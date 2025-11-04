Confirmed Arsenal Team v Slavia Prague in UCL clash – Merino leads the line

Arsenal are in the Czech Republic tonight for a crucial Champions League fixture against Slavia Prague, with the Gunners looking to maintain their perfect record in the league phase. However, the atmosphere at the Fortuna Arena is expected to be intense. Slavia are unbeaten at home this season and have conceded very few goals across all competitions. Their organised defensive structure and strong home support make this one of Arsenal’s toughest European away tests so far.

Arsenal v Slavia Prague – Match Preview, Team News, Line-up & Score Predictions

Gunners without injured Gyokeres

Arsenal will again need to adjust in attack. Viktor Gyökeres has been ruled out of tonight’s game after sustaining an injury against Burnley. The Swedish striker, who joined Arsenal in the summer, had been gradually adapting to his role as the side’s main forward. His absence raises concerns over depth in the forward areas ahead of a busy period, with both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus still sidelined.

Confirmed Arsenal team:

🔵 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔘 🇪🇨 Hincapie makes first European start

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nwaneri keeping things ticking

🇪🇸 Merino leads the line Let’s keep the momentum going, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 4, 2025

The Gunners will need control, composure and patience to break Slavia down. A win tonight would move Arsenal a step closer to Champions League qualification and maintain their strong European momentum.

Your thoughts on the lineup Gooners?

Michelle M

