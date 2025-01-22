Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Brighton – Codina, Wubben-Moy & Reid start!

Arsenal Women are playing away tonight at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, where they will face Bright & Hove Albion Women in the quarter-finals of the Subway (formerly Continental) FA Women’s League Cup 2025. The match will kick-off at 7.30PM UK – you can watch the game live on the @barclaysWSL Youtube Channel.

Our Gunners will kick-off their defence of the Subway Women’s FA League Cup. The League Cup has been won by Arsenal Women for 2 consecutive years, and they have won it a record-breaking 17 times. Let’s hope we continue that cup-winning streak tonight as we show Brighton who’s boss!

There has been much debate about who head coach Renee will field tonight, especially as our Gunners face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 26th January in a critical Top 2 WSL clash.

Without further ado, here is Renee’s confirmed Arsenal Women team for tonight’s match:

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴 🎂 A birthday start for Codina

⚡️ Wubben-Moy and Reid at the back

🏎️ Kafaji and Mead on the wing COME ON YOU GUNNERS 💪 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 22, 2025

COYGW!

