Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Spurs this afternoon – Jorginho captain

It would take a very brave man to predict how Arsenal line up today as Mikel Arteta is forced into a massive reshuffle of his midfield due to injuries and suspensions.

But I think I can safely say that Raya, White, Gabriel, Saliba and Timber will be making up our rock solid back line.

With our midfield shattered though, i think that Arteta will simply put Jorginho in beside Partey, and stick to the tried and tested trio of Saka, Jesus (if fit) and Martinelli. I guess Trossard will be in the middle if Jesus is not risked.

But Jesus (or Trossard) will not be the Number 9 (I think they are both much better as a midfielder/winger anyway) and we will continue with Havertz up front.

Okay, now let’s finally see who Arteta has chosen from his reduced options…..

CONFIRMED TEAM::: (I think i was pretty close!)