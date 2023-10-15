Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Aston Villa at Emirates today by Michelle

This is a VERY BIG game for our Arsenal Women today. Our Gunners kick-off against Aston Villa Women at 14:00 UK, with 35,000 fans anticipating a win at the Emirates.

After a disappointing start to their WSL 2023-24 campaign; losing 1-0 to Liverpool in front of record 55,115 WSL crowd at Emirates, then drawing 2-2 away to Manchester United, our Gunners are expected to come out fighting today.

Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed Arsenal Women team:

TEAM NEWS ❤️ 🔙 @bmeado9 returns to the squad!

🧤 Zinsberger between the posts

🚀 @alessiarusso7 in attack COME ON YOU GUNNERS 💪 pic.twitter.com/3RISby7voa — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 15, 2023

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

