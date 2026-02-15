Confirmed Arsenal team v Wigan – Eze and Jesus start

Arsenal face Wigan in the FA Cup at the Emirates this afternoon, and this is the team selected by Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal possesses the squad depth and quality required to progress confidently in this competition. However, they will also be mindful of the unpredictable nature of cup football, where unexpected results are far from uncommon. Avoiding complacency will be essential if they are to maintain momentum and continue their pursuit of silverware.

Wigan Seeking an Upset

Wigan’s domestic season has been challenging, yet their presence at this stage of the FA Cup demonstrates their ability to compete in knockout football. They approach this encounter with little to lose and will likely view it as an opportunity to produce an inspired performance. Such fixtures often bring renewed focus and determination, particularly for sides seeking to overturn expectations.

Their recent record does not inspire confidence, having lost each of their last four matches and secured only one victory in their previous nine outings. Nevertheless, that solitary win came in the FA Cup, underlining their capacity to raise their level in this competition. The prospect of facing top-level opposition could serve as additional motivation.

Arsenal’s Focus on Progress

For Arsenal, the objective is clear. As they edge closer to potentially securing their first trophies of the season, ensuring there are no setbacks in this tie will be paramount. The Gunners are under greater pressure to deliver, yet they also have the advantage of home support and superior form.

If they approach the contest with the necessary intensity and professionalism, they should have the quality to avoid any surprises and advance safely to the next round.

