Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Aston Villa in WSL clash. Lacasse starts. No Lia Walti.

3rd placed Arsenal Women head to Villa Park today, to face 7th placed Aston Villa, in the Barclays Women’s Super League. The match kicks-off at 18:45 UK on Sunday 24th March – you can watch the action live on Sky Sports main event.

Our Gunners are all but out of the WSL title race, sitting 9 points behind front-runners Manchester City, but every point is important as we aim to retain 3rd position, and have a shot as next season’s Champions League.

Aston Villa, currently 7th in the WSL, are eyeing 6th place and aiming to finish in the top half of the table this season. The Villans will be keen to disrupt our Gunners flow today.

Here is the starting XI that Jonas Eidevall believes can get Arsenal the win they want today:

🩷 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 💜 🇳🇴 @FMaanum starts in midfield

🇨🇦 @cloe_lacasse down the wing

❤️ Laura Wienroither returns to the squad COME ON YOU GUNNERS 👊 pic.twitter.com/qBGWIzYaSY — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 24, 2024

COYGW!

Michelle M

