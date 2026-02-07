Confirmed Arsenal team v Sunderland – Jesus starts, Calafiori back

Arsenal takes on Sunderland in the Premier League this weekend, and this is the starting eleven announced by Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal failed to win the reverse fixture earlier in the season, with Sunderland proving difficult to beat on home soil. However, the Emirates Stadium offers a different challenge, and the Gunners will be confident of producing a stronger performance in front of their own supporters. They are expected to do everything possible to ensure they claim all three points.

Arsenal’s Opportunity at the Emirates

Sunderland arrive with very little pressure on their shoulders, which could make them a dangerous opponent. They are likely to put up a determined fight and will take encouragement from the fact that Manchester United managed to beat Arsenal at the Emirates not long ago. That result serves as a reminder that complacency could be costly for the home side.

At the same time, Arsenal will draw confidence from their most recent outing, which saw them earn an impressive victory away at Leeds United. That result underlined their current momentum, and the Gunners will be eager to extend their winning run with another positive performance this weekend. Maintaining consistency remains a key objective as they aim to capitalise on their strong form.

Title Implications and Recent History

With Manchester City not playing until the following day, Arsenal have the chance to move nine points clear at the top of the table. There is also the possibility that Liverpool could defeat City, which would further enhance the importance of securing a win in this fixture. The potential benefits are significant, adding extra motivation for Arteta’s side.

Historically, Arsenal have enjoyed the upper hand against Sunderland. The last time Sunderland beat the Gunners was in the FA Cup in 2012, and Arsenal will be keen to preserve that superiority. Although Arsenal possess the quality needed to control the match, Sunderland have been in good shape this season, and the Gunners cannot afford to underestimate them if they want to achieve their objective.