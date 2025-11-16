Confirmed Arsenal Women team to chase vital points v Spurs in North London Derby clash

Renée Slegers is looking forward to the huge clash against Tottenham today as she seeks to return her side to winning ways. The Gunners will make the short trip to the BetWright Stadium to take on Spurs later today and they will be coming off the back of a defeat in midweek. Arsenal failed to hold on to their 2-0 lead in Bavaria on Wednesday, eventually losing by a 3-2 scoreline against Bayern Munich in the second half. Having also dropped points a few days earlier against Chelsea, the Gunners have now failed to win their last two games in all competitions.

Due to Arsenal’s recent form and the fact that they are currently level on points with Spurs, the game is shaping up to be a really big encounter in the context of their season. Renée Slegers was quizzed on whether today’s derby would be the biggest she has been involved in. She said via Arsenal: “I think they are all big, they are big for us, they are big for the players, they are big for the fans as well, so no, it is another big one, of course I was involved in the away game last year. We really look forward to this one because it is an important one for us, for the fans. We know they will show up and we are so grateful that they are with us and supporting us through all times and we are going to do our very, very best for the fans as well.”

High stakes for Arsenal’s league ambitions

The Gunners will leapfrog Manchester United into third with a win against their bitter rivals today. That said, Arsenal will be six points behind leaders Man City even if they come out victorious. With Chelsea also travelling to second from bottom Liverpool, the Blues are expected to open up a sizable gap from Arsenal as well. A loss or a draw is therefore almost inconceivable given how damaging it could be to their faint title hopes.

Arsenal would have undoubtedly come into the season with high hopes of ending their seven year drought for the league title, but the lack of consistency will likely be their undoing unless they turn things around quickly.

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Spurs:

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧤 van Domselaar between the sticks

🫡 Catley captains the side

⚡️ Blackstenius leads the line COYG 👊 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 16, 2025

Predictions welcome

What are your score predictions ahead of today’s clash? Let us know in the comments.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…