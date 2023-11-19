Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Brighton – Mead Russo and Blackstenius starts

It’s Match day 7 this weekend, in the Barclays Women’s Super League 2023-24. 2nd placed Arsenal Women head to Broadfield Stadium to take on 8th placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Our Gunners are in fine-form after a faltering start to the season, moving into 2nd place in the WSL, behind Chelsea, last week – when they secured that epic comeback over Leicester, winning 6-2.

However, The Seagulls undone Manchester City last weekend away at Academy Stadium, in a shock 1-0 win over The Citizens. Jonas Eidevall will want to ensure that our Gunners put their best foot forward today, to ensure we walk away with the 3 points and keep pace with the gap between WSL front-runners Chelsea..

Here is Jonas Eidevall’s starting XI Arsenal Women, that he believes are up to the job:

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ ©️ McCabe skippers the side

😍 Mead makes first @BarclaysWSL start of the season

⭐️️Stina leads the line Time to give our all, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/sXIM75GCVC — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 19, 2023

C.OYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….