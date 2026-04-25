Confirmed Arsenal team v Newcastle United – Havertz starts, Saka on bench

Arsenal take on Newcastle United in the Premier League this evening as the Gunners look to return to winning ways, and this is the starting eleven just announced.
Arsenal remain among the favourites to lift the Premier League title at the end of the campaign, but they currently sit behind Manchester City in the table. As a result, victory against Newcastle is seen as essential if they are to maintain pressure in the title race.
Pressure on Both Sides
Newcastle arrive at the Emirates in poor form, although Arsenal’s recent results have not been significantly better. The Gunners are winless in four of their last five matches, a run that has raised concerns about consistency at a decisive point in the season.
Both teams, therefore, enter the fixture under pressure to improve, as each has clear objectives still to achieve. Arsenal are expected to have the advantage due to home support, but that alone will not guarantee success.
Newcastle, managed by Eddie Howe, is also determined to respond despite its current difficulties. The Magpies have suffered four consecutive defeats, placing them in their worst run of form ahead of a challenging trip to North London. They will be eager to end that sequence and regain confidence.
Key Battle at the Emirates
Arsenal are aware they possess the quality needed to win matches of this magnitude when performing at their best. Their squad includes players capable of deciding games, particularly in high-pressure situations where control and efficiency are required.
However, Newcastle will not make things easy and is expected to be well organised in its approach. They will look to frustrate Arsenal and take any opportunities that arise during the contest.
With both sides carrying concerns into the fixture, the match represents an important test of character. Arsenal will be expected to take control at home, but Newcastle’s determination to end their losing run could make it a more competitive encounter than form suggests.
COYG
Let’s get back to winning ways.
Love my boys.
Still no Timber but a welcome return for Saka. I’d like to think the team could manage a couple goals and a win with who is available now. Just need everyone to stay fit. Solanke for Spurs has gone off injured. You just don’t need that inability to stay fit (Calafiori is our example)
Timber’s groin injury is concerning. With that type of injury there’s no telling when or if we’ll see him again this season. For me, the effects of his injury have been the most keenly felt. Both spuds and the hammers have won with Xavi Simmons also going off.
That starting line-up and tactic worked decently against Man City, so I expect them to score in the first twenty minutes of today’s game
Havertz/ Eze just need to wear their shooting boots, Odegaard should drop deep to pick the ball up from Raya and Zubimendi had better play a false six role
glad White starts
No real surprises, except bombproof Zubimendi still. White replacing Mosquera is understandable, to a point. We need goals and not one of the attackers is a reliable finisher. Newcastle team looks way short. Big win needed. Shackles off?
We have had a nice rest and time for reflection. A lot more is needed from, Zubimendi, Haverz, Eze, Madueke and Odergaard.
I’ll only be able to see the first half so I hope Arsenal start off on the front foot. Not the same listening on the radio😡
I think a fast start is whats needed for everyone.
Norgaard injured?
Can not find anything about why Norgard is not included.
9 subs so was there a place for him, someone had to be left out?
Grandad, other than Lewis-Skelly, I can’t see any midfield cover. It’s nearly all forwards on the bench.
3 number tens ,all starting .
Eze and Kai are not number 10’s
Is Trossard a number 10 ?
He’s not
Even though he does a better job in the middle than those two
Is Merino a number 10 ? No
A number 10 is a midfield orchestrator:
Debryune, Ozil, Bruno, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Maddison
You can put these ones in the middle but it doesn’t mean they are number 10’s:
Rogers, Morgan Gibbs-White, Cherki …
They are attacking midfielders, fitting for a 442 that puts them behind a Striker,
They prefer to score than creating for others to score – same with Kai, Eze, Trossard
Nonetheless I think they can adjust to both roles
But some people are perfectly made for orchestrating the midfield
I thought Yamal was suited for a 10, but he’s looking more like a dribbling side midfielder now
Olise was the orchestrator in Palace with Eze as the dribbling side midfielder
But Olise seem to be more of a dribbler than an orchestrator at Bayern now
Palmer is not looking bad in the middle though he played his best football from the side
Even Cazorla switched those roles with us
Even Hleb kept saying he preferred to be in the middle
Dribblers are better suited to the side
Passers to the middle
Eze is not a passer, Kai isn’t
Trossard is even better at passing than them
Calafiori nowhere to be seen!
We really need a decision on the young man in the summer
Was hoping to see Rice at 6 with both Eze and Odegaard in the middle and Trossard on the left.
Well, maybe it could still be the case should we be chasing for goals
Could well be a banana skin if we don’t turn up! It’s a game we should win convincingly and get our mojo back. I really hope the boys are up for it, and some urgency please. Show us some fight
given who Eddie Howe has left on the bench ….he’s parking the bus
So feeble from Zubimendi!!!!
2 times now
Newcastles best player.
Already two chances for newcastle and we look nervous again
Lost my father this morning, I’ve been down all day, hope the boys give me something to cheer about. COYG.
Aw dear EA. I hope Eze’s belter brings you some comfort
Thanks for your concern. Really appreciate it. 🙏
mate I’m so sorry to hear that
comforts can be massive
Thanks 🙏
Aww. I’m so Sorry to hear that.
I hope we win for you and your dad.
Thank you 🙏
Emperor Augustus, I’m sorry to hear your sad news on the passing of your Dad. RIP.
Thank you 🙏. Appreciate it.
@ EA
Deep condolences to you mate.
Sorry for your loss mate.
We pray that this be the beginning of the revival towards finishing the season strong ….. would be ultimate comfort indeed!!
Cracking goal and just what we needed
It certainly was SueP.
Now don’t sit back.
They will
They did.
That was beauty
And these kind of Set Piece goals are always welcomed
we are top of the league say we are top of the league!!!!!!!!!!!
Here we go again 😂
@Dan that’s why our fan base gets this much hate and people love to see us in pain
Because we are literally Delusional
What’s Angus delusional about?
Wasn’t that what the city130 fans were chanting in the tenth or so minute against Burnley?
It’s called supporting your club, being excited and showing your feelings.
Newcastle certainly aren’t lying down for us are they?!
We might have been a little delusional on occassions but not today. Way off from it.
I hope I’m jinxing this I really do
what does Madueke do that say a Martinelli on the right can’t do ?
final ball terrible
reminds me of Eboue
all pace
Madueke’s decision making is terrible
He takes shot when he has runners on either side and that too 25 yards
And don’t take shots when in box
Too many touches in the box. Someone has to take responsibility
However, there are better signs and some decent interplay
Yes
At least we are playing much entertaining today
Going forward we are looking decent
But we need take shots when we are in box
Too many passes in box making it difficult ourselves
We need to score at least 2 more
let’s just get the win mate
win here and against Fulham and we put pressure on City
we are not good enough to be thinking about winning with lots of goals
play our normal game and if it happens it happens
It is rather ironic that our goal came from the 3rd corner attempt to short it to eze when the crowd groaned for the 1st two attempts. Maybe they know what they are doing.
Havertz Injured again. Must be sold in summer as should all players who get injured regularly
We are again started playing bad for 20-25 mins
To think, if we weren’t so disjointed in attack we have scored three already. We just don’t look like we’re on the same page going forward. God knows what they practice on? It’s quite a shambles up front. Way too many passes.
I think they practice side way passing
And backward passing
One shot to newcastle’s eight so far it’s not great. We need another to settle the nerves but where from its been really poor so far. COYG
At least there’s more intent to attack, but we’re just so poor in the final third it amounts to nothing. And huge difference when Gyokeres comes on suddenly we can’t even make it to the final third. 1-0 is fine of course but won’t be winning 5 matches in a row like this
Except the beautiful goal, that was worrying and an awful watch. We should not be playing football like that. Its just poor. Too many no need passes and NO QUALITY? That was dire and a massive step up needed. Can they?
It felt like Newcastle were the home team.
Odegaard and Zubimendi at best average.
Eze & Rice the bright spots so far.
The ball bounces off Gyokeres as if he was made of wood.
Great strike by Eze, but Arsenal gave Newcastle too many chances to equalize
I think Eze will eventually produce a great through ball for Gyokeres. Arteta’s current tactic is good for Eze
As for Havertz, he should be sold with Calafiori in the summer since they’re so injury-prone
I don’t think we need to sell Calafiori
He is pretty good
We need to rotate properly between Hinacapie and Calafiori to get him properly rest to maintain his physical fitness
Talent is useless if the player is unavailable too often
It was meant as a comment, not a reply.
Why is it so difficult to sort this out? Appart from the goal we’ve been exactly the same as every other game in the past few months. Over played and over thought. We’re making it difficult for ourselves. Movement off the ball is typically minimal. The basics are still missing. We’re allowing Newcastle to attack when we lose the ball. I just don’t understand why we’re not able to get this game by the scruff of the neck. Newcastle are the for the taking and yet we’re too passive and clumsy in possession. This is the reason why we’re now losing ground in the EPL. We’re not taking chances.
They don’t know how to play any other way .This defensive first approach has been drummed into them they have forgotten how to be positive. It beggers belief they have a great chance to win the league yet it is more the same.Newcastle will score but can we score more .Make the game simple and not overcomplicated it
I think they had much more easy chance to win the PL 3 matches before today
And they just squandared that
Havertz goes off and we lose any ability to get up the pitch. So unfortunate. Need Saka to help with that.
They are going long again just like they did away at City
Our forwards can’t beat CBs like Botman, Burn
Arteta will leave it 20 mins then he will bring on Saka,who has been bang average.What does Dowman have to do to get game time?
Ødegaard back to his best but far too much space given to the Magpies and we have to tighten up.
Then we will have to sit back and we cannot afford to sit back because we need to increase our gd
We need to win more second balls.
After today’s unexpected loss of City Women’s at Brighton, huge chance for Arsenal Women to win the title. Only 2 pts gap with 2 games left when Arsenal win the rearranged matches. Both Arsenal men and women going in the same direction domestically and in Europe. COYG!!!
Saka needs to be on that left hand side as quickly as possible.
Eze is gone
That’s a bad loss
That injury curse just won’t leave us.
I hope it is precautionery