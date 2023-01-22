Oh no!!! GAME POSTPONED! No Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Brighton………………….

So there is just about an hour to go before Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal Women side start their game against Brighton on the South Coast, and their is now a real chance of the Gunners ending the day at the top of the WSL.

Chelsea’s game against Liverpool was surprisingly abandoned with a frozen pitch (that wouldn’t have happened if they played the game at Stamford Bridge would it!) so todays game at Brighton will be our game in hand and we are certainly likely to join Chelsea and Man United in joint first place.

Man United only won by the one goal today at Reading, and currently have a five goal better goal difference to us, while Chelsea have only scored three more, so, simply put, a 6-0 win sends us to the top! Considering the Seagulls have already conceded 32 goals in their first 9 games it is not an inconcievalble result at all.

Here is the team that Michelle predicted in her preview earlier….

Zinsberger

Weinroither, Williamson, Rafaelle

Catley, Walti, Little (C)

Maanum, Ford, Hurtig

Blackstenius

We can certainly hope that all of the front four could get on the scoresheet today and we can see both the Mens and the Womens team on top by the end of the evening!

So, the wait is over and here is the confirmed Arsenal line up for tonights game..

COYG!!!