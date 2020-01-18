Confirmed Arsenal team v Sheff Utd – Nelson out, Martinelli and Pepe start

Everyone has been waiting to see how Mikel Arteta sets up his starting XI with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suspended for the next three games. Arsenal’s new boss could also have an eye on the crucial trip to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday and surely can’t play the same XI in both matches.

After Arteta’s comments on Arsenal.com, I am convinced that Arteta is going to pick Reiss Nelson to start the game so it remains to be seen whether Pepe or Martinelli will remain on the bench, but in my earlier Arsenal v Sheffield United Preview, I left Pepe out as he is not yet firing on all cylinders but could make an impact as a sub later on.

Here was my Prediction….

Leno

AMN – Sokratis – Luiz – Sako

Torreira – Xhaka

Ozil

Martinelli – Lacazette – Nelson

I actually feel quite confident that Arteta will pick something close to that today, and here is the confirmed line-up at last….

Arsenal XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli, Lacazette

Sheff United XI: Henderson, Baldock, O’Connell, Basham, Egan, Stevens, Fleck, Lundstrum, Norwood, Mousset, McBurnie

So, no Sokratis, who I am hearing is ill, and worse it seems that Nelson has picked up a hamstring problem in training.

#afc No Reiss Nelson due to hamstring injury picked up in training. Sokratis is ill. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 18, 2020

My prediction was actually correct other than those two, and Mustafi comes back in place of Sakratis.