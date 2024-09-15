Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Spurs this afternoon – Jorginho captain

It would take a very brave man to predict how Arsenal line up today as Mikel Arteta is forced into a massive reshuffle of his midfield due to injuries and suspensions.
But I think I can safely say that Raya, White, Gabriel, Saliba and Timber will be making up our rock solid back line.
With our midfield shattered though, i think that Arteta will simply put Jorginho in beside Partey, and stick to the tried and tested trio of Saka, Jesus (if fit) and Martinelli. I guess Trossard will be in the middle if Jesus is not risked.
But Jesus (or Trossard) will not be the Number 9 (I think they are both much better as a midfielder/winger anyway) and we will continue with Havertz up front.
Okay, now let’s finally see who Arteta has chosen from his reduced options…..
CONFIRMED TEAM::: (I think i was pretty close!)
©️ Jorginho skippers the side
🪄 Trossard pulling the strings
⚡️ Martinelli out on the wing
Spot on predictions
Why thankyou Davi!
The bench is thing
thin **
With 5 1st team players injured/suspended that’s the best we can do.
The best we could have under the circumstances
If we are chasing the game (I hope not), Winchendon could be introduced to add creativity in that midfield
COYG
Come on you gunners.
We’ve got too many injured senior players. I’d be happy to get one point from the game
Zinchenko is out when we need him the most, despite playing for Ukraine
5 youth players, no Calafiori, no Zinchenko. Jorgi won’t be able to play much after the hour mark, and so will Trossard. So, Myles and Ethan incoming in the second half.
Also, we might see Jacub play instead of Jorgi in the second half, but Ethan will come to play the Trossard role, definitely. Martinelli subbed to bring Sterling.
Really can’t see why we’d be chasing the game. This is a very strong first team and don’t forget, we have Sterling AND Jesus in the bench. We should control this one…COYG
Pretty good selection really. Let’s see if it’s enough.
I”m fearful for Arsenal with this line up With an already weakened line up why put a totally out of form Martinellii n to start I would have gone for either Jesus (not that he scores enough goals) or Sterling I was at the Lane in 1980 when Paul Davis made his debut and Paul Vaessen scored as Arsenal much understrength that day won 2-1 with Pat Rice playing in midfield I would love a repeat scoreline but not at all convinced the game will end in our favour
Jesus’s is hardly match fit like Martinelli. He could be the perfect striker against a high line.
Jorgi & Partey will need to be quicker than usual. They will break fast as they know these two are getting slower.
With no Odegaard and Rice, I have no hopes that we will win
I would take a draw as well and hopefully next Sunday when everyone is back, we will beat city
Come on you Gunners
We can still win!!!
We have a top notch defense and a few players who can put the ball at the back of the net
COYG