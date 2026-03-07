Confirmed Arsenal team v Mansfield – Salmon and Dowman start

Arsenal travel to face Mansfield in the FA Cup fifth round, and here is the team announced by Mikel Arteta.
The FA Cup remains an important target for Arsenal this season, and the squad will be determined to advance to the next round. While the Gunners are widely expected to win, knockout football can produce surprises, particularly when favourites underestimate their opponents. Arsenal will therefore need to maintain their professionalism and ensure they do not take the fixture lightly.
Mansfield Capable of Causing Problems
Although Mansfield are clear underdogs, their recent FA Cup performance has shown they are capable of producing notable results. In the previous round of the competition, they eliminated Burnley away from home, a victory that demonstrated their determination and ability to compete when given the opportunity. That result alone should serve as a warning to Arsenal that complacency could be costly.
Mansfield will also approach the game with a fearless mentality. With little external pressure to win, they can play freely and attempt to capitalise on any mistakes made by their more illustrious opponents. Such circumstances often make lower league sides particularly dangerous in cup competitions.
Arsenal Expected to Control the Game
Even if Arteta decides to rotate his squad and rest several regular starters, Arsenal will still possess a much stronger team. Their squad depth and overall quality should give them a significant advantage across the pitch, allowing them to control possession and dictate the tempo of the match.
However, the Gunners must remain disciplined and avoid the assumption that victory is guaranteed. If they maintain their usual standards and approach the contest with seriousness, the result should favour them. Performing at their best and respecting their opponents will ensure Arsenal avoid an upset and continue their progress in the FA Cup.
Blimey, there’s some attackers there, talk about going for it COYG.
We are playing one front 3 followed by another front 3 lol
6 bloody attackers, Arteta has gone mad lmao
Should be easily enough to win there. Looking forward to watching it.
Fun day, lets go mad and none of this 1-0 nonsense 🤣
COYG
This looks a 3-4-3 line up. This should do i think.
Havertz or Martinelli will play fullback?
Unfortunately, Lewis-Skelly and White are unfit to play. I really wish we can recall Nwaneri
gotanidea,
Lewis Skelly is suspended.
gotanidea, I think Lewis-Skelly’s suspended, due to two yellow cards in earlier rounds.
gai, MLS isn’t injured, he’s suspended as he’s been booked twice in the FA Cup.
I reckon Nogaard will play at CB.
gotanidea, I think Vamos might have our line-up right.
Yes, a three-CB formation makes sense because of the players’ availabilities
Formation looks like 4-6. to me🤣
Perhaps Arteta has been reading some of our negative comments on here🤔
WHY CAN WE NOT REPLY?
Reggie, it’s an unexplained mystery, like Bigfoot, Atlantis, Dark Matter, Tottenham Hotspur, The Mary Celeste.
Jesus.
Trossard. Downman. Madueke.
Havertz. Norgaard.
Calafiori. Salmon. Mosquera. Martinelli.
Kepa.
I thought I just saw @Ackshay reply to @GB
Why can’t I reply now?
Looks like you can only reply to the last comment on the treadlike this
Sky Sports have Norgard LB, That would be sacrilege if he is and totally wrong, in many ways.🤞he isn’t.
Makes no sense. Based on earlier positions it should be:
Salmon – Norg – Mosq – Cala
nah it’s simply a back 3 with Noorgard in front
Musquera had brain fart there
More than one, I’d say
I’m glad we are going for it. I want all 4 trophies. I’m greedy 🤣
We are bad so far
Probably because of formation, pitch and surrounding
Mansfield players started the match full blast, won’t last the 2nd half at this intensity.
You can’t be sure because these teams in 2nd or 3rd division always gets extra energy motivation to play against PL side especially when they are playing at home
That was a much needed goal and a good one as well
Open play goal 😈😈🤣
Damn. Trossard is injured.
👍
Martinelli is average so far
Jesus is pretty bad
Havertz is average so far
From attacking perspective Madueke and Dowman has been really good
Convert Dowman as LW
He will be class as LW
Nightmare for RBs and CBs when he will wiped in crosses
I thought Jesus was playing 😂😂😂
This may seem like a strange take, but we need Saka and Gyokeres early in 2nd half to kill this game off.
Remove Jesus and Dowman, as we do not need to lose possession due to unnecessary dribbles when we are away to a physical side on a bad pitch.
I do not care for FA Cup but we can’t afford to go out today.
The players seemed confused because of the new formation, but we eventually scored first with Madueke after Hincapie comes into the field
Salmon looks great!
You jinxed it 🤣🤣
1-1
Of course, we give ball away cheaply, then concede. It will happen again though
What a great effort by Dowman
They just equalised. I am not really bothered as change in set up and personnel in proper position and the coming in of the cavalry with put an end to Mansfield. I get why Arteta started the way he did , he knows he has to rest players especially rice, zubimendi, sake , Gabriel , timber and saliba. The boys should just see the game through and be done with it no matter how the win is. COYG.
Dowman deserves a goal today, been a great spark in attack
He always create some situations but never gets the goal
Probably he is unlucky or not that fully clinical yet
Jesus is so terrible today we are actually playing 10 vs 11. Get him off.
Musquera was very weak for the goal
He should have covered for the Salmon’s mistake
Its a shame that we have to call our heavyweights to beat the league one side
Another embarrassing display absolute dog💩 today
6 against 2 in that last attack and they still couldn’t score. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Our LW is completely dead
We need elite LW in the summer