Confirmed Arsenal team v Tottenham – Eze and Saka start

Arsenal travel to Tottenham in a fixture that they must win as they strive to conclude the season as champions, and this is the side just announced by Mikel Arteta.

The stakes are considerable at opposite ends of the table, with Arsenal leading the Premier League standings while Tottenham is battling to avoid relegation. For Spurs and their new manager, the immediate priority is to secure the points required to steer clear of the drop.

Arsenal approaches the contest under mounting pressure. The Gunners have underperformed in their last two matches, raising concerns at a pivotal stage of the campaign. With just two points separating them from Manchester City at the summit, any further slip-ups could have serious consequences for their title ambitions.

Pressure Mounting on Both Sides

The closing moments of the Wolves game highlighted Arsenal’s frustration, culminating in a heated confrontation between players. Such reactions underline the intensity of the situation, yet composure will be essential if they are to navigate this challenge successfully. Arteta’s side must channel that emotion productively and focus on delivering a disciplined performance.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of form. They have suffered consecutive defeats and have managed only one win in their last five matches across all competitions. Their precarious league position adds further urgency to this encounter, particularly given the expectation that home advantage should yield a positive result.

Historical Edge for Arsenal

Recent meetings between the two sides have favoured Arsenal. The Gunners have won their last four head-to-head matches against Tottenham and will be determined to extend that sequence. However, past results offer no guarantees, especially in a derby where circumstances and momentum can shift rapidly.

Every match carries its own narrative, and both teams enter this contest with compelling motivations. For Arsenal, it is about preserving their place at the top and responding to recent setbacks. For Tottenham, it is about survival and restoring confidence at a critical juncture of the season.