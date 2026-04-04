Confirmed Arsenal team v Southampton – Dowman starts

Southampton hosts Arsenal in the FA Cup as they aim to pull off a potential upset against the Gunners, and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has put out to prevent that from happening.

Arsenal arrives with the opportunity to progress deep into another tournament, but they face a Southampton team that is currently enjoying a strong run of form. Much of the Saints’ recent success has come against lower division opponents, yet the FA Cup is known for producing surprises, meaning the Gunners cannot afford to underestimate their hosts.

Arsenal’s Challenge

Arsenal will be keen to maintain momentum in the competitions that remain within reach this season. Despite their quality, they must be wary of complacency, particularly as cup games often produce unexpected results. Southampton, while focused primarily on their Championship campaign, will see the FA Cup as a chance to create memorable moments and test themselves against top opposition.

Recent Head-to-Head

Historically, Arsenal has had mixed results against Southampton in recent encounters. The Gunners won their last two meetings, yet prior to that, they had failed to secure victory in three consecutive games, including one loss. In FA Cup history, Arsenal triumphed on their most recent visit to Southampton, but the Saints emerged victorious the last time they hosted the Gunners in this competition.

The combination of Southampton’s motivation and Arsenal’s potential rotation ensures that this FA Cup tie could prove to be a challenging fixture for the visitors, making it a compelling game for supporters on both sides.