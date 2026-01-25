Confirmed Arsenal team v Man Utd – Jesus starts over Gyokeres again

Arsenal host Manchester United in the Premier League shortly, and this is the starting eleven as announced by Mikel Arteta.
The Gunners will be eager to return to winning ways, and after failing to secure victory in their last two league matches, the pressure has increased at a crucial stage of the season, making this fixture one of major importance.
Those recent results have left Arsenal in a more vulnerable position in the title race. Just four points currently separate them from Manchester City ahead of kick-off, although City have played a game more. That context underlines why this match carries such weight, as Arsenal have the opportunity to restore a wider gap with a positive result. For Arteta’s men, anything other than a win would feel like a missed opportunity.
The Gunners are well aware that momentum is vital as the season reaches its decisive phase. Every point now carries added significance, and consistency is essential if they are to maintain their position near the top of the table. Arsenal have also taken encouragement from their recent midweek victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League, a result that should sharpen focus and confidence ahead of this domestic challenge.
Home form offers further reason for optimism. Arsenal have won each of their last four Premier League home matches against Manchester United, a record that provides belief as they prepare for the latest meeting. While records are always there to be broken, such consistency at the Emirates adds to the sense that this is a fixture Arsenal are well-equipped to handle.
United travel to north London with confidence after defeating Manchester City in their previous outing. That result will have lifted belief within their squad and suggests they are capable of delivering strong performances on big occasions. However, every match presents different challenges, and playing Arsenal away from home remains a demanding task.
With the business end of the season now underway, Arsenal know that maximum points are required as often as possible. Backed by their supporters, they will look to combine urgency with composure and turn pressure into motivation. Given the circumstances, it would come as a surprise if the Gunners do not rise to the occasion and secure the result they need.
Forget about the draw against Forest and Liverpool, A win for Arsenal here today, they will go on and win the championship, have seen enough to make this call
Gunsmoke,
Make as many calls as you want, the truth will out come May. And I hope you’re call is the right one. 👍
Gunsmoke,
May your wishes be fulfilled just TODAY no adjournment for end of season
With Jesus upfront Man Utd have to be very good to stop us
With Gyokeres – the guy stops himself,
Every defender can handle him
It’s better he comes off the bench for this match
Let’s go!!!
Good lineup, great to see a clean bill of health in the squad. Hoping Hincapie is proper fit, with that pace of Man U in the wings. Again if the shows intent early on, I see a healthy win by 2 or 3 goals.
Even when they’re on extremely poor form we never beat them by 3 goals
Hey only my predictions, but one win against City and a change of coach doesn’t suddenly make this Man U a good team. I expect Arteta to expose them away from home.
COYG
Calafiori and Havertz not even on the bench. For Kairat?
Gyokeres deserves to be benched, because his stats are way worse than Darwin Nunez’s in his first EPL season
I’m just concerned with the way EPL teams play nowadays. They just sit back to wait for counter-attacks and that ultra-defensive tactics have given the away teams a lot of points this month
Carrick would most likely do the same thing. The pace of Mbeumo, Amad and Dorgu could hit us on the break, so Arteta will be forced to approach the game very cautiously
We will approach it very cautiously
I already knew that since
Fans will complain and say it’s slow and too safe
But that’s what we should do
Intelligently pick when to bombard them then quickly settle everything again for everyone to position themselves properly – avoiding been caught out of position for counter-attacks
We already know the game plan they will bring – we shouldn’t allow them stun us
I just hope the game won’t end up goalless because of the way Man United sit back
Unfortunately, Havertz is still unfit to play, otherwise he would become another aerial threat in our attacking set-pieces
a draw is not a bad result for us
We need to win, because Man City and Aston Villa have just reduced their point gaps to four points
*** pacing myself, I’m going for it. I’ll bring my boots, hand me a shirt and let me get out there. I’ll get stuck into them.
That arry McGuire I’ll put it through his legs and burst passed him. But then I’ll stop. Come back with the ball. Dribble round him a few times. Then hang a nose bag round his neck.
Hopefully, Jesus gives a good performance as a starter and Gyokeres comes in later in the second half against tired legs and give us another goal again.
Whatever Jesus plays will be better than the best of Gyokeres
4 Prem teams play with total disregard for the Gunners [Man U, Citeh, Lpool and CHE] no matter how are form is these teams come to do damage. Our only archeles heal is our own mentality when in these high stakes domestic games. With that said if there’s joined up thinking with our team as well our manager ….then we’ll win handsomely. I did say ‘IF?’.
Momentum is everything at this point of the season, win and those dropped points vs Liverpool and forest matter less, gap goes right back to 7 and full pressure on City ahead of 2 tough away games. However fail to win again and that’s 3 winless games in a row and full pressure on us.
Jesus.
Trossard. Odegaard. Saka.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Hincapie. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
Subs –
Gyokeres, Martinelli, Eze, Madueke, Merino, Skelly, Mosquera, White, Kepa.
Dropped –
Norgaard, Havertz, Calafiori.
Injured –
Downman.
Can you hear us in Manchester? We want it.
Havertz didn’t make the bench, so much for the all players fit to play mantra touted all week.
We should be able to win today although a draw won’t be bad. A narrow 1 goal up win wouldn’t be bad.
COYG.
Emperor Augustus,
You can only have 11 starters and 9 substitutes. So us having a squad of about 23, some have to miss out. Their chance will come somewhere down the line I suspect. 👍
Was reported he was injured again a few days ago
Mbuemo.
Dorgu. Fernandes. Amad.
Mainoo. Casemiro.
Shaw. Martinez. Maguire. Dalot.
Lammens.
Don’t forget the 8 – 2. No let up.
We should have signed Watkins instead of Gyokeres 😱 there I’ve said it!
GB,
Do you feel better having said it?. 😂👍
That’s exactly how I feel whenever I watch him (and a lot of other Strikers)
They find good pockets to stay in – not tussling with CBs
And when their teammates find them they know how to use the ball very well – things our Gyokeres can’t do
So funny the Striker we called Lamppost is better on the ball than Gyokeres
With Jesus upfront, 3 goals is the expected margin.COYG
Would have played Eze instead of Odegaard apart from that looks good .
I will play Lewis Skelly in that position ahead of Eze
For goodness sake what has that boy been doing whenever you watch him play