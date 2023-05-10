Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Brighton – Kuhl starts by Michelle

Arsenal Women are back in WSL action tonight, as they head to Broadfield Stadium, to take on 9th place Brighton & Hove Albion. Both teams meet off the back of recent WSL wins, with the Seagulls beating West Ham and our Gunners securing a 1-0 win over Leicester. You can watch the match live on Sky Sports, kick-off 19:30 UK.

Arsenal Women are have almost 50% of their first team squad unavailable, due to injuries, but Eidevall has proven, most recently against Leicester in the WSL, that the remaining squad is more than capable of getting results. And just how well did this squad do against Wolfsburg when Arsenal narrowly missed going to the Champions League Final in Eindhoven?

Below is Eidevall’s confirmed team to take on Brighton tonight:

Our starting XI tonight 🫡 pic.twitter.com/m63qXigMuq — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 10, 2023

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….