Confirmed Arsenal Women team for massive WSL clash with Manchester United by Michelle

Arsenal are travelling to Leigh Sports Village tonight to take on top-of-the-table Manchester United. Kick-off is at 19:15 UK. This crucial WSL fixture is being shown live on BBC3 and iplayer. You can also watch on FA Player.

Arsenal are currently 3rd in the WSL on 38 points, only 3 points behind United on 41 points but crucially, Arsenal have a game in hand. If Arsenal can secure a win tonight then they would be on the same points as United. Our Gunners could even steal top slot in the WSL if they manage to score 4 goals more than United, as they would go ahead on goal difference..

Without further ado, below is the Confirmed Arsenal Women Team that Eidevall believes will achieve the win that Arsenal need tonight!

Team news for United away 💖 pic.twitter.com/FLhHUoKyMt — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 19, 2023

