Confirmed Arsenal team v Wolves – Saka and Gyokeres start

Wolves host Arsenal with an opportunity to secure three valuable points, yet the Gunners arguably require victory even more, and this is the side Mikel Arteta has chosen to start the game.
A win for Arteta’s side would move them seven points clear of Manchester City, although the Citizens would still have a game in hand. Establishing such an advantage at this stage of the campaign would strengthen Arsenal’s position at the summit. However, there is little margin for error, as any slip-up could quickly shift momentum in a closely contested race.
Arsenal Aware of the Stakes
Arsenal have reached a critical phase of the season where consistency is paramount. Maintaining their lead requires sustained excellence, and in practical terms, that means continuing to collect maximum points. Dropping points against struggling opposition could prove costly in the broader context of the title challenge.
When the sides last met, Wolves were at the bottom of the league table, yet still managed to push Arsenal close to dropping points. The Gunners ultimately secured a 2-1 victory, relying on two own goals to clinch the result. That narrow escape underlined the unpredictable nature of the Premier League and the need for concentration against every opponent.
Wolves Seeking to Disrupt Title Ambitions
Despite their difficulties this season, Wolves demonstrated in the reverse fixture that they are capable of troubling Arsenal. They will be eager to capitalise on home advantage and replicate the resilience they previously displayed.
However, historical precedent favours the visitors. Arsenal have won each of the last ten meetings between the two sides, establishing a clear psychological edge. While the previous encounter may have proved more challenging than expected, such dominance in recent head-to-head clashes suggests the Gunners possess the quality to secure another crucial victory.
