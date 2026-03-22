Carabao Cup
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Confirmed Arsenal team v Man City in Carabao Cup final

Arsenal face Manchester City shortly in the Carabao Cup final, and this is the starting eleven announced by Mikel Arteta in his quest to lift his first trophy since 2020.

Arsenal team v Man City Carabao Cup Final

Despite their inconsistent league form, Manchester City remain a side renowned for delivering in decisive matches. Their experience in finals and ability to perform under pressure mean they cannot be underestimated when a trophy is at stake. This reputation ensures that, regardless of recent struggles, they will approach the match with confidence and determination.

Arsenal, by contrast, have been the more in-form side since the start of the season, and many observers consider them favourites to win the match. The Gunners have demonstrated consistency, tactical discipline, and attacking quality, establishing themselves as one of the strongest teams to follow in recent months.

Their recent performances suggest that the time has come for Arsenal to translate progress into tangible success. Having developed into a cohesive and competitive unit, they now face the challenge of proving they can secure major honours when it matters most.

High Stakes for Both Clubs

Manchester City, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing campaign by their usual standards and risks finishing back-to-back seasons without a trophy. This reality underlines their motivation, as they seek to salvage pride and secure silverware from an otherwise underwhelming season.

They will approach the match knowing it may represent their only opportunity to claim a trophy this term. Arsenal, on the other hand, understand that victory would not only end their wait for silverware but also provide momentum and belief for further success.

When the teams step onto the pitch, every player will be determined to deliver their best performance. With both sides highly motivated and the stakes so significant, the match promises to be an entertaining and fiercely contested final.

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52 Comments

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  2. Kepa! There you have it and well deserved.

    Happy for Benny Blanco to feature too.

    Also it wouldn’t make an ounce of sense leaving VG14 out today – this is the type of event he was brought in to facilitate, COYG!

    Reply

  3. Gutted Eze’s out. Buzzing for this though. It’s a beautiful day and it’s been a while since we last played at Wembley COYG 🎗🔴⚪️ Let’s win some silverware!!

    Reply

  4. The first thing Arsenal need to do is to change their medical team. Three major players out is awful but this isn’t anything new as it’s been like this for years

    Reply

  5. Strange team!!! Not a bad team but Hincapie over Calafiori? And both Haverz and Gyokores? Not a worry but Strange. Massively strong bench, ah just noticed no Eze, so Haverz over Dowman, understandable.

    Reply

  10. I said Havertz and Gyokeres will start
    Kepa starting could cost us everything but equally so could them starting Trafford

    Reply

  14. Timber and Eze were training, but they aren’t in the team tonight

    Hopefully Havertz’s and Gyokeres’ physicality can create chances for our wingers to score

    Reply

    1. @Gai the worry is that our wingers aren’t even scoring lately. Eze has been pulling unbelievable shots to score for Arsenal. I don’t know where the goals will come from.
      I will exercise a cautious optimism. But it’s surely winnable for Arsenal.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  17. Missed that big final feeling. City attack is strong especially if isolated 1v1 but their midfield is light on physicality and defensive workrate. We have a more balanced team and can grind them down.

    I don’t think this match will have any influence on our league run-in but a win here will get rid of the nerves the players and fans been feeling the last few matches which would be a massive boost for us in the CL and Fa cup later rounds. Nobody on this squad have ever played a final for us (Saka was an unused sub), it’s much better to have that 1st final with all the nerves and stress in the EFL final than a potential Fa cup or Champions League final.

    Reply

    1. City’s attack is more dangerous than us actually
      But their defence can let them down
      Back 4 of Nunez, Khusanov Ake and O’Reilly can be Vulnerable
      We can exploit that and outscore City

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  18. I hope City is not scoring today
    At least 1st goal of the match is not coming from City
    I really hope that

    Reply

  21. Guys I am worried and full of anxiety
    Being an Arsenal fan is very difficult till the we are not getting over the line

    Reply

  23. Havertz need to work on his game
    He is taking it casually
    He is not even rushing back after losing the ball

    Reply

  25. City are on top at the moment
    They are really blocking the angles well to play out from back for us

    Reply

  27. It is ridiculous how that rat silva never get booked for all his cynical fouls, should already be on a yellow and warned

    Reply

  30. Need to take him off for Calafiori
    And we need to Target now Khusanov as he is on yellow
    And City doesn’t have any established CB on bench

    Reply

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