Confirmed Arsenal team v Man Utd – Jesus starts over Gyokeres again

Arsenal host Manchester United in the Premier League shortly, and this is the starting eleven as announced by Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners will be eager to return to winning ways, and after failing to secure victory in their last two league matches, the pressure has increased at a crucial stage of the season, making this fixture one of major importance.

Those recent results have left Arsenal in a more vulnerable position in the title race. Just four points currently separate them from Manchester City ahead of kick-off, although City have played a game more. That context underlines why this match carries such weight, as Arsenal have the opportunity to restore a wider gap with a positive result. For Arteta’s men, anything other than a win would feel like a missed opportunity.

The Gunners are well aware that momentum is vital as the season reaches its decisive phase. Every point now carries added significance, and consistency is essential if they are to maintain their position near the top of the table. Arsenal have also taken encouragement from their recent midweek victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League, a result that should sharpen focus and confidence ahead of this domestic challenge.

Home form offers further reason for optimism. Arsenal have won each of their last four Premier League home matches against Manchester United, a record that provides belief as they prepare for the latest meeting. While records are always there to be broken, such consistency at the Emirates adds to the sense that this is a fixture Arsenal are well-equipped to handle.

United travel to north London with confidence after defeating Manchester City in their previous outing. That result will have lifted belief within their squad and suggests they are capable of delivering strong performances on big occasions. However, every match presents different challenges, and playing Arsenal away from home remains a demanding task.

With the business end of the season now underway, Arsenal know that maximum points are required as often as possible. Backed by their supporters, they will look to combine urgency with composure and turn pressure into motivation. Given the circumstances, it would come as a surprise if the Gunners do not rise to the occasion and secure the result they need.