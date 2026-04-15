Confirmed Arsenal team v Sporting Club – Declan Rice fit to start

Arsenal are 90 minutes away from reaching successive Champions League semi-finals, and this is the team announced by Mikel Arteta to achieve that goal.
The Gunners secured a narrow 1–0 victory in the first leg in Lisbon, although there is an argument that Sporting may feel unfortunate not to have taken more from the match, given their impressive recent form. The Portuguese side have been in strong condition over the past few weeks and showed their quality during the round of 16, but Arsenal proved more clinical at decisive moments in the first meeting.
Pressure at the Emirates
With the tie finely poised, Arsenal will carry the greater expectation heading into the return leg on home soil. Arteta will be determined to ensure his team finishes the job, particularly given the importance of progressing to the semi-final stage of Europe’s elite competition.
Sporting, meanwhile, will arrive in North London with belief. Arsenal’s recent 2–1 home defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League may encourage the visitors that an upset is possible, especially if they can capitalise on any uncertainty within the home side.
However, Arsenal will be equally aware of the stakes involved. Elimination from the Champions League at this stage would significantly increase the pressure on their season objectives, particularly given the importance of securing silverware after coming close in recent years.
High Stakes for Both Sides
Atletico Madrid are already waiting in the semi finals, adding further motivation for Arsenal to progress. The opportunity to reach the semi-final stage of the competition for a second consecutive season represents a significant milestone in the club’s European development.
Arteta’s side will be expected to show control, discipline, and composure under pressure, especially in front of their home supporters. While Sporting will aim to exploit any vulnerabilities, Arsenal’s quality and experience at this stage of the competition may prove decisive.
Ultimately, the outcome will depend on whether Arsenal can manage the occasion and deliver a composed performance when it matters most.
Good enough team to get the job done and take us through
Happy to have Rice back
A strong enough to do the job barring Zubimendi
Our best lineup considering availability and player forms. Should be enough to qualify.
I really hope Zubimendi doesn’t do a partey, get stupidly booked and miss the semi final 1st leg.
Very good team mostly and strong bench….more than enough to get over the line if managed properly
UCL – Bayern
EPL – City/Arsenal
FA Cup – City
Capital One Cup – City
3 weeks ago, quadruple was being mentioned. Today I genuinely think we will finish this season empty handed.
Where did it go wrong?
Jeepers , talking about raising a white flag !!
Ridiculous. To be in either position (CL and PL) where we are now is massive…..
Its all yet to play for….to be fighting on both fronts is a credit to the club and its players.
Come on you gunners….
some did say try and say that was never happening lol
It was never right to begin with. Carbon copy of last season.
The only difference, last year there was more structure to the team and this year there is a lot of big clubs that are rubbish in the league.
We were better as a team last season.
3-0
Sporting pretty much the equivalent of an English championship team .
No dramas tonight
We can’t beat Sporting 3-0
This match will be edgy
We have no single ball-holders
If Sporting know our weakness they’ll press us from the front as we won’t know how to come out without our normal escape routes of Odegaard or Saka or Trossard
Thats just disrespectful. Sporting are a good team, I cant see any midtable PL teams making it to CL quarter finals so lets show some respect.
Disrespectful!
Come back to this comment after the game ,I’ll apologise if I’m wrong ,seems that’s the way JA is going 😂
Zubimendi isnt the only player that didnt play well vs bournmouth, almost all of them didnt play well, it isnt fair to single him out , he had many excellent games like atletico, bayern etc,
Glad to see Mosquera at RB given Benny’s inexplicable play lately. I thought he would have started against the cherries but alas he did not. Troubling that MA felt compelled to start Rice rather than give him much much needed rest for Sunday but Rice is some warrior. As someone else on here mentioned the other day, the boys are really having to dig deep in this business end of the season.
Zubimendi will be very important to successfully breaking their press and must not allow himself to be manhandled for the ball in the middle. I would have wanted to see Trossard start against Sporting and Martinelli for City115.
If we play well but lose i can accept it. But to play bad and lose will be a kick in the teeth. Play bad and win is certainly possible because playing bad is what we do lately. That will be ok but against a club like PSG would likely be embarrassing. Let’s just hope they realise how they’ve been and what is required from this point on.
Basically the same attack that failed against Bournemouth. Need a big step up on that stale showing. Come on.
different attacking midfielder
COYG
Arteta says we’re going to see 100% fire! Let’s go!!
Good start. They look up for it
Did I just see high intensity high press? Almost fell of my chair
Didn’t take long for the 1st completely misplaced in midfield though under zero pressure
*misplaced pass
Ah well, we managed 13 mins of high tempo. Back to the backwards and sideways crap again..
Started brightly for the first 3 mins and now we are back playing the usual rubbish
Is fascinating as we play our quarter final 2nd leg at 1-0 up to earn the right to face a team we beat 4-0 in the group stages in the semis we are being belittled not just by our rivals but half our fanbase. City meanwhile are out the CL and need to beat us on Sunday to put themselves in the position to beat Palace in their game in hand to just go level on points with Arsenal who are 6 points ahead with 3 better GD. If you were to watch the media and this site you would think it was reverse and City were top and still in the CL.
This is because we haven’t maintained or increased on our lead in the league
City got knocked out the cl, we lost the lc final and got knocked out the fa and City closed 3 points in the league. Thats all that has happened.
think mate it’s how we played not just the results
Maybe Arteta shouldn’t say we’re giving 100% FIRE then? This is much of the same..
2-0 min for us, 1st goal will get the crowd going and loosen up the play. If our 1st goal is 1st half 4-0 probably.
Angus, I sincerely want to believe that. But what i see on the pitch leads me to think otherwise. I’m not be pessimistic, I’m being realistic. 45 mins and not one shot on target..
I bite your hand off for 2 scrappy 0-0 in the next week
ends justify the means
Hey atleast you didn’t mention VAR or the referee,in your pointless post ,still time I suppose
Sh1t sorry Angus ,thought I read Ashkey ,my bad .
🤣🤣🤣
Ackshay*
Such a sharp mind and quick wit, shame it only for personal insults and doesnt apply to your football takes. Wasted talent.
I was actually being sincere then ,and I apologised
But yes thanks for the big ups regarding my wit and sharp mind ,that’s really appreciated coming from you ❤️
maybe because other fans said we were juggernaut, our manager tatically had surpassed Mr Wenger, Pep was scared and why can’t we win all 4 ?
when that happens some will then raise expectations and naturally will be disappointed when they realise reality
That was a terrible free kick
Followed by another
Trossard should have started with Martinelli finishing the game. Martinelli for Trossard will be a better Sub when opponents are tired.
Our manager should know this already. It was the substitution he made in the Bournemouth game that lost us that game.
I noticed the drop in quality of play after the substitution. I hope it works out well for us tonight.
It doesn’t matter who starts they all dish out the same old stuff
Odegaard importance in organising our pressing which is one of our biggest strength and suffocated opponent is underestimated. Our pressing game is non existent and is a huge reason why we are much more vulnerable.
The longer the game goes on the more Sporting grow into it. They are dangerous going forward.
Where is the fire that he eluded to?
It’s the same tediously dull shit we have seen for months.
First 3 minutes…..that’s all well get for April 🤣
I’m sure I saw someone strike a match but a slight breeze blew it out..🤣🤣🤣
Raya stop it!!!
Shout out the army! Hear you trying!
Was that the same army that booed the team off Saturday?
If you remember i thought the performance was awful, questioned the arteta agenda fromna few on this site. At this point we are 1-0 up at home and the largest noise you hear from most the crowd is when we misplace a pass. That is not right, the bridge would never nevermind anfield.
I thought before the match that we would loose 0-2 and there is nothing I have seen so far changes my opinion.As least bring on Dowman 2nd half
Not quite the fire I was expecting. Some direct football but the mincing around at the back is giving me the jitters compounded by Raya passing to the opposition