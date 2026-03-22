Confirmed Arsenal team v Man City in Carabao Cup final

Arsenal face Manchester City shortly in the Carabao Cup final, and this is the starting eleven announced by Mikel Arteta in his quest to lift his first trophy since 2020.
Despite their inconsistent league form, Manchester City remain a side renowned for delivering in decisive matches. Their experience in finals and ability to perform under pressure mean they cannot be underestimated when a trophy is at stake. This reputation ensures that, regardless of recent struggles, they will approach the match with confidence and determination.
Arsenal, by contrast, have been the more in-form side since the start of the season, and many observers consider them favourites to win the match. The Gunners have demonstrated consistency, tactical discipline, and attacking quality, establishing themselves as one of the strongest teams to follow in recent months.
Their recent performances suggest that the time has come for Arsenal to translate progress into tangible success. Having developed into a cohesive and competitive unit, they now face the challenge of proving they can secure major honours when it matters most.
High Stakes for Both Clubs
Manchester City, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing campaign by their usual standards and risks finishing back-to-back seasons without a trophy. This reality underlines their motivation, as they seek to salvage pride and secure silverware from an otherwise underwhelming season.
They will approach the match knowing it may represent their only opportunity to claim a trophy this term. Arsenal, on the other hand, understand that victory would not only end their wait for silverware but also provide momentum and belief for further success.
When the teams step onto the pitch, every player will be determined to deliver their best performance. With both sides highly motivated and the stakes so significant, the match promises to be an entertaining and fiercely contested final.
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Let’s go!!!
Kepa! There you have it and well deserved.
Happy for Benny Blanco to feature too.
Also it wouldn’t make an ounce of sense leaving VG14 out today – this is the type of event he was brought in to facilitate, COYG!
Gutted Eze’s out. Buzzing for this though. It’s a beautiful day and it’s been a while since we last played at Wembley COYG 🎗🔴⚪️ Let’s win some silverware!!
The first thing Arsenal need to do is to change their medical team. Three major players out is awful but this isn’t anything new as it’s been like this for years
Strange team!!! Not a bad team but Hincapie over Calafiori? And both Haverz and Gyokores? Not a worry but Strange. Massively strong bench, ah just noticed no Eze, so Haverz over Dowman, understandable.
Champions are made in moments like this. Step up and make history! COYG
Wow, Eze not starting against a side he likes to demolish, surely he gots to be Arteta trump card
He’s out for rest of season.
Jeez!
Really?
That’s a big shame
Not as far as I know. He was hopefull to play.
Where does it say that he is out for the season
where have you heard that ?
City’s back 4 can be vulnerable
We can pull this one
We need to stop Cherki, Semenyo and Silva
Haaland will be stopped automatically
based on ?
I think Haaland cannot create anything for himself
He is more of a reliant on service
We need to stop his service
was going to say he normally scored against us
I said Havertz and Gyokeres will start
Kepa starting could cost us everything but equally so could them starting Trafford
Does anyone have sound on the ITV coverage of the final? Been on 15 minutes and still silent.
Had to switch to skyone to get sound earlier if that helps
Thanks Angus. The sound has just been fixed on ITV after 35 minutes.
No sound for me either
Tv or phone
And tablet 😂
Should have started Raya not Kepa
Hopefully Kepa will have a good match
COYG!
should be able to get at that City defense
Timber and Eze were training, but they aren’t in the team tonight
Hopefully Havertz’s and Gyokeres’ physicality can create chances for our wingers to score
@Gai the worry is that our wingers aren’t even scoring lately. Eze has been pulling unbelievable shots to score for Arsenal. I don’t know where the goals will come from.
I will exercise a cautious optimism. But it’s surely winnable for Arsenal.
Todays the day, fingers crossed its a memorable one for all the right reasons!
COYG, let’s wrap the first of the season up. Massive game and everybody should be switched on.
Missed that big final feeling. City attack is strong especially if isolated 1v1 but their midfield is light on physicality and defensive workrate. We have a more balanced team and can grind them down.
I don’t think this match will have any influence on our league run-in but a win here will get rid of the nerves the players and fans been feeling the last few matches which would be a massive boost for us in the CL and Fa cup later rounds. Nobody on this squad have ever played a final for us (Saka was an unused sub), it’s much better to have that 1st final with all the nerves and stress in the EFL final than a potential Fa cup or Champions League final.
City’s attack is more dangerous than us actually
But their defence can let them down
Back 4 of Nunez, Khusanov Ake and O’Reilly can be Vulnerable
We can exploit that and outscore City
I hope City is not scoring today
At least 1st goal of the match is not coming from City
I really hope that
I could do without all the pre-match BS. Just get on with it.
UTA
COYG!
Guys I am worried and full of anxiety
Being an Arsenal fan is very difficult till the we are not getting over the line
ABSOLUTELY NO CREATIVITY IN THE SQUAD TODAY. NO EZE, NO ODEGAARD💁🏾
Havertz need to work on his game
He is taking it casually
He is not even rushing back after losing the ball
Need to stop crosses like that for Haaland
He is moster in these kind of situations
City are on top at the moment
They are really blocking the angles well to play out from back for us
How many fouls Silva need to do for yellow card
Shit officiating
Protected just like rodri
It is ridiculous how that rat silva never get booked for all his cynical fouls, should already be on a yellow and warned
Hicapie a liability and on a yellow come Arteta get him off Andale Andale!
Need to take him off for Calafiori
And we need to Target now Khusanov as he is on yellow
And City doesn’t have any established CB on bench
💯👍
go direct more
I think Havertz and VG are a handful
Yes
2 CF on 2 CB can be problem for City
But Havertz is been very lazy and casual
He had a golden one v one chance and hewas very casual taking that shot
Need to take him off for Calafiori
And we need to Target now Khusanov as he is on yellow
And City doesn’t have any established CB on bench
Too many fouls by Bernardo Silva yet no yellow card. Hincapie 1 foul 1 yellow. Unbalanced reffing
Not unbalanced
It’s shit officiating
Refs been brilliant,not sure what some fans are watching .
It doesn’t help that every player goes down like a sack of sh1t from every touch .
Cagey!