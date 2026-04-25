Confirmed Arsenal team v Newcastle United – Havertz starts, Saka on bench

Arsenal take on Newcastle United in the Premier League this evening as the Gunners look to return to winning ways, and this is the starting eleven just announced.

Arsenal remain among the favourites to lift the Premier League title at the end of the campaign, but they currently sit behind Manchester City in the table. As a result, victory against Newcastle is seen as essential if they are to maintain pressure in the title race.

Pressure on Both Sides

Newcastle arrive at the Emirates in poor form, although Arsenal’s recent results have not been significantly better. The Gunners are winless in four of their last five matches, a run that has raised concerns about consistency at a decisive point in the season.

Both teams, therefore, enter the fixture under pressure to improve, as each has clear objectives still to achieve. Arsenal are expected to have the advantage due to home support, but that alone will not guarantee success.

Newcastle, managed by Eddie Howe, is also determined to respond despite its current difficulties. The Magpies have suffered four consecutive defeats, placing them in their worst run of form ahead of a challenging trip to North London. They will be eager to end that sequence and regain confidence.

Key Battle at the Emirates

Arsenal are aware they possess the quality needed to win matches of this magnitude when performing at their best. Their squad includes players capable of deciding games, particularly in high-pressure situations where control and efficiency are required.

However, Newcastle will not make things easy and is expected to be well organised in its approach. They will look to frustrate Arsenal and take any opportunities that arise during the contest.

With both sides carrying concerns into the fixture, the match represents an important test of character. Arsenal will be expected to take control at home, but Newcastle’s determination to end their losing run could make it a more competitive encounter than form suggests.