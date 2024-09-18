Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face BK Hacken in UWCL clash tonight

Arsenal Women are in Sweden tonight where they face BK Hacken in the 1st leg of the UWCL Round 2 qualifier. Arsenal reached Round 2 after winning both games they played against Rangers & Rosenborg in their Round 1 UWCL tournament.

Our Gunners will be looking to put on a good show against in-form BK Hacken, and walk away with points and their heads held high – particularly as they go head to head with Manchester City Women in the WSL Opener on Sunday!

Here is the Arsenal Women confirmed team that Eidevall believes will get the job done:


COYGW!

Michelle M

