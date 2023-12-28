Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face West Ham – Trossard starts

There is no way that we can expect Arsenal to win this game easily when you consider that our League Cup meeting a couple of months ago ended up with a 3-1 defeat for the Gunners, and last seasons meeting ended up as a 2-2 draw.

This should be a different game as we will be fielding our very best team this time around (except for the suspended Havertz, of course)

Earlier today Daisy redicted a 4-3-3 formation of….

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko

Odegaard – Rice – Trossard

Saka – Jesus – Martinelli

I honestly can’t see it being much different to that, although Arteta will surely have an idea on the New Years Eve fixture away at Fulham, which would suggest a little bit of rotation may be prudent.

All I care about is that whoever Arteta chooses, we get all three points and go back to the top of the League.

So, it’s time now to see Arteta’s confirmed line-up….

  2. If we lose or draw the game, we might as well forget EPL title. Arteta and Rice know Moyes too well to end the game empty-handed

    Soucek and Ward-Prowse could be very dangerous in set-pieces, so we must score first to force West Ham change their tactic

  3. We need to be careful not to give away needles free kicks, the bubbles midfielder is one of the best in the world from dead ball situations.

