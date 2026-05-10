Confirmed Arsenal team v West Ham – Arteta keeps faith with Champions League heroes

Arsenal return to Premier League action this afternoon with a difficult London derby away to West Ham, just days after their unforgettable Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners secured their place in the Champions League Final on Tuesday night, but Mikel Arteta will now demand complete focus from his players as the Premier League title race continues.

West Ham may not have enjoyed the season many expected, but their recent home form shows they remain a dangerous side at the London Stadium. Arsenal will also need to manage both physical fatigue and emotional energy levels after such a huge European occasion.

Arsenal’s confirmed starting XI vs West Ham

⚪️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴 Unchanged in east London. COME ON YOU GUNNERS! 🤝 Presented by @deel — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 10, 2026

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice once again look set to play crucial roles for Arsenal, with Rice facing his former club in another massive fixture for the Gunners.

Arsenal looking to maintain title pressure

The biggest challenge for Arsenal today may simply be maintaining the same intensity and concentration levels shown in midweek.

Jarrod Bowen remains West Ham’s biggest attacking threat and Arsenal will need to stay alert during transitions and counter attacks, especially if the hosts sit deep and attempt to frustrate Arteta’s side.

However, if Arsenal can establish control early through West Ham’s former captain Rice, Odegaard and Saka, the visitors should still have enough quality to continue their push at the top of the table.

Match Preview: Arsenal must refocus quickly for dangerous West Ham test.

This feels like a potentially awkward afternoon for Arsenal, but title-winning teams find ways to win these types of matches, especially after emotional European nights.

Can the Gunners avoid a post-Atletico hangover and keep the pressure firmly on Manchester City?

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