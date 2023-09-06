Confirmed Arsenal Women team in UWCL qualifier – 3 new recruits in starting XI! by Michelle

Well, after an action-packed month of women’s footbball at the World Cup this summer, all of our Gunners (excluding the injured) are back from national team duties. And we have Gunners sporting Gold, Silver & Bronze medals from their World Cup triumphs – our team really is world class!

Arsenal Women are back in club action today when they take on Swedish side Linkoping at 16:00 UK. I put together my predicted team earlier this week. Without further ado, here is boss Jonas Eidevall’s starting XI:

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….