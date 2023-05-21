Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Confirmed Arsenal Women team to face Chelsea in WSL Super Sunday top 4 clash

Today is the penultimate WSL match of the season, with all teams across the WSL in competition, which includes the WSL Top 4 with Chelsea v Arsenal at Kings Meadow and Man United v City at Leigh Sports Village.

Chelsea v Arsenal kick-off 12.30 uK today – the match will be broadcast live on BBC2 and iplayer.

As has been Arsenal Women’s story of the 2022-23 season, our Gunners continue with their long list of injuries – with Lia Walti being added to that list during Arsenal’s last match against Everton. While the Blues are on top form having recently won the FA Cup and seen the return from injury of the formidable Pernille Harder.

Below is the Arsenal Women team that Jonas Eidevall believes can manage, and hopefully beat, Chelsea today:

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

