arsenal v newcastle
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Confirmed Arsenal team v Newcastle United – Havertz starts, Saka on bench

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Arsenal take on Newcastle United in the Premier League this evening as the Gunners look to return to winning ways, and this is the starting eleven just announced.

Arsenal team v Newcastle United

Arsenal remain among the favourites to lift the Premier League title at the end of the campaign, but they currently sit behind Manchester City in the table. As a result, victory against Newcastle is seen as essential if they are to maintain pressure in the title race.

Pressure on Both Sides

Newcastle arrive at the Emirates in poor form, although Arsenal’s recent results have not been significantly better. The Gunners are winless in four of their last five matches, a run that has raised concerns about consistency at a decisive point in the season.

Both teams, therefore, enter the fixture under pressure to improve, as each has clear objectives still to achieve. Arsenal are expected to have the advantage due to home support, but that alone will not guarantee success.

Newcastle, managed by Eddie Howe, is also determined to respond despite its current difficulties. The Magpies have suffered four consecutive defeats, placing them in their worst run of form ahead of a challenging trip to North London. They will be eager to end that sequence and regain confidence.

Key Battle at the Emirates

Arsenal are aware they possess the quality needed to win matches of this magnitude when performing at their best. Their squad includes players capable of deciding games, particularly in high-pressure situations where control and efficiency are required.

However, Newcastle will not make things easy and is expected to be well organised in its approach. They will look to frustrate Arsenal and take any opportunities that arise during the contest.

With both sides carrying concerns into the fixture, the match represents an important test of character. Arsenal will be expected to take control at home, but Newcastle’s determination to end their losing run could make it a more competitive encounter than form suggests.

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  2. Still no Timber but a welcome return for Saka. I’d like to think the team could manage a couple goals and a win with who is available now. Just need everyone to stay fit. Solanke for Spurs has gone off injured. You just don’t need that inability to stay fit (Calafiori is our example)

    Reply

    1. Timber’s groin injury is concerning. With that type of injury there’s no telling when or if we’ll see him again this season. For me, the effects of his injury have been the most keenly felt. Both spuds and the hammers have won with Xavi Simmons also going off.

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  3. That starting line-up and tactic worked decently against Man City, so I expect them to score in the first twenty minutes of today’s game

    Havertz/ Eze just need to wear their shooting boots, Odegaard should drop deep to pick the ball up from Raya and Zubimendi had better play a false six role

    Reply

  5. No real surprises, except bombproof Zubimendi still. White replacing Mosquera is understandable, to a point. We need goals and not one of the attackers is a reliable finisher. Newcastle team looks way short. Big win needed. Shackles off?

    Reply

    1. Eze and Kai are not number 10’s

      Is Trossard a number 10 ?
      He’s not
      Even though he does a better job in the middle than those two

      Is Merino a number 10 ? No

      A number 10 is a midfield orchestrator:
      Debryune, Ozil, Bruno, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Maddison

      You can put these ones in the middle but it doesn’t mean they are number 10’s:
      Rogers, Morgan Gibbs-White, Cherki …

      They are attacking midfielders, fitting for a 442 that puts them behind a Striker,
      They prefer to score than creating for others to score – same with Kai, Eze, Trossard

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      1. Nonetheless I think they can adjust to both roles

        But some people are perfectly made for orchestrating the midfield

        I thought Yamal was suited for a 10, but he’s looking more like a dribbling side midfielder now

        Olise was the orchestrator in Palace with Eze as the dribbling side midfielder
        But Olise seem to be more of a dribbler than an orchestrator at Bayern now
        Palmer is not looking bad in the middle though he played his best football from the side

        Even Cazorla switched those roles with us
        Even Hleb kept saying he preferred to be in the middle

        Dribblers are better suited to the side
        Passers to the middle

        Eze is not a passer, Kai isn’t
        Trossard is even better at passing than them

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  8. Was hoping to see Rice at 6 with both Eze and Odegaard in the middle and Trossard on the left.
    Well, maybe it could still be the case should we be chasing for goals

    Reply

  9. Could well be a banana skin if we don’t turn up! It’s a game we should win convincingly and get our mojo back. I really hope the boys are up for it, and some urgency please. Show us some fight

    Reply

  13. Lost my father this morning, I’ve been down all day, hope the boys give me something to cheer about. COYG.

    Reply

        1. What’s Angus delusional about?
          Wasn’t that what the city130 fans were chanting in the tenth or so minute against Burnley?
          It’s called supporting your club, being excited and showing your feelings.
          Newcastle certainly aren’t lying down for us are they?!

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  18. I hope I’m jinxing this I really do
    what does Madueke do that say a Martinelli on the right can’t do ?
    final ball terrible
    reminds me of Eboue
    all pace

    Reply

  19. Madueke’s decision making is terrible
    He takes shot when he has runners on either side and that too 25 yards
    And don’t take shots when in box

    Reply

  20. Too many touches in the box. Someone has to take responsibility
    However, there are better signs and some decent interplay

    Reply

    1. Yes
      At least we are playing much entertaining today
      Going forward we are looking decent
      But we need take shots when we are in box
      Too many passes in box making it difficult ourselves

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    1. let’s just get the win mate
      win here and against Fulham and we put pressure on City
      we are not good enough to be thinking about winning with lots of goals
      play our normal game and if it happens it happens

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  22. It is rather ironic that our goal came from the 3rd corner attempt to short it to eze when the crowd groaned for the 1st two attempts. Maybe they know what they are doing.

    Reply

  25. To think, if we weren’t so disjointed in attack we have scored three already. We just don’t look like we’re on the same page going forward. God knows what they practice on? It’s quite a shambles up front. Way too many passes.

    Reply

  26. One shot to newcastle’s eight so far it’s not great. We need another to settle the nerves but where from its been really poor so far. COYG

    Reply

  27. At least there’s more intent to attack, but we’re just so poor in the final third it amounts to nothing. And huge difference when Gyokeres comes on suddenly we can’t even make it to the final third. 1-0 is fine of course but won’t be winning 5 matches in a row like this

    Reply

  28. Except the beautiful goal, that was worrying and an awful watch. We should not be playing football like that. Its just poor. Too many no need passes and NO QUALITY? That was dire and a massive step up needed. Can they?

    Reply

  29. It felt like Newcastle were the home team.
    Odegaard and Zubimendi at best average.
    Eze & Rice the bright spots so far.

    Reply

  30. Great strike by Eze, but Arsenal gave Newcastle too many chances to equalize

    I think Eze will eventually produce a great through ball for Gyokeres. Arteta’s current tactic is good for Eze

    As for Havertz, he should be sold with Calafiori in the summer since they’re so injury-prone

    Reply

    1. I don’t think we need to sell Calafiori
      He is pretty good
      We need to rotate properly between Hinacapie and Calafiori to get him properly rest to maintain his physical fitness

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  32. Why is it so difficult to sort this out? Appart from the goal we’ve been exactly the same as every other game in the past few months. Over played and over thought. We’re making it difficult for ourselves. Movement off the ball is typically minimal. The basics are still missing. We’re allowing Newcastle to attack when we lose the ball. I just don’t understand why we’re not able to get this game by the scruff of the neck. Newcastle are the for the taking and yet we’re too passive and clumsy in possession. This is the reason why we’re now losing ground in the EPL. We’re not taking chances.

    Reply

  33. They don’t know how to play any other way .This defensive first approach has been drummed into them they have forgotten how to be positive. It beggers belief they have a great chance to win the league yet it is more the same.Newcastle will score but can we score more .Make the game simple and not overcomplicated it

    Reply

  34. Havertz goes off and we lose any ability to get up the pitch. So unfortunate. Need Saka to help with that.

    Reply

  35. Arteta will leave it 20 mins then he will bring on Saka,who has been bang average.What does Dowman have to do to get game time?

    Reply

  38. After today’s unexpected loss of City Women’s at Brighton, huge chance for Arsenal Women to win the title. Only 2 pts gap with 2 games left when Arsenal win the rearranged matches. Both Arsenal men and women going in the same direction domestically and in Europe. COYG!!!

    Reply

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