the icing on the cake .
Eze should Play where trosard or matinelli position, this what I anticipated from arteta, good luck Arsenal. Nothing less that draw.
I do not like Arteta and never will but I will be cheering for him like crazy today. Its about time we celebrate some major silverware.
This is the kind of squad I wanted to see in the FA Cup and Capital One Cup later stages.
You should always play your best team available, if you lose the next game, so be it
I’ve huge hope on FINISHERS in Trossard, Gyokeres and Martinelli. They can change the outcome of the game. Do Eze and today’s captain Odegaard dovetail? Contrary to broader anticipation if Gunners make surprise offensive play in the first 10 minutes may result in a goal. Pre emptive strike strategy! Good luck Gunners!!!
I do not mind Havertz as a 9 as long as he is not in MF. I do not like Eze on the left as he does not get back enough to cover for the left back. Same with Madueke. Would have preferred Martinelli on the left. I am going to have to hide behind the pillow in the room. I want MA to prove me wrong.
Odegaard and Eze happy days COYG
If he has his energy level back Odegaard could be immense in this game.
Let’s hope so, BB 🙏He’s due a decent game
Can Mosquera handle Doku? Pep orders his team to target and attack on that line. Buckle up Mosquera! He should be aided closely by Saliba Madueke and one of Zubi or Rice. COYG!!!
Let’s go
The way to trouble Man City is known by everybody
It doesn’t matter how long they hold possession put the fear in them that
“whenever we get the ball we’ll be running straight to exploit the plenty spaces you leave behind you – and we will not stop doing so nomatter how many times you quickly recover possession from us – and we will also keep doing it bullishly and aggressively”