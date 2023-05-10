Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Brighton – Kuhl starts

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Brighton – Kuhl starts

Arsenal Women are back in WSL action tonight, as they head to Broadfield Stadium, to take on 9th place Brighton & Hove Albion. Both teams meet off the back of recent WSL wins, with the Seagulls beating West Ham and our Gunners securing a 1-0 win over Leicester. You can watch the match live on Sky Sports, kick-off 19:30 UK.

Arsenal Women are have almost 50% of their first team squad unavailable, due to injuries, but Eidevall has proven, most recently against Leicester in the WSL, that the remaining squad is more than capable of getting results. And just how well did this squad do against Wolfsburg when Arsenal narrowly missed going to the Champions League Final in Eindhoven?

Below is Eidevall’s confirmed team to take on Brighton tonight:

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

