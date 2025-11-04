Confirmed Arsenal Team v Slavia Prague in UCL clash – Merino leads the line

Arsenal are in the Czech Republic tonight for a crucial Champions League fixture against Slavia Prague, with the Gunners looking to maintain their perfect record in the league phase. However, the atmosphere at the Fortuna Arena is expected to be intense. Slavia are unbeaten at home this season and have conceded very few goals across all competitions. Their organised defensive structure and strong home support make this one of Arsenal’s toughest European away tests so far.
Arsenal v Slavia Prague – Match Preview, Team News, Line-up & Score Predictions
Gunners without injured Gyokeres
Arsenal will again need to adjust in attack. Viktor Gyökeres has been ruled out of tonight’s game after sustaining an injury against Burnley. The Swedish striker, who joined Arsenal in the summer, had been gradually adapting to his role as the side’s main forward. His absence raises concerns over depth in the forward areas ahead of a busy period, with both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus still sidelined.
Confirmed Arsenal team:
The Gunners will need control, composure and patience to break Slavia down. A win tonight would move Arsenal a step closer to Champions League qualification and maintain their strong European momentum.
Your thoughts on the lineup Gooners?
Michelle M
I understand the changes and the timing. Should be strong enough and too good for SP. Its a squad game now.
Very concerned about our growing injury list, needs to be sorted out soon as to why this keeps happening
Less rotation than i expected in defense but nothing we could do upfront with the list of injuries. At least Eze gets some rest, he had to play nearly all the Brighton game so he didn’t rest compared to other 1st team members. Rice has to be very careful today.
For once i am actually welcoming an international break. Could have 5 players returning for the spurs match.
Don’t do anything stupid, Rice 🙏
Rice you have to be very careful, I don’t want to miss you against Bayern Munich.
Injuries is the only thing that can prevent us from winning a trophy.
We have 7 key players out as it stands.
Report says most of them might be back for the Tottenham game.
Hopefully the available players still help us win matches.
Merino.
Trossard. Nwaneri. Saka.
Rice. Norgaard.
Hincapie. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
Mosquera deserved some game time and Gabriel deserves some rest.
Wow!!!! And people think our refs/var is poor. Take it but that was poor.
And some say there is an agenda against us
I did not expect this game to be this hard 👀
Never a penalty, 0-1 at the break. I can see more bookings and a red coming. We desperately need a second goal to calm things down but Slavia are very tenacious and quick in the tackle, I just hope we don’t get any more injuries.
@GB
MERINO, at your service Sir…👍🏾
It’s a penalty for champions league rules. No leniency for deflected shots, all handball are penalties.
Exactly Ackshay – playing to the rules and no agendas needed!!
Now we can take Rice and Saka out.
The Arsenal juggernaut rumbles on
Well done Merino great finish but thats sunday league goalkeeping 😂😂
I’d love to be a fly on that wall after the game, he’s going to get slaughtered!
This one still has more goals in it
3-0 up with 18 odd mins to go, time to ring the changes. Can’t risk anymore injuries
Dowman becomes the youngest ever player in the CL.
Quite amazing, what an achievement
Thats a first, Norgard been booked for being fouled😂😂😂refereeing of the highest level😯😯
I think Rice should have come off with this referee. He is dishing the cards out to Arslike confetti.
Oh and he has.
That’s how the referee saw it Reggie – at least he hasn’t made up the rules as he goes along!!
Give me this kind of honest rule book refereeing over the lijes of Mr Oliver and his kind of officiating!!
It’s getting a little hairy out there and the ref is using his cards to punish our players…. but within the rule book as he sees it.
I have never seen a player booked for being fouled.
This ref has been rattled by constant protests from Slavia’s players.
That’s HOW VAR should be used and it took less than two minutes.
I do hope PGMOL are watching!!
Probably Because it was so obviously wrong. You only needed one look at it.
How fantastic to be able to ring the changes and still come out on top! Several academy graduates and the unlikely prowess of Merino up front. Marvellous