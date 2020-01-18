Confirmed Arsenal team v Sheff Utd – Nelson out, Martinelli and Pepe start

Everyone has been waiting to see how Mikel Arteta sets up his starting XI with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suspended for the next three games. Arsenal’s new boss could also have an eye on the crucial trip to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday and surely can’t play the same XI in both matches.
After Arteta’s comments on Arsenal.com, I am convinced that Arteta is going to pick Reiss Nelson to start the game so it remains to be seen whether Pepe or Martinelli will remain on the bench, but in my earlier Arsenal v Sheffield United Preview, I left Pepe out as he is not yet firing on all cylinders but could make an impact as a sub later on.
Here was my Prediction….
Leno
AMN – Sokratis – Luiz – Sako
Torreira – Xhaka
Ozil
Martinelli – Lacazette – Nelson
I actually feel quite confident that Arteta will pick something close to that today, and here is the confirmed line-up at last….
Arsenal XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli, Lacazette
Sheff United XI: Henderson, Baldock, O’Connell, Basham, Egan, Stevens, Fleck, Lundstrum, Norwood, Mousset, McBurnie
So, no Sokratis, who I am hearing is ill, and worse it seems that Nelson has picked up a hamstring problem in training.
#afc No Reiss Nelson due to hamstring injury picked up in training. Sokratis is ill.
— Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 18, 2020
My prediction was actually correct other than those two, and Mustafi comes back in place of Sakratis.
Phew, Torreira made it!! Where’s big bad Sok??!
He’s ill.
Inj Sue
Unfortunately we don’t have impactful super sub on the bench. Everybody in the dugout is either slow or too weak aerially
If our front four are clueless today, we could end up with 0-0 or worse
Since when did Eddie become slow?
He is slow as compared to Aubameyang
Shock seeing Mustafi in the team. Mistakes become possible. Glad both Pepe and Martinelli support Lacazette. There is a good chance we will win this…but we know the mistakes our defence make. I’ll go 2-1 0r 2-0. I so rate Marinelli.
No worries, because Xhaka, Torreira and Maitland-Niles will slow the threats down before they reach our CBs
Our defence line Up is not the best, Mustafi and Saka are the weak links, I also hope our front three produce goal today that we are missing our prolific goal scorers in Auba
In expecting a solid performance from Mustafi since every other player improved under Arteta.
Mustafi was talking few days ago, well he needs to start proving he can still bounce back from today henceforth.
Gabigoal in today.
Good to see Nketiah on the bench
Jesus man surely we are asking for trouble using playing Mustafi & not Sokratis, okay l know l’m not Arteta and he is seem’s to be doing a bloody good job at Arsenal, and when they mentioned his name for the job to replace that muppet who replaced Arsene l was a bit sceptical, so let’s hope we can get a win against the Blades and Chelsea on Tuesday night!!!!
Sokratis is ill
No Kolasinac 😭
Apparently he’s out with a thigh injury this time. He’s turning into the new Wilshere.
Mustafi might hopefully look better now if the players are all working and picking up men, it’ll make it easier for the CB’s to do the right thing and snuff out the forward threat. Also if our forwards are helping then it’s less likely that they’ll be sucked out wide too often. Come on The Arsenal, keep the momentum up and our confidence will build, we still have stuff to play for, and besides, you need to earn the right to play for Arsenal FC.
Mustafi! He’s gonna f****up isnt he? Geez what a downer
😂😂
Thank goodness Nelson is out
Don’t want to see him and Willock anywhere near the first team.
Amazing comments once again. 2 months ago, or even less, AMN would have been touted as the weak link in defence, with probably Mustafi as well. Now it’s Saka? Is it because all others have become weaker and AMN is the only one standing, or has AMN actually improved? Is it possible that other players can improve also?
Let’s comment on indicidual players after the game, and for now SUPPORT THE TEAM!
People keep saying our defense will let us down, but the truth is our defense has improved a lot in the last 4 matches it’s our forwards that’s letting us down,(Lacazette) let’s hope we win this.
It is no surprise to see Mustafi in for Sokra-hill, nor to see front 3, Nelson being hill.
Im for a 4-1 formation at the back, allows 2 midfields to play forward and not spend time covering CBs weak point.
We won’t win many games or change our points’ rate with same formation, just simple logic, just as unreal it is to not have any back up on either flank since season start; Saka is now as Niles, when Kolas & bellerin back; both will return to bench!
Our back should be:
Leno
Niles – Holding – Mustafi – Saka
Luiz
I would actually play Mustafi who will defend better than Saka, who won’t get chance to run forward with such a CB pair anyway, play Mav & Holding with Luiz sitting infront of them.
Luiz infront of them will play forward and passes, allowing rest of midfield!d and attack to to play forward.
Or, we have Xhaka and Torreire trying to fill CB issue but can’t move ball forward then, as for most games… They will do their best but team simply can’t play forward..
As long as we not on a 4-1 with Luiz as “1”; we will have same team & results!
Get the ball to Marti