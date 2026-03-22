Confirmed Arsenal team v Man City in Carabao Cup final

Arsenal face Manchester City shortly in the Carabao Cup final, and this is the starting eleven announced by Mikel Arteta in his quest to lift his first trophy since 2020.

Despite their inconsistent league form, Manchester City remain a side renowned for delivering in decisive matches. Their experience in finals and ability to perform under pressure mean they cannot be underestimated when a trophy is at stake. This reputation ensures that, regardless of recent struggles, they will approach the match with confidence and determination.

Arsenal, by contrast, have been the more in-form side since the start of the season, and many observers consider them favourites to win the match. The Gunners have demonstrated consistency, tactical discipline, and attacking quality, establishing themselves as one of the strongest teams to follow in recent months.

Their recent performances suggest that the time has come for Arsenal to translate progress into tangible success. Having developed into a cohesive and competitive unit, they now face the challenge of proving they can secure major honours when it matters most.

High Stakes for Both Clubs

Manchester City, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing campaign by their usual standards and risks finishing back-to-back seasons without a trophy. This reality underlines their motivation, as they seek to salvage pride and secure silverware from an otherwise underwhelming season.

They will approach the match knowing it may represent their only opportunity to claim a trophy this term. Arsenal, on the other hand, understand that victory would not only end their wait for silverware but also provide momentum and belief for further success.

When the teams step onto the pitch, every player will be determined to deliver their best performance. With both sides highly motivated and the stakes so significant, the match promises to be an entertaining and fiercely contested final.