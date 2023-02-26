Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Chelsea in bid to reach FA Cup quarter-finals by Michelle

Arsenal Women have all managed to get back to London Colney from various corners of the globe, following internationals week. Not all players are fully intact, with Canadian international Sabrina D’Angelo and Swedish international Lina Hurtig both suffering with injuries. Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Teyah Goldie remain on the sidelines as they recover from ACL injuries.

Today our Gunners head to Kingsmeadow to take on Chelsea in the 5th round proper of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. Kick-off 2PM UK. The game will be live on BB2.

Chelsea have lifted the Vitality Women’s FA Cup trophy four times in their history, with two of those victories coming in 2021 and 2022. Yet, with 14 historic wins, no club has won the FA Cup more times than Arsenal have.

Arsenal‘s form last season against Chelsea did not extend to the FA Cup, as they knocked us out of the competition at the semi-final stage last year. Our Gunners have a point to prove against Chelsea in the competition as December 2021 also saw us beaten by them at Wembley in the delayed 2021 FA Cup Final.

The winner of this clash will reach the Quarter Finals of the competition and the loser will be out of the running for FA Cup silverware, so to say it is an important game is somewhat of an understatement..

Without further ado, here is Jonas Eidevall’s starting line-up to take on Chelsea:

