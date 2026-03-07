Confirmed Arsenal team v Mansfield – Salmon and Dowman start

Arsenal travel to face Mansfield in the FA Cup fifth round, and here is the team announced by Mikel Arteta.

The FA Cup remains an important target for Arsenal this season, and the squad will be determined to advance to the next round. While the Gunners are widely expected to win, knockout football can produce surprises, particularly when favourites underestimate their opponents. Arsenal will therefore need to maintain their professionalism and ensure they do not take the fixture lightly.

Mansfield Capable of Causing Problems

Although Mansfield are clear underdogs, their recent FA Cup performance has shown they are capable of producing notable results. In the previous round of the competition, they eliminated Burnley away from home, a victory that demonstrated their determination and ability to compete when given the opportunity. That result alone should serve as a warning to Arsenal that complacency could be costly.

Mansfield will also approach the game with a fearless mentality. With little external pressure to win, they can play freely and attempt to capitalise on any mistakes made by their more illustrious opponents. Such circumstances often make lower league sides particularly dangerous in cup competitions.

Arsenal Expected to Control the Game

Even if Arteta decides to rotate his squad and rest several regular starters, Arsenal will still possess a much stronger team. Their squad depth and overall quality should give them a significant advantage across the pitch, allowing them to control possession and dictate the tempo of the match.

However, the Gunners must remain disciplined and avoid the assumption that victory is guaranteed. If they maintain their usual standards and approach the contest with seriousness, the result should favour them. Performing at their best and respecting their opponents will ensure Arsenal avoid an upset and continue their progress in the FA Cup.