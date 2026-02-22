Confirmed Arsenal team v Tottenham – Eze and Saka start

Arsenal travel to Tottenham in a fixture that they must win as they strive to conclude the season as champions, and this is the side just announced by Mikel Arteta.
The stakes are considerable at opposite ends of the table, with Arsenal leading the Premier League standings while Tottenham is battling to avoid relegation. For Spurs and their new manager, the immediate priority is to secure the points required to steer clear of the drop.
Arsenal approaches the contest under mounting pressure. The Gunners have underperformed in their last two matches, raising concerns at a pivotal stage of the campaign. With just two points separating them from Manchester City at the summit, any further slip-ups could have serious consequences for their title ambitions.
Pressure Mounting on Both Sides
The closing moments of the Wolves game highlighted Arsenal’s frustration, culminating in a heated confrontation between players. Such reactions underline the intensity of the situation, yet composure will be essential if they are to navigate this challenge successfully. Arteta’s side must channel that emotion productively and focus on delivering a disciplined performance.
Tottenham, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of form. They have suffered consecutive defeats and have managed only one win in their last five matches across all competitions. Their precarious league position adds further urgency to this encounter, particularly given the expectation that home advantage should yield a positive result.
Historical Edge for Arsenal
Recent meetings between the two sides have favoured Arsenal. The Gunners have won their last four head-to-head matches against Tottenham and will be determined to extend that sequence. However, past results offer no guarantees, especially in a derby where circumstances and momentum can shift rapidly.
Every match carries its own narrative, and both teams enter this contest with compelling motivations. For Arsenal, it is about preserving their place at the top and responding to recent setbacks. For Tottenham, it is about survival and restoring confidence at a critical juncture of the season.
Martinelli and Madueke weren’t giving end products in the last game. They deserve to go to the bench
White injured again, He’s become so fragile. Must win that’s all I have say. COYG
Time to run it back Eze 🙏
Spurs will be on him like a rash.
Massive game, nothing but a win will do, super nervous but let’s go on a winning run
I just can’t see arsenal winning.Draw at best
It’s down to the wire
The boys are conscious they can’t slip up
With that consciousness Spurs will always be our whooping boys
I’m more bothered about the next 2 matches, Chelsea at Home & Brighton Away
We need to carry that consciousness into those matches
If we don’t drop points in these next 3 matches – we most likely will win the league
Im not confident about Zubimendi, Eze and Hindcapie but big games needed from everyone. A goal from Gyokores would be nice. A win a must for our season, not to implode.
Norgarrd having not played any serious match for us can never be a replacement for Zubi – for now
Norgarrd should have been starting games like Wolves, Burnley, Sunderland at home etc before he would be ready to start a match of this magnitude
Gyokeres! What the, flipping, load of been have the management been watching and seeing? Can’t they learn lessons? Eh what? Can’t they learn lessons from this bad run? He should be benched! Absolute shocking from arteta who deserves absolutely everything coming his way with decisions like this.
I ain’t even going to bother to watch it now. Gyokeres starting yet another game is final straw and ruined afternoon and whole belief in this for me. I’m going to go,out and tidy up,the paddock.
Probably score a Hatrick now😂
“ reckon we should all just relax. Be really positive about today and the season going forward.
I watched the game last last night, there’s something so unconvincing about Man C this season, they are not a patch on how good and strong we are this season.
Spuds have just 14 fit players. It will be like pushing kids downhill in a meadow.
Everyone just chill, and fill yourself with positivity.”
You are just looking for an excuse. Aren’t you the same guys who were demanding Arsenal to sign Gyokeres?
I would rather he starts than Jesus. Stop the hatred. Support the team
By close of play we see if Eze is the real item or a flash in the pan – he must know the spotlight will be on him?
*Declan to show the difference btwn class n trash.
Eze has started geling
Most fans always recognize things only via goals and assists
Eze has started understanding what to do in our midfield
No mistake today else the pressure will be on ,should be straightforward against a pretty awful spuds team .
Only change I would have made would have been Jesus starting uptop .
Spur’s starting team looks like a championship side. I think they have injury crises.
It will be a shame if we don’t leave that stadium with 3 points
I think we will win but I don’t think it changes much with City with a game in hand
Eze’s and Gyokeres’ playing styles don’t complement each other. It would be better to field Jesus instead, since he can play false nine better than Gyokeres
Gyokeres would likely not be able to swap positions with Eze, unlike Merino who worked very well with Eze
Trossard is declining as well, but maybe Arteta wants to keep Martinelli as his main weapon for the second half of the game
Arteta should win the game because Tudor never managed any EPL team before and the NLD is Tudor’s first game for Spuds
Eze will feed Gyokeres with passes.
Trossard isn’t suited for super sub.
I don’t think Eze can produce any good through balls to open up any EPL defense for Arsenal
I believe he can only create incisive through balls for Arsenal against non-EPL teams
It seems you don’t watch Arsenal matches
How did Eze set up Martinelli against Man City?
What about his pass to Rice against Spurs?
Eze didn’t assist anyone with through balls in the previous NLD
He was just a sharpshooter in that game, thanks to his positional interchange with Merino
@Gai, when will Artieta be ready bench Zubimendi for Norgard? Zubimendi has played too many games and he is becoming tired.
I would have also preferred Timber to be rested and let Mosquera. played in his stead.
Arteta seems to have an agreement with Zubimendi, to keep the Spanish CDM in the starting line-up whenever Zubimendi is fit to play
I don’t think Zubimendi wanted to join us if he wasn’t guaranteed to be a starter, to maximize his chance for World Cup call-up
We are definitely not winning this because of following reasons
1) We are out of form
2) City has put tremendous pressure on yes yesterday
3) most important reason is that we are in February and we lose title in February and March
So it’s as simple as that
We will win this game because:
1. Our form is way better than Spur’s form. We have a far better team. Look at their team.
2. Yesterday is not the first time City is winning a game before we play. It suits us more than when we play before them.
3. Greater records have been broken
I completely disagree on 2nd point
Wolves is already relegated side
They don’t even have form
If you take league table screen shot then Arsenal and wolves can’t even accomodate in same snap
Still we dropped points
We are in such stage of the season where results are more important than form and that’s exactly what we don’t get in February and March every year
Freddy I am not being pessimistic
I am just trying to accept the reality
Also I never bought this opinion of bottlers even after finished the season as runner up for 3 years because in 22-23 season we were not even tipped to finish in top 4 let alone challenge for tittle
We were underdogs
Our team was not as good as City then because City had incredible team and bench
Same for 23-24 season
Last year we had a chance because City dropped off and they were in rebuild but our season was completely ravaged by injuries and we didn’t have the quality bench
But this year there are no excuses
On paper our team is as good as City if not better
We have quality bench
Even our back ups can start most of the PL teams
City was inconsistent barring last few matches especially since their win against Liverpool
Liverpool was nowhere near of title race
So this is the season where we can actually win something and if we manage to lose the title this season then I will have to accept the fact that we are bottlers
I think we can still win
Cos we can still afford a draw
(It will make us level on points with City & probably take us to 2nd)
But City still have Chelsea away – and A LOT OF AWAY MATCHES
But after these next 3 matches (Spurs, Chelsea, Brighton), we’ll be having A LOT OF HOME MATCHES
We have struggled in home matches. Not sure it really makes any difference
No Harvetz on the bench!
Was Hoping he would play a part in this game.
He’s proven to be the team’s veritable x-factor.
Also sorry to see that White is still crocked as this puts added pressure on Timber
If Bukayo is on the sides – then we can be sure our opponents will be on the backfoot many times
If Odegaard is in the middle – then we can be sure we’ll hold the ball much more, keep the ball away from our opponent (even if it’s side passes as many complain of here) and push our opponent into sitting back…
…and this was exactly what we needed after Wolves scored 1, take the ball away from them – let’s pass it around and make them sit back
Instead we became the ones defending against the weakest team in the league
Zubimendi needs a long rest. He has been played to the ground likewise Timber. The two were anonymous in the Wolves game. Why was Norgaard bought in the first place. What’s happening to Ben White. Timber is out of firepower. He needs a long rest that is over due.
Arteta will have checked on VG mentality before pitting him in this fixture. He has to be involved.
For me the smarter most reliable choice would be Merino but we all know the issue with him.
If we score we keep scoring, we don’t sit back and defend, we press home the advantage. Fed up with the nonsense. We are short in midfield, really don’t know why we sent off Nwaneri on loan, we could’ve done with him now.
Massive game, but it’s only spuds!!! Coyg, let’s smash them for 5🤞
It needs to be a statement win today, cmon Arsenal
Totally agree, RSH! Nothing but an emphatic performance and result will do.
Huge momentum from us and sudden technical issue which stops the match. Yep typical
This is ridiculous
A gilt edged chance missed
What a shame
Our decision making is what’s costing us games. We have great chances but don’t seem to make the most of them. Very indecisive indeed..
..The misplaced passes are still an issue too.
Refuse to watch this game. The thought of Trossard trying to pretend he is Messi and then simply huffing and puffing is too painful a watch. Then there are other losers like Gyorkes. the two useless fullbacks and that sub par midfield.. I don’t care if we somehow find a way to beat a demoralized Spurs side, well never find consistency with this group of players and manager.
Trossard is not having a great game so far I just admit. He can still bring a touch of magic though.
Timber’s fowl with a yellow for his pains is a worry its looking like his legs ‘maybe’ gone? I hope not.
Again defensive error
Say no more to that mistake!
We’re just our own worst enemy.
Rice school boy error. What a twat trying to be what he isn’t
Oh no qe can’t. And Spurs look shite.
What is wrong with this team?
We are already leaking goals and again defensive error
That’s a hell for the fans
Rice caught in possession, i’d never have thought he’d mess this up… COYG – We go again!