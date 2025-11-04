Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal Team v Slavia Prague in UCL clash – Merino leads the line

Arsenal are in the Czech Republic tonight for a crucial Champions League fixture against Slavia Prague, with the Gunners looking to maintain their perfect record in the league phase. However, the atmosphere at the Fortuna Arena is expected to be intense. Slavia are unbeaten at home this season and have conceded very few goals across all competitions. Their organised defensive structure and strong home support make this one of Arsenal’s toughest European away tests so far.

Arsenal will again need to adjust in attack. Viktor Gyökeres has been ruled out of tonight’s game after sustaining an injury against Burnley. The Swedish striker, who joined Arsenal in the summer, had been gradually adapting to his role as the side’s main forward. His absence raises concerns over depth in the forward areas ahead of a busy period, with both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus still sidelined.

The Gunners will need control, composure and patience to break Slavia down. A win tonight would move Arsenal a step closer to Champions League qualification and maintain their strong European momentum.

  3. Less rotation than i expected in defense but nothing we could do upfront with the list of injuries. At least Eze gets some rest, he had to play nearly all the Brighton game so he didn’t rest compared to other 1st team members. Rice has to be very careful today.

    For once i am actually welcoming an international break. Could have 5 players returning for the spurs match.

    Reply

  6. Injuries is the only thing that can prevent us from winning a trophy.

    We have 7 key players out as it stands.

    Report says most of them might be back for the Tottenham game.

    Hopefully the available players still help us win matches.

    Reply

  11. Never a penalty, 0-1 at the break. I can see more bookings and a red coming. We desperately need a second goal to calm things down but Slavia are very tenacious and quick in the tackle, I just hope we don’t get any more injuries.

    Reply

  20. That’s how the referee saw it Reggie – at least he hasn’t made up the rules as he goes along!!
    Give me this kind of honest rule book refereeing over the lijes of Mr Oliver and his kind of officiating!!
    It’s getting a little hairy out there and the ref is using his cards to punish our players…. but within the rule book as he sees it.

    Reply

  24. How fantastic to be able to ring the changes and still come out on top! Several academy graduates and the unlikely prowess of Merino up front. Marvellous

    Reply

