Confirmed Arsenal Women Team to face Brighton in Must-Win WSL clash

Arsenal Women have confirmed their line-up to face Brighton at the Emirates in what really is a must-win clash. The Gunners are desperate to end a four-game winless run in all competitions after a frustrating week that included defeat to Lyon and Manchester City.

Renée Slegers confirmed a near full squad ahead of kick-off, with only Leah Williamson unavailable. Arsenal sit just above Brighton in the table and have dominated this fixture in recent years, winning five of the last six meetings.

Three points are vital today if the team are to reignite their WSL title push and restore momentum before the next international break. Fans will expect a strong response, with energy, aggression and goals the order of the day.

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Brighton:

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Reid and Catley at the back

🧤 Van Domselaar between the sticks

🏎️ Foord and Smith down the wing COYG 👊 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) October 12, 2025

Can Arsenal finally end the drought at the Emirates this afternoon?

COYG!!

Michelle M

