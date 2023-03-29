Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Bayern Munich -Pelova starts

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Bayern Munich tonight by Michelle

Tonight is a big night for our Gunners, as they welcome top of the German Bundesliga Frauen, Bayern Munich, to Emirates Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final. The match kicks off at 20:00 UK and, if you’re not one of the 15,000+ supporters that have tickets, you can watch the match live on DAZN Youtube Channel.

Arsenal suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich when they visited Allianz Stadium last week. Tonight it is time for our Gunners to annihilate their German opponents, and thus qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League.

See below for Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed team that can do just that tonight:

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….