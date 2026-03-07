Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team v Mansfield – Salmon and Dowman start

Mansfield v Arsenal

Arsenal travel to face Mansfield in the FA Cup fifth round, and here is the team announced by Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal team v Mansfield

The FA Cup remains an important target for Arsenal this season, and the squad will be determined to advance to the next round. While the Gunners are widely expected to win, knockout football can produce surprises, particularly when favourites underestimate their opponents. Arsenal will therefore need to maintain their professionalism and ensure they do not take the fixture lightly.

Mansfield Capable of Causing Problems

Although Mansfield are clear underdogs, their recent FA Cup performance has shown they are capable of producing notable results. In the previous round of the competition, they eliminated Burnley away from home, a victory that demonstrated their determination and ability to compete when given the opportunity. That result alone should serve as a warning to Arsenal that complacency could be costly.

Mansfield will also approach the game with a fearless mentality. With little external pressure to win, they can play freely and attempt to capitalise on any mistakes made by their more illustrious opponents. Such circumstances often make lower league sides particularly dangerous in cup competitions.

Arsenal Expected to Control the Game

Even if Arteta decides to rotate his squad and rest several regular starters, Arsenal will still possess a much stronger team. Their squad depth and overall quality should give them a significant advantage across the pitch, allowing them to control possession and dictate the tempo of the match.

However, the Gunners must remain disciplined and avoid the assumption that victory is guaranteed. If they maintain their usual standards and approach the contest with seriousness, the result should favour them. Performing at their best and respecting their opponents will ensure Arsenal avoid an upset and continue their progress in the FA Cup.

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

  7. Havertz or Martinelli will play fullback?

    Unfortunately, Lewis-Skelly and White are unfit to play. I really wish we can recall Nwaneri

  14. Formation looks like 4-6. to me🤣
    Perhaps Arteta has been reading some of our negative comments on here🤔

  16. Reggie, it’s an unexplained mystery, like Bigfoot, Atlantis, Dark Matter, Tottenham Hotspur, The Mary Celeste.

  20. Sky Sports have Norgard LB, That would be sacrilege if he is and totally wrong, in many ways.🤞he isn’t.

    1. You can’t be sure because these teams in 2nd or 3rd division always gets extra energy motivation to play against PL side especially when they are playing at home

  31. Martinelli is average so far
    Jesus is pretty bad
    Havertz is average so far
    From attacking perspective Madueke and Dowman has been really good

  32. Convert Dowman as LW
    He will be class as LW
    Nightmare for RBs and CBs when he will wiped in crosses

  34. This may seem like a strange take, but we need Saka and Gyokeres early in 2nd half to kill this game off.

    Remove Jesus and Dowman, as we do not need to lose possession due to unnecessary dribbles when we are away to a physical side on a bad pitch.

    I do not care for FA Cup but we can’t afford to go out today.

  35. The players seemed confused because of the new formation, but we eventually scored first with Madueke after Hincapie comes into the field

  39. They just equalised. I am not really bothered as change in set up and personnel in proper position and the coming in of the cavalry with put an end to Mansfield. I get why Arteta started the way he did , he knows he has to rest players especially rice, zubimendi, sake , Gabriel , timber and saliba. The boys should just see the game through and be done with it no matter how the win is. COYG.

  42. Musquera was very weak for the goal
    He should have covered for the Salmon’s mistake
    Its a shame that we have to call our heavyweights to beat the league one side

