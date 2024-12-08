Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Aston Villa at Emirates. Can Gunners go WSL top 3?

Arsenal Women return to Emirates Stadium today, now that our Gunners are all back from international break. Arsenal will face-off against a struggling Aston Villa Women and will be working hard to take all 3 points from the match.

Our Gunners currently sit 4th in the Barclays WSL table, after a faltering start to the season, but they have been going great guns under Renee Slegers, going unbeaten through November. Arsenal are one point behind Brighton & Hove Albion who face Chelsea today. Given Chelsea’s unbeaten run in the league so far, one might predict 0 points for the seagulls today. If Arsenal can capitalise on that with a win over the Villans today, they will move into the WSL top 3 for the first time this season..

Here is the confirmed team that Renee Slegers believes can take all 3 points from Villa today:

What are your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!!!

Michelle M

