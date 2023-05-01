Confirmed Arsenal Women team for UWCL semi-final against Wolfsburg by Michelle

It’s Matchday for Arsenal Women at a sold-out Emirates Stadium today, as they take on Wolfsburg in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Women’s champions League semi-final.

Everything about this match is historic today

This is Arsenal’s first UWCL semi-final in 10 years

Arsenal Women have sold out Emirates Stadium for the 1st time ever

Arsenal should break the attendance record for a women’s club match in England

A win today would see Arsenal in the UWCL Final for the 1st time since 2007

Arsenal remain the only UK women’s team to have won the UWCL

Arsenal are still nursing a number of long term team injuries including Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, captain Kim Little and vice-captain Leah Williamson. Arsenal’s Australian international Caitlin Foord will be unavailable for today as she is still recovering from a ham-string injury. But great news, Lina Hurtig is available for today’s match!

Here is the team that Jonas Eidevall believes can beat Wolfsburg and take our Gunners to the Final in Eindhoven:

OUR STARTING XI ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T1s5b4OAKG — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 1, 2023

COYGW! SO EXCITED!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….