Confirmed Arsenal team v Sporting Club – Rice starts

Arsenal travel to Lisbon to face Sporting Club in the Champions League quarterfinal, with Mikel Arteta naming his starting eleven for the crucial encounter.
Sporting head into the fixture full of confidence following their emphatic 5-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt in their previous Champions League outing. That result completed a remarkable turnaround after they had suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg, underlining their resilience and attacking quality. While Arsenal are widely regarded as a stronger side than the Norwegian team, their recent loss to Southampton in the FA Cup has given Sporting reason to believe they can compete.
Arsenal’s European Form Under Scrutiny
In Europe, Arsenal have been highly impressive, remaining unbeaten throughout the competition and winning all but one of their matches so far. This consistency has established them as one of the standout teams in the tournament. However, their recent domestic form has raised concerns, and they will be determined to ensure that any dip does not carry over into their European performances.
Sporting, known for their ability to challenge top sides, will look to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm and potentially bring an end to their unbeaten run. The Gunners, meanwhile, are focused on finishing the season strongly and achieving success on the continental stage.
A Test of Character in Lisbon
Arsenal enjoyed success the last time they visited Sporting, securing a convincing 5-1 victory in the Champions League last season. Despite that result, this encounter is expected to be far more demanding. Each match presents a new challenge, and recent form suggests that Arsenal cannot afford complacency.
The Champions League is a competition that leaves little room for error, and Arsenal must demonstrate its quality on the pitch. This fixture offers them an opportunity to respond to recent setbacks and reassert themselves as genuine contenders, but only if they rise to the challenge in Lisbon.
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I hope that Trossard performs tonight, he’s been very average lately.
No real surprises, go out and perform. Let the shackles off the players.
0-2 to the Arsenal
This lineup looks good
COYG.
Thought it was a crap line up. Only saved by the changes and Trossard and Odegaard going off. Two useless has beens.
The team played well against Bayern Leverkusen so more of the same please
0-2 to the Arsenal
Come on Arsenal don’t let me down 🔴⚪🙏
The exact team I would have picked
COYG!
Ben White is a liability. Totally falling asleep there..
We have no chance tonight 3-0 Sporting.
Not a good start negative and Odergaard has his boots on the wrong foot.
Dodgy start. Very. Starting to improve a bit but only a bit
So far Sportings best player is Odergaard. Giving every ball to them.
Agreed. Everything he’s done so far is wrong. If he’s not giving it away he’s just running around in circles killing the play. You’re always hoping he’ll rediscover the player he can be but he looks miles off it at the moment
Tbh, most of the time we’re giving the ball away all over the place. Basic football going wrong.
so wait a game with small details
a keeper makes a great save to help team ride the storm before settling down
who knew ?
We obviously don’t do “one-touch” football anymore. Everything is slow and over cooked these days. Have we lost the ability to get behind defenses or counter attack with speed? Everything is sssssslllllloooooowwwwww..
Bring on Max, the lack of quality and speed is terrible.
😴
I’m seeing Southampton all over here
Zero expectations and accountability from our manager has clearly rubbed off on the players
Been playing pretty poorly for half a year now, we were just scraping results a few months ago that we aren’t anymore. I remember many on here that we very happy with scraping results and refused to acknowledge it wasn’t sustainable, wonder if they’ll admit it now? No chance
No shape to the team, all over the place. Better team would have punished Arsenal by now.
Will continue to say it, we just lack real quality in attack. Quantity over quality, ex the 16 year old wonder kid. We don’t have an Aguero/Haarland/de bruyne/Sala. Need a proper game-breaker with slow build up play against defences that have ample time to get set.
3 out of your 4 suggestions play(ed) at City. All 4 are peerless
Point being, for years we’ve bought attackers on the cheap. We rely on Trossard now who is in his 30’s, was historically impact player. We had Jesus leading the line last game. We have depth, but not lot of guys that would make first 11 of champion teams. If we build slow, defences have time to set, any surprise we tough watch and goals dry up when set pieces do?
It is a tough watch. We need a moment of magic
And between City and Liverpool, they won most of the titles for the last decade. That’s kinda my point. You ideally have some special attacking players to win Premier League these days – I’d struggle to name one attacker in our lineup that would’ve carried those teams to PL title. Our GK/defense/midfield much different story.
Exactly. I loved Aguero
It’s painful to watch.How can we continue to play this bad.The game against Man City could be a cricket score.I can ‘tunderstand these players,they a chance of achieving greatest yet they play this crap
We need a pretty big clear out at the end of the season, too many players that aren’t consistent anymore and getting worse
White
Odegaard
Martinelli
Trossard
Jesus
Calafiori (injured too much)
Any of the loan players that we haven’t let their contracts run down barring Nwaneri maybe….the 1s we know wont play for Arsenal
Watching Arsenal is like watching shit dry out in the hot summer sun. Arsenal fans deserve better than this…
Zubi!!!!!
Maybe not then
It’s the hope that kills us 😄
It sure is!!! Every damn time 😅
It’s worse than watching Chelsea under the “Special One”. At least Chelsea has an attack though 🙄. Arteta ball has taken a turn for the worst in past few months. Slow, laboured and damn awful to watch. The Gastapo could have used this for torture!
🤣 You’re right, GunneRay
Wish I was wrong, Sue. I really do!
Since that offside goal, the tempo has improved thank heavens
Not for long though
Bloody hell we needed that!!!!
Yessss!
Flippy fluppy. I’d almost given up hope
Flippy fluppy 🤣🤣🤣
It’s my go to expression in front of my small grandchildren. I didn’t think the good people on JA could expect me to come out with something stronger 😂
That’ll do
Our starting lineup should look a lot more like the players that ended the match. Odegaard should not get starts.
Sumptuous goal well done Martinelli and Haverz. Subs again but we have played better second half.
so you play a keeper who keeps you in it and then let’s you nick in
what world class keepers do
So good is Raya that you’ve mentioned him twice. Lucky he’s our CL and league keeper then😀
Delighted with that! Sporting first defeat at home since August 😳 now let’s finish the job at home 😁 David Raya 🦸
Big goal, confidence boost in nick of time.
How good was Rice TODAY!!! Different gravy and is a one man midfield.
Outstanding he was literally everywhere! Makes such a difference to this team!
Kev, he was so good. He was everywhere.
Still got that 100% record in the CL and Martinelli proved what a footballing brain he has!!
Well done Havertz as well, another player some wanted out!!
Now for Bournemouth!!
We don’t ken if you mean wins we drew at Leverkusen
Sorry Kev – undefeated.
Ok Ken 👍 I like being thorough lol
Good battling performance.
Martinelli and Havertz, great play for our goal.