Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Chelsea in FA Conti Cup Final – Maritz starts

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Chelsea in Conti Cup Final today by Michelle

Cup Final day is here with fans heading to a sold-out Selhurst Park today to watch Arsenal take on Chelsea, with both teams determined to get their hands on the first silverware of the season. Chelsea are favorites after they knocked Arsenal out of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup last weekend, with a 2-0 win over an otherwise dominant Arsenal – with our Gunners sadly lacking the clinical finishing necessary in front of goal.

A victory for Arsenal today would see them get their hands on the Cup for the first time since 2018 – breaking a long, dry spell for our Gunners on the silverware front.

Here is Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed team to take on London rivals Chelsea today in the Conti Cup Final:

CUP FINAL TEAM NEWS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PaNvbG2MSv — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 5, 2023

COYGw!!!!!

Michelle Maxwell

CONTI CUP OR BUST!

Our very own Michelle joins up with Lotte and Martin from Dublin Arsenal to review last weeks defeat to Chelsea and The Arsenal’s Women’s chances of getting revenge this weekend in the Conti Cup Final…

