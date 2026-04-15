Confirmed Arsenal team v Sporting Club – Declan Rice fit to start

Arsenal are 90 minutes away from reaching successive Champions League semi-finals, and this is the team announced by Mikel Arteta to achieve that goal.

The Gunners secured a narrow 1–0 victory in the first leg in Lisbon, although there is an argument that Sporting may feel unfortunate not to have taken more from the match, given their impressive recent form. The Portuguese side have been in strong condition over the past few weeks and showed their quality during the round of 16, but Arsenal proved more clinical at decisive moments in the first meeting.

Pressure at the Emirates

With the tie finely poised, Arsenal will carry the greater expectation heading into the return leg on home soil. Arteta will be determined to ensure his team finishes the job, particularly given the importance of progressing to the semi-final stage of Europe’s elite competition.

Sporting, meanwhile, will arrive in North London with belief. Arsenal’s recent 2–1 home defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League may encourage the visitors that an upset is possible, especially if they can capitalise on any uncertainty within the home side.

However, Arsenal will be equally aware of the stakes involved. Elimination from the Champions League at this stage would significantly increase the pressure on their season objectives, particularly given the importance of securing silverware after coming close in recent years.

High Stakes for Both Sides

Atletico Madrid are already waiting in the semi finals, adding further motivation for Arsenal to progress. The opportunity to reach the semi-final stage of the competition for a second consecutive season represents a significant milestone in the club’s European development.

Arteta’s side will be expected to show control, discipline, and composure under pressure, especially in front of their home supporters. While Sporting will aim to exploit any vulnerabilities, Arsenal’s quality and experience at this stage of the competition may prove decisive.

Ultimately, the outcome will depend on whether Arsenal can manage the occasion and deliver a composed performance when it matters most.