Confirmed Arsenal team v Man City – Havertz starts Gyokeres on bench

Manchester City will host Arsenal in a crunch Premier League meeting between the two best clubs in the division, and this is the starting eleven selected by Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal currently hold a six-point cushion at the top of the standings, although City still have a game in hand. That advantage gives Arteta’s side some breathing space, yet it will be seriously tested when they face the defending champions in one of the most significant matches of the season.

Huge Stakes In Title Race

If Arsenal win, which would be the ideal outcome for them, they would extend their lead and place themselves in an even stronger position heading into the closing weeks of the campaign. A victory at this stage could also provide a major psychological boost.

However, defeat would reduce the gap to just three points and hand City the chance to draw level if they win their outstanding match. That scenario would dramatically shift the momentum of the title race and increase the pressure on Arsenal.

Arsenal Must Raise Their Level

The worst result Arsenal should aim for in this contest is a draw, as taking a point away from home would still preserve their advantage at the summit. Avoiding defeat could prove vital against a side with City’s experience and quality.

City beat Arsenal a few matches back in the Carabao Cup final, so they already know how to stop Arteta’s team. That previous success will give Pep Guardiola’s side confidence, while Arsenal must show they have learned from that setback.

It is set to be one of the biggest matches in European football this weekend, and Arsenal are expected to give everything in pursuit of victory. The importance of the occasion means concentration, discipline and composure will all be essential.

Having failed to beat City in two other meetings this term, Arsenal will need to perform far better than they did in those matches if they want to end the campaign as champions.