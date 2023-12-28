Confirmed Arsenal team to face West Ham – Trossard starts

There is no way that we can expect Arsenal to win this game easily when you consider that our League Cup meeting a couple of months ago ended up with a 3-1 defeat for the Gunners, and last seasons meeting ended up as a 2-2 draw.

This should be a different game as we will be fielding our very best team this time around (except for the suspended Havertz, of course)

Earlier today Daisy redicted a 4-3-3 formation of….

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko

Odegaard – Rice – Trossard

Saka – Jesus – Martinelli

I honestly can’t see it being much different to that, although Arteta will surely have an idea on the New Years Eve fixture away at Fulham, which would suggest a little bit of rotation may be prudent.

All I care about is that whoever Arteta chooses, we get all three points and go back to the top of the League.

So, it’s time now to see Arteta’s confirmed line-up….

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 💪 Saliba at the back

✨ Trossard returns

🤙 Martinelli in attack Come on you Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/XWVV86PrDh — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 28, 2023

