Confirmed Arsenal team v Man Utd – Jesus starts over Gyokeres again

Arsenal host Manchester United in the Premier League shortly, and this is the starting eleven as announced by Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal team v Man Utd

The Gunners will be eager to return to winning ways, and after failing to secure victory in their last two league matches, the pressure has increased at a crucial stage of the season, making this fixture one of major importance.

Those recent results have left Arsenal in a more vulnerable position in the title race. Just four points currently separate them from Manchester City ahead of kick-off, although City have played a game more. That context underlines why this match carries such weight, as Arsenal have the opportunity to restore a wider gap with a positive result. For Arteta’s men, anything other than a win would feel like a missed opportunity.

The Gunners are well aware that momentum is vital as the season reaches its decisive phase. Every point now carries added significance, and consistency is essential if they are to maintain their position near the top of the table. Arsenal have also taken encouragement from their recent midweek victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League, a result that should sharpen focus and confidence ahead of this domestic challenge.

Home form offers further reason for optimism. Arsenal have won each of their last four Premier League home matches against Manchester United, a record that provides belief as they prepare for the latest meeting. While records are always there to be broken, such consistency at the Emirates adds to the sense that this is a fixture Arsenal are well-equipped to handle.

United travel to north London with confidence after defeating Manchester City in their previous outing. That result will have lifted belief within their squad and suggests they are capable of delivering strong performances on big occasions. However, every match presents different challenges, and playing Arsenal away from home remains a demanding task.

With the business end of the season now underway, Arsenal know that maximum points are required as often as possible. Backed by their supporters, they will look to combine urgency with composure and turn pressure into motivation. Given the circumstances, it would come as a surprise if the Gunners do not rise to the occasion and secure the result they need.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

  1. Forget about the draw against Forest and Liverpool, A win for Arsenal here today, they will go on and win the championship, have seen enough to make this call

  2. With Jesus upfront Man Utd have to be very good to stop us

    With Gyokeres – the guy stops himself,
    Every defender can handle him

    It’s better he comes off the bench for this match

  4. Good lineup, great to see a clean bill of health in the squad. Hoping Hincapie is proper fit, with that pace of Man U in the wings. Again if the shows intent early on, I see a healthy win by 2 or 3 goals.

  6. I know this is off topic, but can I just ask Michelle or Admin Martin why there’s no coverage of the women’s game on JA now.

    You’ve had the same old reports regarding the women for month’s now. 🤷‍♂️

    1. Hi Derek, fair question.
      When Pat was alive I personally covered Arsenal Women alongside the men’s team. Since losing him, I’ve been running JA alone and had to make some hard, practical decisions. Right now I don’t have the budget to pay writers for Women’s coverage and I’m busy keeping the site running day to day.
      It’s not a lack of interest (I love Arsenal Women!), just the reality of losing Pat and the knock-on effects that came with it.
      I’d like to see that coverage return, whether through contributors stepping forward or a change in resources.
      Hope you’re well.
      Michelle

  8. Gyokeres deserves to be benched, because his stats are way worse than Darwin Nunez’s in his first EPL season

    I’m just concerned with the way EPL teams play nowadays. They just sit back to wait for counter-attacks and that ultra-defensive tactics have given the away teams a lot of points this month

    Carrick would most likely do the same thing. The pace of Mbeumo, Amad and Dorgu could hit us on the break, so Arteta will be forced to approach the game very cautiously

    1. We will approach it very cautiously

      I already knew that since

      Fans will complain and say it’s slow and too safe

      But that’s what we should do

      Intelligently pick when to bombard them then quickly settle everything again for everyone to position themselves properly – avoiding been caught out of position for counter-attacks

      We already know the game plan they will bring – we shouldn’t allow them stun us

      1. I just hope the game won’t end up goalless because of the way Man United sit back

        Unfortunately, Havertz is still unfit to play, otherwise he would become another aerial threat in our attacking set-pieces

  9. *** pacing myself, I’m going for it. I’ll bring my boots, hand me a shirt and let me get out there. I’ll get stuck into them.

    That arry McGuire I’ll put it through his legs and burst passed him. But then I’ll stop. Come back with the ball. Dribble round him a few times. Then hang a nose bag round his neck.

  10. Hopefully, Jesus gives a good performance as a starter and Gyokeres comes in later in the second half against tired legs and give us another goal again.

  11. 4 Prem teams play with total disregard for the Gunners [Man U, Citeh, Lpool and CHE] no matter how are form is these teams come to do damage. Our only archeles heal is our own mentality when in these high stakes domestic games. With that said if there’s joined up thinking with our team as well our manager ….then we’ll win handsomely. I did say ‘IF?’.

  12. Momentum is everything at this point of the season, win and those dropped points vs Liverpool and forest matter less, gap goes right back to 7 and full pressure on City ahead of 2 tough away games. However fail to win again and that’s 3 winless games in a row and full pressure on us.

  13. Jesus.

    Trossard. Odegaard. Saka.

    Rice. Zubimendi.

    Hincapie. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.

    Raya.

    Subs –
    Gyokeres, Martinelli, Eze, Madueke, Merino, Skelly, Mosquera, White, Kepa.

    Dropped –
    Norgaard, Havertz, Calafiori.

    Injured –
    Downman.

  15. Havertz didn’t make the bench, so much for the all players fit to play mantra touted all week.
    We should be able to win today although a draw won’t be bad. A narrow 1 goal up win wouldn’t be bad.
    COYG.

    1. Emperor Augustus,

      You can only have 11 starters and 9 substitutes. So us having a squad of about 23, some have to miss out. Their chance will come somewhere down the line I suspect. 👍

    2. That’s exactly how I feel whenever I watch him (and a lot of other Strikers)

      They find good pockets to stay in – not tussling with CBs

      And when their teammates find them they know how to use the ball very well – things our Gyokeres can’t do

      So funny the Striker we called Lamppost is better on the ball than Gyokeres

